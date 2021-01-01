I will eat my own shit if city win this...
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Who's the co-commentator? Is it a boy or a girl? I can't tell, they sound awful anyway.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
I'm just happy that Morata can't claim to have gotten the winner.
Well that should be it.
Great goal. Do I dare trust Spain again? Lol
Great game this, will be replayed for years on one of them gold channels
