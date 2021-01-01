Surely Germany will at least equalise. Still though, Germany or Portugal at home isn't exactly impossible, both look crap.



I think Spain would have likely beat them in the quarters (without the crutch of playing at home). Sweden will be the walkover it was last time.Germany are shite. France would beat them, Portugal could go either way but they're beatable due to poor defence.Looks like 2016 where Portugal flat-track bullied their way to the final while all the good teams burnt each other out on the other side of the draw.