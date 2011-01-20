« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 227254 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16960 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm »
Painful for Sommer
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16961 on: Today at 07:09:46 pm »
The Swiss clinging on...
Online medley

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16962 on: Today at 07:09:51 pm »
Baros doing well in goal
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16963 on: Today at 07:10:14 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 07:09:01 pm
Sommer is excellent

he always is  8)

Hes got a mistake in him of course, which goalie dosnt, but for years hes been one of the best around.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16964 on: Today at 07:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:07:52 pm
Who's Doku? Sounds like a Star Wars character.


 ;D

Jeremy Count Doku. We were linked with him last summer mate. He confirmed it too but said he wanted regular game time so he moved to France.
Online duvva

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16965 on: Today at 07:10:25 pm »
Quote from: medley on Today at 07:09:51 pm
Baros doing well in goal
Change of position had really given him a second career
Online Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16966 on: Today at 07:10:37 pm »
Don't know if it's been answered, but why are there so many Vietnamese flags? I have seen them throughout the tournament  ;D

Loads tonight!
Online rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16967 on: Today at 07:10:51 pm »
Come on Switzerland, hang on in there
Online johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16968 on: Today at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:10:14 pm
he always is  8)

Hes got a mistake in him of course, which goalie dosnt, but for years hes been one of the best around.
who does he play for ?
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16969 on: Today at 07:11:17 pm »
It'd be Cruel on Sommer if Spain scored now.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16970 on: Today at 07:11:19 pm »
Thiago not getting a minute gets weirder and weirder.

Offline Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16971 on: Today at 07:11:32 pm »
Can't really see Switzerland holding out for 15 more minutes
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16972 on: Today at 07:11:55 pm »
Amazing this from Switzerland, what a performance, following their heroics from the last round and then this, fantastic effort, they must be knackered though.
Online didi shamone

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16973 on: Today at 07:11:56 pm »
Ann Summers playing well here.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16974 on: Today at 07:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 07:10:37 pm
Don't know if it's been answered, but why are there so many Vietnamese flags? I have seen them throughout the tournament  ;D

Loads tonight!

The Hanoi Polloi must be bringing them
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16975 on: Today at 07:12:59 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 07:11:08 pm
who does he play for ?

Borussia Mönchengladbach
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16976 on: Today at 07:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:12:59 pm
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Easy for you to say spell
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16977 on: Today at 07:14:01 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16978 on: Today at 07:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:12:59 pm
Borussia Mönchengladbach

For some reason I thought Borussia Dortmund.  ;D
Online Zimagic

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16979 on: Today at 07:14:24 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:11:19 pm
Thiago not getting a minute gets weirder and weirder.



Yes, especially in this game, trying to pick a lock.
Online Fruity

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16980 on: Today at 07:14:28 pm »
sommers loving it in goal, having a blast.
Online johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16981 on: Today at 07:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:12:59 pm
Borussia Mönchengladbach
ta come on the swiss
Online johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16982 on: Today at 07:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 07:14:24 pm
Yes, especially in this game, trying to pick a lock.
maybe injured? ::)
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16983 on: Today at 07:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:14:08 pm
For some reason I thought Borussia Dortmund.  ;D

they do love a Swiss goalie! The number 2 to Sommer plays for them - Gregor Kobel, and their 2 goalies last season Roman Bürki and Marwin Hitz both Swiss too.
Online rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16984 on: Today at 07:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:14:28 pm
sommers loving it in goal, having a blast.

sommers loving it, that shot happened so fast
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16985 on: Today at 07:18:55 pm »
 Swiss goalie's gonna be worth a bomb after this tournament.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16986 on: Today at 07:19:02 pm »
What a terrific block that was from Rodriguez
Online Tobelius

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16987 on: Today at 07:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:18:55 pm
Swiss goalie's gonna be worth a bomb after this tournament.

He'd be a good pick up for Rafa,could bring his own cuckoo clock with him
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16988 on: Today at 07:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:18:55 pm
Swiss goalie's Shaqiri's gonna be worth a bomb after this tournament.
:P
Offline Sangria

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16989 on: Today at 07:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:18:55 pm
Swiss goalie's gonna be worth a bomb after this tournament.

He needs a threatening bedsheet message directed at him.

I Know What You Did Yann Sommer.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16990 on: Today at 07:21:38 pm »
He's alive!
Online johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16991 on: Today at 07:21:46 pm »
What a saving tackle .
Online stockdam

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16992 on: Today at 07:21:47 pm »
Thiago comes on
Online rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16993 on: Today at 07:21:56 pm »
Do my eyes deceive me?????
Online medley

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16994 on: Today at 07:22:14 pm »
Let's bring on Thiago for 7 minutes.

What a c*nt
