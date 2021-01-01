That's fair to a point. But Klopp's Liverpool is not the first amazing football team to play without a traditional 9. I know we're meant to hate Guardiola on here but he had a degree of success without a classic 9 at Barcelona. The Hungarians did too, way back in '53 when Hidegkuti bamboozled the English. Look at Tostao in 1970. A false 9 before the word existed playing in the greatest team of all time. See who is the last man in the Brazilian defence who dispossesses the Italian striker to start the glorious move for the most famous goal in World Cup Final history. It's Tostao.



Back in the 70s I even thought Liverpool were slightly better with Heighway and Keegan and four behind them in midfield rather than Toshack in the starting eleven. Rome '77 was the pinnacle of that system of course. No classic centre forward there but a lot of silverware.



The only claim I'm making is that if you have mobile, skilful, quick forwards - as England currently have - you don't necessarily need to play a classic no. 9. Especially if he's desperately out of form.



I don't disagree with most of it. I'm not saying False 9 is revolutionary.What I'm saying is that there is a time and a place for both No. 9 and False 9. England under Southgate, for the setup and style of play they have, False 9 is not the solution.On a side note, didn't that Hungary team have Puskas as well?