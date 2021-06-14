

Very interesting and as you say a deep subject



I can see how people from Liverpool due to various events & situations have become disassociated with England





Im just going to play Devils Advocate here so bare with me





Now with Scousers living or visiting other parts of England & the conversation gets round to football as with people from the Liverpool area it often does



They mention they dont support England etc etc . This to the majority of the country 95% is alien to them . Despite your reasons & validity the vast majority would not see or understand where you are coming from .



Remember theyve not lived your experiences



My point is does this not create a further disconnect as those in other parts of the country recall or talk about the scouser they met or heard about who doesnt support England



A vicious circle which Im sorry to say In general Im in the minority as you know I like Liverpool as a team & a city but over the years many many people Ive known or spoken to hate Liverpool as a team & not got to much positive to say about the city .



Ill add often theyve never been to Liverpool though.



Does this not help create the bad stereotypes that certain cities can have



Now Im not saying Liverpudlians should support England everyone has a personal choice but then dont act surprised when other parts of the country are negative towards you . As not supporting England is an alien concept to them



Hope that makes sense



I think if that was the reason people hate Scousers then you'd have a fair point but the English hatred of Liverpool came a long time before the Scouse hatred of England. Imagine if every other set of supporters came to Upton Park every week for 40 years and mocked the deprivation, unemployment and poverty in East London and imagine if the national stereotype of a Cockney was a whinger or a thief (from the establishment down). I'd imagine West Ham fans would be turned off from the rest of the country too. And those stereotypes of Scousers didn't come about because of their apathy for the England national team, in fact, I'd imagine most English people aren't even aware of that.I guess it's like how some black Americans take the knee during the national anthem as a response to how their community is treated by the rest of the country. Of course, the racism they face is far more serious and damaging than the prejudice Scousers face so I'm not conflating the two, but it's not their responsibility to support the institutions of a country that demonises them so that the wider population will find them more palatable. Some Scousers are able to separate the two issues and support their national team and that's totally fine but I'd say the blame for the relationship breakdown lays at the feet of the people who call an entire city of people thieves, whingers and self-pitiers rather than the people who are apathetic toward a football team.And I do also get that you are not one of those people so none of that is directed at you.