« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD  (Read 216782 times)

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,858
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16520 on: Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 10:54:51 pm
Knowing me, knowing you
There is nothing we can do

Surely it's...

Knowing me, Knowing you - Elzaaaaaarrrrrrr
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,191
  • ★★★★★★
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16521 on: Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm »
Well that sucked.

We should have scored in regulation.

Proud of the team though. We deserved to go further based on our play but that's football. Hats off to the Ukraine.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16522 on: Yesterday at 11:00:25 pm »
Ikea will be made up with that, their stores won't get vandalized now on Saturday like last time
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,532
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16523 on: Yesterday at 11:02:12 pm »
Some strange things have happened at the tournament so far but I think England, Spain and Denmark are favourites in their games. If Belgium are without KDB and Hazard I think Italy win the other one, if they play, its a coin toss.
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16524 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:37:57 pm
I think England would rather be playing the more known quantity of Sweden. Ukraine have a few dangerous players.
So do I - I Do, I Do, I Do I Do, I Do
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16525 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
IM FUCKING GLAD SWEDEN ARE OUT SO THE FUCKING ABBA PUNS CAN FINALLY STOP. FUCKING HELL.



Couldn't agree more, mate. Felt like we couldn't escape if we wanted to.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16526 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
That game was weird, it was almost as if Ukraine didn't want to go through. There was no urgency whatsoever. They were miles better tonight though.

They were terrible. But it all worked out in the end
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,763
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16527 on: Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
They were terrible. But it all worked out in the end

Well then the Swedish players must have been drunk if they couldn't beat a terrible Ukraine. They weren't terrible and neither were Sweden. It was just a game between two sides who don't have a prayer of winning the tournament and who aren't as good as the other sides left in it. England will dispatch Ukraine with ease.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,663
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16528 on: Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm
Well that sucked.

We should have scored in regulation.

Proud of the team though. We deserved to go further based on our play but that's football. Hats off to the Ukraine.

Does your mother know?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,897
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16529 on: Yesterday at 11:41:06 pm »
The fallout from the France camp following their exit is interesting - especially the beef with Rabiots Mum and Mbappes family!
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,663
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16530 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:41:06 pm
The fallout from the France camp following their exit is interesting - especially the beef with Rabiots Mum and Mbappes family!


Spill the goss?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16531 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:41:06 pm
The fallout from the France camp following their exit is interesting - especially the beef with Rabiots Mum and Mbappes family!

whats this?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,566
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16532 on: Yesterday at 11:46:48 pm »
Mbappe is clearly not loved in that setup. Leave France Kylian. Come to us where Klopp hugs are for life.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,897
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16533 on: Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm

Spill the goss?

The GFFN account has the details but here is the transcript of what Rabiots Mum said to Mbappes family: https://twitter.com/gffn/status/1410004232325980160?s=21

So families fighting and the squad apparently having fallouts too following the game.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline RideTheWalrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,111
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16534 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm »
Classic France. They either win or completely self implode. They've imploded after their last match though which is odd for them
Logged
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
[/quote]

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,285
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16535 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm
The GFFN account has the details but here is the transcript of what Rabiots Mum said to Mbappes family: https://twitter.com/gffn/status/1410004232325980160?s=21

So families fighting and the squad apparently having fallouts too following the game.

- Rabiot & Pogba insulted each other - Rabiot unhappy with Pogba's defensive efforts
- Varane insulted Pavard, unhappy with his defending
- Pavard blamed Pogba, for doing no defending, Varane later backed Pavard up

 ;D

mad.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16536 on: Today at 12:00:27 am »
Rabiot's Mum is a like the female Raiola, absolute nightmare to deal with PSG in contract negotiations, PSG just ended up letting his contract run down so they didn't have to deal with her.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,803
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16537 on: Today at 12:03:03 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm
they dont realise its an absolute myth that every scouser hates England.

Of course it isn't true that everyone from here hates England. How on earth could something that unfeasibly uniform possibly be true?

That said, the vast majority of those I know or know of today feel absolutely no affinity with the country in which they were born and in many instances such as my own have felt no connection to the country for many many years, a disconnection and sense of alienation which has grown to be even more deeply felt as time has gone on with Brexit and the collapse of the red wall seeming to magnify it.

My own sense of alienation began in the Thatcher era. Prior to that all those I knew probably felt as strong an English connection as anybody else but the gradual erosion of that conncection and increasing sense of isolation began back then as that heinous woman and her equally heinous cronies attempted to airbrush us out of existence and vilify us for being "us". This grew progressively more heightened as the '80's and '90's progressed, marked especially by the reaction of the country at large to the events of Heysel, Hillsborough and Jamie Bolger.

Clearly the subject demands more deep and serious analysis than a post like this on a forum. But the fact is, it is a very real phenomenon and in many ways is actually very sad that so many native Liverpudlians have lost their sense of connection to the native country through no fault of their own and instead look to the city of their birth as some separate entity - indeed almost akin to a tiny separate nation with a distinct sense of identity like the Welsh, Scots and Irish. 
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16538 on: Today at 12:03:43 am »
Imagine being so difficult to deal with, that the club he was at for almost 10 years, PSG, with unlimited resources, didn't want to bother anymore.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16539 on: Today at 12:35:34 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm
The GFFN account has the details but here is the transcript of what Rabiots Mum said to Mbappes family: https://twitter.com/gffn/status/1410004232325980160?s=21

So families fighting and the squad apparently having fallouts too following the game.
Sounds like Rabiot's mom wanted to speak to the manager.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16540 on: Today at 12:37:28 am »
Interesting article about Rabiot's mother.

https://www.nssmag.com/en/sports/19052/mamma-veronique-rabiot
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,810
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16541 on: Today at 01:00:37 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:58:31 pm
Im a very rare species, an Indian who doesnt like cricket!
Jimmy Cricket didnt like korma. Too Coconutty
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,563
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16542 on: Today at 01:06:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm
- Rabiot & Pogba insulted each other - Rabiot unhappy with Pogba's defensive efforts
- Varane insulted Pavard, unhappy with his defending
- Pavard blamed Pogba, for doing no defending, Varane later backed Pavard up

 ;D

mad.

And Coman initially refused to come off despite being injured to change his public perception of always being injured

Classique France
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:20 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Merah Hati

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • Suarez is not a racist
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16543 on: Today at 01:23:09 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 05:09:26 pm
The way this has started a 2 Nil England win with about 35% possession seems nailed on
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Up
« previous next »
 