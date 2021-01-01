Oh, the old trophy argument. Are you one of those who slate Gerrard for not having won a PL trophy? Football is a team game. One player isn't responsible for trophies.
Well Gerrard is a great example.
A European cup, 2 fa cups, a UEFA cup, 3 league cups and 2 European super cups.
What exactly has Harry Kane's 225 goals earned him? Actual winners medals?
Zero. Nothing.
I know one player doesn't win trophies, but if a team is set up and geared towards a single player scoring a shit load of goals but wins absolutely NOTHING, maybe. Just maybe that team may need to rethink how it's set up in order to win a shiny cup or two.