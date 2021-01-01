« previous next »
Brilliant again by Pogba, This time France actually finish it!
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:13:11 pm
because they're not pissing around drawing stupid lines from lads armpits and elbows.

Yep
Sick of France already.
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:12:37 pm
I still fucking hate VAR. That celebration curtailed only to resume a minute later in the centre circle. Shite.

Great goal.
How's that VAR's fault?  :lmao
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:13:19 pm
Are England really going to get Hungary and Sweden or Czech Republic to reach the semis, after the draws they got at the World Cup? Even in the semis it'd be Holland or Denmark.

Avoid France, Italy, Belgium and Spain altogether till the final. Play every game at Wembley bar one through the whole tournament (against a weak opponent).

Surely Germany will at least equalise. Still though, Germany or Portugal at home isn't exactly impossible, both look crap.
So much talent in this French team. You can't help but feel that Deschamps has the handbrake on most times. Someone like Klopp would have them running riot.
Evertons finest could only last the pace for about 4 minutes.
Cracking cameo from Digne.  That looked like a tournament ender.
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:12:37 pm
I still fucking hate VAR. That celebration curtailed only to resume a minute later in the centre circle. Shite.

Great goal.

Same. Even though that was a rare moment of good football in a game I'm neutral about, it just felt like a boring sterile kind of uninteresting goal like a penalty being scored
Germany are so flat. None of the forwards are at it so far. Gundogan invisible too.  Gosens cant get into it.

Goretzka coming on now.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:14:11 pm
Hope this happens just for the amount of boiled piss it would cause on here ;D

It always happens. Spawnier than Man City when it comes to draws.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:15:01 pm
Surely Germany will at least equalise. Still though, Germany or Portugal at home isn't exactly impossible, both look crap.

Longer it goes on the more I fancy Hungary to grab a second. They look good on the counter.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:15:19 pm
So much talent in this French team. You can't help but feel that Deschamps has the handbrake on most times. Someone like Klopp would have them running riot.

Probably but at the same time it's won them a WC and they finished in the last Euro's as well
If results stay the same then England should reach the final with the draw set up as it is.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:16:13 pm
Germany are so flat.

Goretzka coming on now.

About time
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 09:13:51 pm
Aren't they?  Says who?
Because of the time it takes. I think it's better this way, not having to show where the lines are for a tv audience.
Can't believe Portugal going out here . unbelievable
Them Hungary boys arent letting them through. Decent defensive performance with a half decent counter attack atm.
Gundogan off for Goretzka, not that youd have known he was on.

Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:15:41 pm
Evertons finest could only last the pace for about 4 minutes.
Thats enough for a DVD in their book.
Jotas all round play is so inconsistent.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:15:01 pm
Surely Germany will at least equalise. Still though, Germany or Portugal at home isn't exactly impossible, both look crap.

I think Spain would have likely beat them in the quarters (without the crutch of playing at home). Sweden will be the walkover it was last time.

Germany are shite. France would beat them, Portugal could go either way but they're beatable due to poor defence.

Looks like 2016 where Portugal flat-track bullied their way to the final while all the good teams burnt each other out on the other side of the draw.
Hugely favourable draw for England as it stands. Theyll make the semis at the very least.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:16:14 pm
It always happens. Spawnier than Man City when it comes to draws.

It doesn't always happen, although it has for the last 2 tournaments. 2010 they got Germany, 2012 they got Italy, 2014 they got Italy and Uruguay in the group.
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:16:51 pm
Because of the time it takes. I think it's better this way, not having to show where the lines are for a tv audience.
They're still drawing the lines though, regardless of whether we see it on the telly.  It's just that they have a dedicated offside VAR, so it's a quicker process.
If Hungary can do this to Germany, they can do it to Gareth's In-ger-land...
one of the worst corners EVER from Sane.
