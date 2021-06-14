« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD  (Read 219813 times)

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16600 on: Today at 11:43:19 am »
So no games today huh? on the plus side apparently Haka play Honka today
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16601 on: Today at 11:43:50 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:58:55 am
I can see the rationale of that Mark, I can easily disassociate myself with a type of England fan and more so the English press. The tweet below highlights why, it's emblematic of the problems we have in this country, but it won't allow me to be negative to the England players and indeed it makes me more determined they should know I support them, particularly since they said fuck you to the anti-BLM thugs.
The purposeful dismissal of the achievements of Sterling is shameful.

https://twitter.com/afcbeef/status/1409986933149818881?s=24

Here are the front pages after the Croatia win:

https://www.itv.com/news/2021-06-14/newspaper-front-pages-celebrate-englands-win-in-euro-2020-debut

I think Kane was chosen as he's the captain, and arguably had the most impressive season of any player going into the tournament so it was obviously a huge relief for him to finally score (excluding the DM of course).
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16602 on: Today at 11:45:52 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:42:50 am
Sorry Roy, but the bit of Scotland I live in is not at all arsed beyond a brood of kids with a Scotland flag in their garden. I can't recall one person raising the subject of the footie beyond the one-night stand in Wembley, and half of those who did mention it were just as interested in the lack of social-distancing going on whilst enjoying the banter. Even my Essex-born next door neighbour was working in his shed yesterday listening to the lovely cricket commentary at kick-off time. Now there's an England team we can all get behind without any debate, can't we?

Everyone around me was pretty excited for all 3 games, though understandably even more so for the England game.

As for getting behind England, I'm just not that arsed. It's nice that a lot of English people were supporting Scotland, which kind of makes me feel I should reciprocate, but there's no emotional attachment there which makes me support them more than any other country. Same goes for Wales when they were in it.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16603 on: Today at 11:47:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:56:48 am
Nah Kyle Walker is a lockdown doesn't apply to me c*nt.

...and the lad who got caught beating someone up on holiday, attempted to bribe the arresting officer, came up with several different stories of what happened, got convicted, appealed and then held a "poor me" interview on his return to the country.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16604 on: Today at 11:49:45 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:26:37 am
So at least Jurgen enjoyed the game, according to a reporter on Good Morning Britain...

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1410148490731212801?s=20

 :lmao

I'm genuinely still unsure myself if its not actually Jurgen trolling everyone and just being a lad. Its an absolutely phenomenal lookalike!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16605 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:42:50 am
Sorry Roy, but the bit of Scotland I live in is not at all arsed beyond a brood of kids with a Scotland flag in their garden. I can't recall one person raising the subject of the footie beyond the one-night stand in Wembley, and half of those who did mention it were just as interested in the lack of social-distancing going on whilst enjoying the banter.

It's maybe a similar thing to the existential debate between the English folks here - I'm in a rural area peripheral to a town where tractors routinely drive through the centre, with a local pub/beer garden, and for all three games we've had day long singing and carry on, albeit more of it for the England game. The Whatsapp threads among the locals (all four home nations represented) have been steady and good natured. The supporter base tends to be less based in areas with bigger/more successful club supports (albeit St Johnstone have had an odd year).

I think the 'Scotland won their cup final' thing is maybe true of a lot of folk, but the whole 'Yessir I can boogie' thing did catch on for the Scotland fanbase, and it was a pretty nice release for people after the worst of their lockdown. We were talking about the day out for people at the Croatia game during my wife's 40th get together at the weekend. Two of the families managed to take their kids through to Hampden. 

Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:42:50 am
Even my Essex-born next door neighbour was working in his shed yesterday listening to the lovely cricket commentary at kick-off time. Now there's an England team we can all get behind without any debate, can't we?

Speak for yourself!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16606 on: Today at 12:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:00:10 am
Alright, but you take my point.

This group of England players have by and large dealt really well with several important societal issues, its a world away from the likes of Terry, Lampard etc. I dont hate any of them as I used to hate several who were in the 2000s England sides.

From approximately 2000 to 2012 it wasnt the easiest period to follow England at times I struggled and think many others did as well

It was a period of self indulgent, arrogant very unlikeable players . Including the WAGS

Rooney, A Cole, Terry, Ferdinand, Lampard, G Neville, P Neville, Scholes, Gerrard & Owen ( to others) , James , J Cole , Beckham etc etc

Almost the whole team . As the 2000s kicked in these where the players that really benefited from the wealth going silly & Sky Sports going into overdrive about the premier league & inflating these players egos beyond anything wed seen before. Flashing the houses, cars , jewellery & girlfriends

These group of players come across very different more grounded & likeable



One thing I could never do or understood was fans I knew of various clubs wearing an England shirt with say Rooney , Gerrard, Owen or Beckham on the back & dont support their club .

Couldnt get my head round that

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16607 on: Today at 12:08:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:00:57 pm
It's maybe a similar thing to the existential debate between the English folks here - I'm in a rural area peripheral to a town where tractors routinely drive through the centre, with a local pub/beer garden, and for all three games we've had day long singing and carry on, albeit more of it for the England game. The Whatsapp threads among the locals (all four home nations represented) have been steady and good natured. The supporter base tends to be less based in areas with bigger/more successful club supports (albeit St Johnstone have had an odd year).

I think the 'Scotland won their cup final' thing is maybe true of a lot of folk, but the whole 'Yessir I can boogie' thing did catch on for the Scotland fanbase, and it was a pretty nice release for people after the worst of their lockdown. We were talking about the day out for people at the Croatia game during my wife's 40th get together at the weekend. Two of the families managed to take their kids through to Hampden. 

Speak for yourself!

Is St Johnstone in Perth Roy? Is that where you are near these days? And from the sounds of it, a fair few exiled English up there?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16608 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:42:50 am
.

Apologies by the way as it was a really nippy response from me.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16609 on: Today at 12:11:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:08:27 pm
Is St Johnstone in Perth Roy? Is that where you are near these days? And from the sounds of it, a fair few exiled English up there?

Yeah, yeah and yeah senor. It's pretty sleepy but I guess Perth is the gateway to the be-sporraned teuchter wasteland to the North, as well as to the more cosmopolitan bits further south, and the knuckle dragging regions to the West. ;D 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16610 on: Today at 12:15:31 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:11:29 pm
Yeah, yeah and yeah senor. It's pretty sleepy but I guess Perth is the gateway to the be-sporraned teuchter wasteland to the North, as well as to the more cosmopolitan bits further south, and the knuckle dragging regions to the West. ;D 

Cheers. Dare I ask what lies to the East? :D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16611 on: Today at 12:20:10 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:15:31 pm
Cheers. Dare I ask what lies to the East? :D

Hell. (AKA Fife.)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16612 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:09:00 pm
Apologies by the way as it was a really nippy response from me.

Not at all young man...and not nearly as nippy as the wee man in your photo!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16613 on: Today at 12:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:52:07 am
First, and pretty much only, item on BBC news last night was England beating Germany at the footie. Obviously a big deal, but hopefully now that they've won the big one, things can go back to normal. Much in the same way that most of Scotland couldn't be arsed about "international" football once they had won their cup final at Wembley. All the fervour seems a bit staged by national broadcasters to be honest. Can't find much interest for the Euros in my neighbourhood. Nice to see people at matches again and hope the increased capacity trials make their way to Anfield in a few months time.

What is normal? Telling the nation about doom and gloom non stop?
Stephen Nolan most certainly does not speak for all of NI when he says we are behind England. I most certainly am not (Although I do hope they lose in the final for some bets  ;)), but the whole country getting carried away and being excited, happy and having something to look forward to is hardly a bad thing given what has happened all over the world in the last 18 months.
If watching things like this on the news bothers you, you could just not watch it? Normally the media and all that comes with it getting carried away would annoy me a bit, but with millions being stuck in their house for 18 months and not being able to do anything, fuck it, I'm happy for them if this is bringing them a bit of joy.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16614 on: Today at 12:28:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:00:57 pm
Speak for yourself!

Let me remind you my Caledonian friend that England cricket team was, within living memory, captained by a good Scot. Mike Denness b. Lanarkshire.

Although I should add that Geoff Boycott was so disgusted - at Denness's lack of talent rather than nationality I think - that he stopped playing for England for a while and concentrated on Yorkshire instead.

A step upwards, of course.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16615 on: Today at 12:31:11 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:20:10 pm
Hell. (AKA Fife.)

Now that's taking things a bit too far! The Kingdom is a delightful place and is connected by a bridge to the cultural capital of Scotland!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16616 on: Today at 12:32:36 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 12:03:07 pm
From approximately 2000 to 2012 it wasnt the easiest period to follow England at times I struggled and think many others did as well

It was a period of self indulgent, arrogant very unlikeable players . Including the WAGS

Rooney, A Cole, Terry, Ferdinand, Lampard, G Neville, P Neville, Scholes, Gerrard & Owen ( to others) , James , J Cole , Beckham etc etc

Almost the whole team . As the 2000s kicked in these where the players that really benefited from the wealth going silly & Sky Sports going into overdrive about the premier league & inflating these players egos beyond anything wed seen before. Flashing the houses, cars , jewellery & girlfriends

These group of players come across very different more grounded & likeable



One thing I could never do or understood was fans I knew of various clubs wearing an England shirt with say Rooney , Gerrard, Owen or Beckham on the back & dont support their club .

Couldnt get my head round that

That was when I switched off from it. I remember still being behind them in 2002 World Cup and delighted at the Germany 5-1 in 2001 (Liverpool players scoring the goals helped). A turning point for me was 2004. Gerrard getting tapped up by the Chelsea players. Then 2006 the absolute circus around Beckham and the wags etc and the woeful performances with the best set of players they'd had in decades.

I was therefore happy they didn't qualify in 2008. 2010 I was half arsed. Then Hodgson took over so I actively cheered against them.

2018 was a turning point more the other way with a likable manager and a group of players on the whole I don't mind (and I love to see Henderson do well). However, there's still too many dickhead fans. Booing the knee, booing Van Dijk and Wijnaldum because they play for Liverpool, booing national anthems, the Brexit mentality (which has seemed to make them worse, just as Southgate has tried to detoxify things). Plus, the fact the football is still shit on a stick, even with a good group of players. Again, relying on favourable draws and boring the opponent into submission.

It adds to a general ambivalence in this tournament and the last one. It's likely they'll be in the final next week, I might go out and try and get behind them, but it'll be nothing like even a League Cup final with Liverpool in terms of importance to me and won't really be too bothered either way.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16617 on: Today at 12:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 12:31:11 pm
Now that's taking things a bit too far! The Kingdom is a delightful place and is connected by a bridge to the cultural capital of Scotland!

Dundee?

(PS on the cricket, I dont really have a horse in any race.)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16618 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:32:36 pm
It's likely they'll be in the final next week, I might go out and try and get behind them, but it'll be nothing like even a League Cup final with Liverpool in terms of importance to me and won't really be too bothered either way.

Already planning where I can hide.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16619 on: Today at 12:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:26:21 pm
What is normal? Telling the nation about doom and gloom non stop?
Stephen Nolan most certainly does not speak for all of NI when he says we are behind England. I most certainly am not (Although I do hope they lose in the final for some bets  ;)), but the whole country getting carried away and being excited, happy and having something to look forward to is hardly a bad thing given what has happened all over the world in the last 18 months.
If watching things like this on the news bothers you, you could just not watch it? Normally the media and all that comes with it getting carried away would annoy me a bit, but with millions being stuck in their house for 18 months and not being able to do anything, fuck it, I'm happy for them if this is bringing them a bit of joy.

Yeah, you're right Barney, silly of me to expect to hear news from the BBC. I will stick to Channel 4 from now on.  :lickin
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16620 on: Today at 12:38:49 pm »
Only want England to win if we get a bank holiday out of it. Otherwise not bothered.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16621 on: Today at 12:38:57 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:34:56 pm
Dundee?

(PS on the cricket, I dont really have a horse in any race.)

Of course!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16622 on: Today at 12:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 12:38:57 pm
Of course!

*applauds*

"Be open to the joy that you deserve." (That's on the river-facing side of the V&A just now.)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16623 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Komic on Today at 07:40:52 am
Do the people who don't support England in football also not support them in other sports?

Personally, supporting more than one team in a sport feels odd to me so I support Liverpool in football, but in rugby union I support England and in the cricket as well.
Football is my sport, so I don't have any personal investment in other sports although I'm aware of their presence when they are on.

Not believing in patriotism, I don't automatically want the Englishmen/women to win. Whoever deserves to win, deserves to win, and that's that for me. I don't root for a team or individual just because of where they were born though.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16624 on: Today at 12:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:26:21 pm
What is normal? Telling the nation about doom and gloom non stop?
Stephen Nolan most certainly does not speak for all of NI when he says we are behind England. I most certainly am not (Although I do hope they lose in the final for some bets  ;)), but the whole country getting carried away and being excited, happy and having something to look forward to is hardly a bad thing given what has happened all over the world in the last 18 months.
If watching things like this on the news bothers you, you could just not watch it? Normally the media and all that comes with it getting carried away would annoy me a bit, but with millions being stuck in their house for 18 months and not being able to do anything, fuck it, I'm happy for them if this is bringing them a bit of joy.

Thats a good post.

Stuck inside and ultimately people losing their lives has been shite. Theres so much depressing things happening in the world, racism, homophobia, trump, brexit, corruption you get sick of seeing it but must oppose it and there will always be twats in the world with values that baffle the life out of you.
This England team I dont feel i need to oppose, I have in the past not given a shit about England and was surprised really that I was so happy about Englands exploits in this tournament. I jumped about my living room when sterling scored against Germany which i didn't think i would have done before the tournamant. But I was happy, so i am going to allow my self to be. It's a time for a bit of cheer, all the shite in the world wont go away now so may as well take what you can get. Just my personal take.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16625 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm »
England should hammer Ukraine.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16626 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 02:10:35 am

Very interesting and as you say a deep subject

I can see how people from Liverpool due to various events & situations have become disassociated with England


Im just going to play Devils Advocate here so bare with me


Now with Scousers living or visiting other parts of England & the conversation gets round to football as with people from the Liverpool area it often does

They mention they dont support England etc etc . This to the majority of the country 95% is alien to them . Despite your reasons & validity the vast majority would not see or understand where you are coming from .

Remember theyve not lived your experiences

My point is does this not create a further disconnect as those in other parts of the country recall or talk about the scouser they met or heard about who doesnt support England

A vicious circle which Im sorry to say In general Im in the minority as you know I like Liverpool as a team & a city but over the years many many people Ive known or spoken to hate Liverpool as a team & not got to much positive to say about the city .

Ill add often theyve never been to Liverpool though.

Does this not help create the bad stereotypes that certain cities can have

Now Im not saying Liverpudlians should support England everyone has a personal choice but then dont act surprised when other parts of the country are negative towards you . As not supporting England is an alien concept to them

Hope that makes sense

I think if that was the reason people hate Scousers then you'd have a fair point but the English hatred of Liverpool came a long time before the Scouse hatred of England. Imagine if every other set of supporters came to Upton Park every week for 40 years and mocked the deprivation, unemployment and poverty in East London and imagine if the national stereotype of a Cockney was a whinger or a thief (from the establishment down). I'd imagine West Ham fans would be turned off from the rest of the country too. And those stereotypes of Scousers didn't come about because of their apathy for the England national team, in fact, I'd imagine most English people aren't even aware of that. 

I guess it's like how some black Americans take the knee during the national anthem as a response to how their community is treated by the rest of the country. Of course, the racism they face is far more serious and damaging than the prejudice Scousers face so I'm not conflating the two, but it's not their responsibility to support the institutions of a country that demonises them so that the wider population will find them more palatable. Some Scousers are able to separate the two issues and support their national team and that's totally fine but I'd say the blame for the relationship breakdown lays at the feet of the people who call an entire city of people thieves, whingers and self-pitiers rather than the people who are apathetic toward a football team.

And I do also get that you are not one of those people so none of that is directed at you. :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16627 on: Today at 01:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:05:04 pm
I think if that was the reason people hate Scousers then you'd have a fair point but the English hatred of Liverpool came a long time before the Scouse hatred of England. Imagine if every other set of supporters came to Upton Park every week for 40 years and mocked the deprivation, unemployment and poverty in East London and imagine if the national stereotype of a Cockney was a whinger or a thief (from the establishment down). I'd imagine West Ham fans would be turned off from the rest of the country too. And those stereotypes of Scousers didn't come about because of their apathy for the England national team, in fact, I'd imagine most English people aren't even aware of that. 

I guess it's like how some black Americans take the knee during the national anthem as a response to how their community is treated by the rest of the country. Of course, the racism they face is far more serious and damaging than the prejudice Scousers face so I'm not conflating the two, but it's not their responsibility to support the institutions of a country that demonises them so that the wider population will find them more palatable. Some Scousers are able to separate the two issues and support their national team and that's totally fine but I'd say the blame for the relationship breakdown lays at the feet of the people who call an entire city of people thieves, whingers and self-pitiers rather than the people who are apathetic toward a football team.

And I do also get that you are not one of those people so none of that is directed at you. :)

It really, really isnt.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16628 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16629 on: Today at 01:48:15 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 08:36:44 am
The need for some fans to mention World War 2 every single time England and Germany meet is extremely tiresome.

I can't remember how it went, but I heard some fucking awful '2 World wars and one covid vaccine' chant recently. Made me want to vomit.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16630 on: Today at 01:59:32 pm »
The last time I can actually remember supporting England was in '66 when I was twelve. Though I did get seduced by the Brazilians who spent much of their time there on Merseyside. That love affair ended with Neymar.
The rest of my life I have either hated England, for all the reasons stated by Timbo (basically Thatcher turning the establishment against us) or as is often the case, I'm just not arsed about them at all, particularly as they are invariably dire to watch even when they have decent players. I also can't be dealing with divided loyalties (I can't even do fantasy football) and couldn't cheer on Rooney for instance.
Last night though, as I suspected, I was right behind England, I think it was an 'underdog' thing. Anyway, I was delighted they won! I was a bit pissed off that Kane scored because you just know that we are stuck with him for years now, no matter what form he's in.
Next round though (yep it's the underdog thing again) I am pretty sure I'll be sticking up for Ukraine. I would love (for Putin's sake) them to win the whole thing. I say 'I'm pretty sure' because you never really know how you feel until it's actually happening do you.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16631 on: Today at 02:02:35 pm »
Which Brazilian seduced you Doc? Was it Garrincha? Didi? Or did Pele use his charms on you?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16632 on: Today at 02:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:05:04 pm
I think if that was the reason people hate Scousers then you'd have a fair point but the English hatred of Liverpool came a long time before the Scouse hatred of England. Imagine if every other set of supporters came to Upton Park every week for 40 years and mocked the deprivation, unemployment and poverty in East London and imagine if the national stereotype of a Cockney was a whinger or a thief (from the establishment down). I'd imagine West Ham fans would be turned off from the rest of the country too. And those stereotypes of Scousers didn't come about because of their apathy for the England national team, in fact, I'd imagine most English people aren't even aware of that. 

I guess it's like how some black Americans take the knee during the national anthem as a response to how their community is treated by the rest of the country. Of course, the racism they face is far more serious and damaging than the prejudice Scousers face so I'm not conflating the two, but it's not their responsibility to support the institutions of a country that demonises them so that the wider population will find them more palatable. Some Scousers are able to separate the two issues and support their national team and that's totally fine but I'd say the blame for the relationship breakdown lays at the feet of the people who call an entire city of people thieves, whingers and self-pitiers rather than the people who are apathetic toward a football team.

And I do also get that you are not one of those people so none of that is directed at you. :)


Great points mate
Yes it must be tiresome the same old stereotypes and comments

Now believe it or not I actually have some experience of this ridiculous stereotype & comments you get from people

Im from Essex born & bred . That initially is enough for people to make a joke or comment

Essex Girls, Essex Man which was the white van man in the 90s

Butt of jokes about Essex & how everyone talks like a mockney  cockney is a geezer & generally thick as shit
Towie doesnt help 💩🤮

Plus Cockneys, now my grandparents were true cockneys from the East End & you see quite a lot of comments even on Rawk when often about a London club  Cockney Twats etc . Ill admit it annoys me but I dont comment

Cockneys were the peasants & urchins of London a lot from the East End moved to Essex & Essex is seen as the rough no class C h a v s  of the south . Surrey, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hampshire etc often see Essex as Common as muck .

I lived in Sussex for about 18 months around 2000 fucking hell what a load of stuck up twats at times . Because I was from Essex how they laughed & thought they were better . Comments like ,  oh your just from Essex 

The vast majority have never been no reason to its not a tourist destination. It does have shit areas but so does everywhere else . It also has beautiful countryside & villages especially North Essex

Girls joked about Essex Girls when they were just the same .

Admittedly I wasnt stereotyped a thief etc & I dont mind a laugh & joke but at times was tedious
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16633 on: Today at 02:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:35 pm
Which Brazilian seduced you Doc? Was it Garrincha? Didi? Or did Pele use his charms on you?
It was Garrincha - those legs man!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16634 on: Today at 02:08:22 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 02:03:28 pm

Great points mate
Yes it must be tiresome the same old stereotypes and comments

Now believe it or not I actually have some experience of this ridiculous stereotype & comments you get from people

Im from Essex born & bred . That initially is enough for people to make a joke or comment

Essex Girls, Essex Man which was the white van man in the 90s

Butt of jokes about Essex & how everyone talks like a mockney  cockney is a geezer & generally thick as shit
Towie doesnt help 💩🤮

Plus Cockneys, now my grandparents were true cockneys from the East End & you see quite a lot of comments even on Rawk when often about a London club  Cockney Twats etc . Ill admit it annoys me but I dont comment

Cockneys were the peasants & urchins of London a lot from the East End moved to Essex & Essex is seen as the rough no class C h a v s  of the south . Surrey, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hampshire etc often see Essex as Common as muck .

I lived in Sussex for about 18 months around 2000 fucking hell what a load of stuck up twats at times . Because I was from Essex how they laughed & thought they were better . Comments like ,  oh your just from Essex 

The vast majority have never been no reason to its not a tourist destination. It does have shit areas but so does everywhere else . It also has beautiful countryside & villages especially North Essex

Girls joked about Essex Girls when they were just the same .

Admittedly I wasnt stereotyped a thief etc & I dont mind a laugh & joke but at times was tedious
Mate, you get it.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16635 on: Today at 02:09:13 pm »
Is football finally coming home?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16636 on: Today at 02:09:23 pm »
Anyone seen the state of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson watching the game when Sterling scores? He hasn't a fucking clue, pointing at the telly "he's scored" :lmao
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16637 on: Today at 02:11:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:09:23 pm
Anyone seen the state of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson watching the game when Sterling scores? He hasn't a fucking clue, pointing at the telly "he's scored" :lmao

Remember his attempted tackle that does the rounds from time to time? I dont think football is for him really. Clearly a horribly staged photo op.
