they dont realise its an absolute myth that every scouser hates England.



Of course it isn't true that everyone from here hates England. How on earth could something that unfeasibly uniform possibly be true?That said, the vast majority of those I know or know of today feel absolutely no affinity with the country in which they were born and in many instances such as my own have felt no connection to the country for many many years, a disconnection and sense of alienation which has grown to be even more deeply felt as time has gone on with Brexit and the collapse of the red wall seeming to magnify it.My own sense of alienation began in the Thatcher era. Prior to that all those I knew probably felt as strong an English connection as anybody else but the gradual erosion of that conncection and increasing sense of isolation began back then as that heinous woman and her equally heinous cronies attempted to airbrush us out of existence and vilify us for being "us". This grew progressively more heightened as the '80's and '90's progressed, marked especially by the reaction of the country at large to the events of Heysel, Hillsborough and Jamie Bolger.Clearly the subject demands more deep and serious analysis than a post like this on a forum. But the fact is, it is a very real phenomenon and in many ways is actually very sad that so many native Liverpudlians have lost their sense of connection to the native country through no fault of their own and instead look to the city of their birth as some separate entity - indeed almost akin to a tiny separate nation with a distinct sense of identity like the Welsh, Scots and Irish.