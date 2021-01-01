« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16640 on: Today at 02:26:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:21:12 pm
Did he attempt to do with you what he did with a goat Doc?
No but he did smell a bit funny.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16641 on: Today at 02:27:44 pm
Love watching all those Ingerlund fans doing the Bill and Ben dance.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16642 on: Today at 02:36:35 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:59:32 pm
The last time I can actually remember supporting England was in '66 when I was twelve. Though I did get seduced by the Brazilians who spent much of their time there on Merseyside.

Doc, just on that note, have you ever read Arthur Hopcraft's 'Football Man' (1968)? If not, treat yourself, you'll love it. Best book I've ever read on footy. There's a chapter on the Spion Kop phenomenon which is interesting to read, but that's not what I want to say here.

He also has a chapter on the recent '66 World Cup where he talks about how the city of Liverpool responded to the Brazilian team being billeted there. The sheer footballing knowledge of the ordinary scouser, the atmosphere at Goodison for the matches, the little lad with his autograph book outside the team hotel who asks the Brazilian coach what time Pele is coming home for his tea.

But Hopcraft also talks about what it was like to be at Wembley for the final and to realise that so many tickets had gone to people who didn't really care about football or know much about it. Folk in rugger blazers who said things like "I believe there are a couple of brothers in the England eleven." As a consequence the atmosphere was really poor. He also says this:

"Some of them wept a bit at the end and sang 'Land of Hope of Glory' with a solemn fervour I have known elsewhere only at Conservative party rallies. I suspect that if they had found themselves sitting among a crowd of real, live football fans from Liverpool they might have been amazed by the degree of treacherous support available to Jerry."

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16643 on: Today at 02:37:25 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 02:03:28 pm

Great points mate
Yes it must be tiresome the same old stereotypes and comments

Now believe it or not I actually have some experience of this ridiculous stereotype & comments you get from people

Im from Essex born & bred . That initially is enough for people to make a joke or comment

Essex Girls, Essex Man which was the white van man in the 90s

Butt of jokes about Essex & how everyone talks like a mockney  cockney is a geezer & generally thick as shit
Towie doesnt help 💩🤮

Plus Cockneys, now my grandparents were true cockneys from the East End & you see quite a lot of comments even on Rawk when often about a London club  Cockney Twats etc . Ill admit it annoys me but I dont comment

Cockneys were the peasants & urchins of London a lot from the East End moved to Essex & Essex is seen as the rough no class C h a v s  of the south . Surrey, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hampshire etc often see Essex as Common as muck .

I lived in Sussex for about 18 months around 2000 fucking hell what a load of stuck up twats at times . Because I was from Essex how they laughed & thought they were better . Comments like ,  oh your just from Essex 

The vast majority have never been no reason to its not a tourist destination. It does have shit areas but so does everywhere else . It also has beautiful countryside & villages especially North Essex

Girls joked about Essex Girls when they were just the same .

Admittedly I wasnt stereotyped a thief etc & I dont mind a laugh & joke but at times was tedious

Actually yes, the Essex stuff is comparable in a lot of ways so you do have experience of something similar. Unfortunately the Scouse stereotypes have ended up being a bit more damaging to the city and its people, so probably a little harder to get over but the Essex stuff must be incredibly tedious. Perhaps the only other region in England that is derided in the same way.   
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16644 on: Today at 02:44:10 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:36:35 pm
Doc, just on that note, have you ever read Arthur Hopcraft's 'Football Man' (1968)? If not, treat yourself, you'll love it. Best book I've ever read on footy. There's a chapter on the Spion Kop phenomenon which is interesting to read, but that's not what I want to say here.

He also has a chapter on the recent '66 World Cup where he talks about how the city of Liverpool responded to the Brazilian team being billeted there. The sheer footballing knowledge of the ordinary scouser, the atmosphere at Goodison for the matches, the little lad with his autograph book outside the team hotel who asks the Brazilian coach what time Pele is coming home for his tea.

But Hopcraft also talks about what it was like to be at Wembley for the final and to realise that so many tickets had gone to people who didn't really care about football or know much about it. Folk in rugger blazers who said things like "I believe there are a couple of brothers in the England eleven." As a consequence the atmosphere was really poor. He also says this:

"Some of them wept a bit at the end and sang 'Land of Hope of Glory' with a solemn fervour I have known elsewhere only at Conservative party rallies. I suspect that if they had found themselves sitting among a crowd of real, live football fans from Liverpool they might have been amazed by the degree of treacherous support available to Jerry."


Wow that last bit amazes me, though maybe it shouldn't. Probably the gunboat up the Mersey, shows how far back it all goes.

My mate, got given a huge Conga drum by the leaving Brazilian fans and the photo adorned the front page of the Echo - sadly he died a few short years later.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16645 on: Today at 02:47:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:09:23 pm
Anyone seen the state of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson watching the game when Sterling scores? He hasn't a fucking clue, pointing at the telly "he's scored" :lmao

Even worse I think, unless my ears decieved me!

He points at the screen after the Sterling goal, cheers, pauses and says, has he scored? ahaha utter shambles of a human.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16646 on: Today at 02:51:26 pm
Are you sure he wasn't pointing at Hancock.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16647 on: Today at 02:55:03 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:47:49 pm
Even worse I think, unless my ears decieved me!

He points at the screen after the Sterling goal, cheers, pauses and says, has he scored? ahaha utter shambles of a human.

I've only seen one after the Kane goal. "Harry Kane, finally he has scored."

Almost certainly a set up though, as literally no one cheers beyond a "Yay" and unless whoever filmed it recorded the wanker watching the whole game and cropped this bit later, it would be a huge coincidence to start recording just before the goal.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16648 on: Today at 03:04:00 pm
Did look a bit mocked up I have to admit, though I could be completely wrong as it was on beeb news early this morning and had just sat down with a coffee.

Id view the video again but the scum's shitty website appeared after I clicked a video link. Gonna have to totallly reformat the drive now, then burn it and bury the matches .. you twat boris.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16649 on: Today at 03:04:27 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 02:10:35 am

Now with Scousers living or visiting other parts of England & the conversation gets round to football as with people from the Liverpool area it often does

They mention they dont support England etc etc . This to the majority of the country 95% is alien to them . Despite your reasons & validity the vast majority would not see or understand where you are coming from .

Remember theyve not lived your experiences

No offense to you at all (as I know you're playing devils advocate) but English or not, if people are ignorant enough to not empathise or even try to understand someone else's position because they are not in it or not lived it then even more good reason to not want anything to do with them.

Over the many times I have explained to people the position of not feeling English, the majority of the time people, who are mostly empathetic as they should be, completely get it as much as they can and have no ill feelings towards me. I don't have any ill feelings towards English people per say (except ignorant idiots that you will find anywhere), it is much more to do with the treatment of the city by the government, authorities, press, etc and it is way more than just a stereotype and goes back hundreds of years. 

A good little post I saw ages ago which explains in more detail a couple of the reason is here: https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/6yvuyj/there_are_lots_of_scousers_who_dont_feel_english/

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16650 on: Today at 03:33:30 pm
Peter Shilton trending on Twitter saying if he played football today he wouldn't take the knee, wasn't long ago he was trending the day Maradona died with his crass pathetic comments.

He comes across as one jealous bitter old man, you can tell he resents the players today at the top end of football are millionaires.

Just read up on him, he had a 45 year gambling addiction, no wonder he's so bitter and resentful.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16651 on: Today at 03:37:07 pm
Surprised he's not come out of retirement again to play for some village team if he's that skint
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16652 on: Today at 04:02:02 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:33:30 pm
Peter Shilton trending on Twitter saying if he played football today he wouldn't take the knee.

He wouldn't jump, he wouldn't take the knee, what's wrong with him?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16653 on: Today at 05:04:02 pm
Can they not let the eliminated teams have a mini losers tournament so we have something to watch today and tomorrow
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16654 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:33:30 pm
Peter Shilton trending on Twitter saying if he played football today he wouldn't take the knee, wasn't long ago he was trending the day Maradona died with his crass pathetic comments.

He comes across as one jealous bitter old man, you can tell he resents the players today at the top end of football are millionaires.

Just read up on him, he had a 45 year gambling addiction, no wonder he's so bitter and resentful.

Had no issues with drink driving and crashing his car doing a runner after the woman he was withs husband turned up though. :wanker
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16655 on: Today at 05:10:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:36:35 pm
Doc, just on that note, have you ever read Arthur Hopcraft's 'Football Man' (1968)? If not, treat yourself, you'll love it. Best book I've ever read on footy. There's a chapter on the Spion Kop phenomenon which is interesting to read, but that's not what I want to say here.


Sure I've read it before, many years ago, but for anyone who hasn't, found a pdf download link.

https://b-ok.cc/book/5618571/6cc39c?id=5618571&secret=6cc39c


Can always buy it later.

And as for the last bit of the post, which I cut for brevity, "the treacherous support of Scousers for Jerry (paraphrasing from memory)" was enjoyably true last night in L8, much arguing, laughter, side-switching, and no fisticuffs. And then we all watched the next game, with the same attitudes. It was fun.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16656 on: Today at 05:10:41 pm
How the fuck was this fool deemed a better keeper than Ray Clemence?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16657 on: Today at 05:25:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:41 pm
How the fuck was this fool deemed a better keeper than Ray Clemence?

First time I became aware of England being managed by knobheads was when he got picked over Clem.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16658 on: Today at 05:26:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:41 pm
How the fuck was this fool deemed a better keeper than Ray Clemence?
I actually thought he was. But having said that, Maradona would have got nowhere near that ball if Clem was in goal - doubt if Maradona would ever have played again mind.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16659 on: Today at 05:30:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:41 pm
How the fuck was this fool deemed a better keeper than Ray Clemence?

I never saw him in his prime. Just being out jumped by midgets and not even getting off the ground to deflected free kicks. My dad always mentioned Tina whenever he saw him and never quite explained why. Think it might be linked to Robs comment above. :D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16660 on: Today at 05:34:06 pm
Gascoigne had a pop at him on the bus after he game in Turin, saying they might have won it had Shilton not flopped like a dead fish on the goalline for every German penalty.  He might have been trying to make his mate Waddle feel better, but he was dead right.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16661 on: Today at 06:19:57 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:09:16 pm
Is that the daughter who sings the Mo Salah song then?  :D
I didn't know about this, Jillc. :lmao. You can take the kid out of Liverpool but...  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
Reply #16662 on: Today at 07:06:48 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:26:38 pm
I actually thought he was. But having said that, Maradona would have got nowhere near that ball if Clem was in goal - doubt if Maradona would ever have played again mind.
Clemence did have an unmatched way of nullifying uppity opposition attackers. Quite right too.  8)
