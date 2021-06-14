I think if that was the reason people hate Scousers then you'd have a fair point but the English hatred of Liverpool came a long time before the Scouse hatred of England. Imagine if every other set of supporters came to Upton Park every week for 40 years and mocked the deprivation, unemployment and poverty in East London and imagine if the national stereotype of a Cockney was a whinger or a thief (from the establishment down). I'd imagine West Ham fans would be turned off from the rest of the country too. And those stereotypes of Scousers didn't come about because of their apathy for the England national team, in fact, I'd imagine most English people aren't even aware of that.
I guess it's like how some black Americans take the knee during the national anthem as a response to how their community is treated by the rest of the country. Of course, the racism they face is far more serious and damaging than the prejudice Scousers face so I'm not conflating the two, but it's not their responsibility to support the institutions of a country that demonises them so that the wider population will find them more palatable. Some Scousers are able to separate the two issues and support their national team and that's totally fine but I'd say the blame for the relationship breakdown lays at the feet of the people who call an entire city of people thieves, whingers and self-pitiers rather than the people who are apathetic toward a football team.
And I do also get that you are not one of those people so none of that is directed at you.
Great points mate
Yes it must be tiresome the same old stereotypes and comments
Now believe it or not I actually have some experience of this ridiculous stereotype & comments you get from people
Im from Essex born & bred . That initially is enough for people to make a joke or comment
Essex Girls, Essex Man which was the white van man in the 90s
Butt of jokes about Essex & how everyone talks like a mockney cockney is a geezer & generally thick as shit
Towie doesnt help 💩🤮
Plus Cockneys, now my grandparents were true cockneys from the East End & you see quite a lot of comments even on Rawk when often about a London club Cockney Twats etc . Ill admit it annoys me but I dont comment
Cockneys were the peasants & urchins of London a lot from the East End moved to Essex & Essex is seen as the rough no class C h a v s of the south . Surrey, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hampshire etc often see Essex as Common as muck .
I lived in Sussex for about 18 months around 2000 fucking hell what a load of stuck up twats at times . Because I was from Essex how they laughed & thought they were better . Comments like , oh your just from Essex
The vast majority have never been no reason to its not a tourist destination. It does have shit areas but so does everywhere else . It also has beautiful countryside & villages especially North Essex
Girls joked about Essex Girls when they were just the same .
Admittedly I wasnt stereotyped a thief etc & I dont mind a laugh & joke but at times was tedious