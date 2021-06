Unfortunately their fan base at the games were dominated, or appear to be dominated, by those very people. Whilst it wont be everyone and whilst their government makes no attempt to ensure they are barred from games, they have to suffer the consequences. The tournament will be a better place with Hungary out of it.



I agree, there is no place for racism at the euros or anywhere, and I agree that there should be more done about keeping it away, but if you meet a Hungarian person in the pub are you going to assume he is racist? I would hope not because chances are they arnt. Just because these nazi c*nts are prominent in one place doesn’t mean everyone gets tarred with the same brush. UEFA should do more, if fans are racist in football grounds then UEFA should put resources into identifying them and those responsible should be banned and have it on record that they are racist, not ban the players and staff who arnt. It’s about tackling racism not those that these racists latch on to.