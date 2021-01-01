The last time I can actually remember supporting England was in '66 when I was twelve. Though I did get seduced by the Brazilians who spent much of their time there on Merseyside.



Doc, just on that note, have you ever read Arthur Hopcraft's 'Football Man' (1968)? If not, treat yourself, you'll love it. Best book I've ever read on footy. There's a chapter on the Spion Kop phenomenon which is interesting to read, but that's not what I want to say here.He also has a chapter on the recent '66 World Cup where he talks about how the city of Liverpool responded to the Brazilian team being billeted there. The sheer footballing knowledge of the ordinary scouser, the atmosphere at Goodison for the matches, the little lad with his autograph book outside the team hotel who asks the Brazilian coach what time Pele is coming home for his tea.But Hopcraft also talks about what it was like to be at Wembley for the final and to realise that so many tickets had gone to people who didn't really care about football or know much about it. Folk in rugger blazers who said things like "I believe there are a couple of brothers in the England eleven." As a consequence the atmosphere was really poor. He also says this:"Some of them wept a bit at the end and sang 'Land of Hope of Glory' with a solemn fervour I have known elsewhere only at Conservative party rallies. I suspect that if they had found themselves sitting among a crowd of real, live football fans from Liverpool they might have been amazed by the degree of treacherous support available to Jerry."