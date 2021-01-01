« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 138840 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,402
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9680 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:19:16 pm
Oh, the old trophy argument. Are you one of those who slate Gerrard for not having won a PL trophy? Football is a team game. One player isn't responsible for trophies.

Correct.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,402
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9681 on: Today at 02:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:19:30 pm
That's fair to a point. But Klopp's Liverpool is not the first amazing football team to play without a traditional 9.  I know we're meant to hate Guardiola on here but he had a degree of success without a classic 9 at Barcelona. The Hungarians did too, way back in '53 when Hidegkuti bamboozled the English. Look at Tostao in 1970. A false 9 before the word existed playing in the greatest team of all time. See who is the last man in the Brazilian defence who dispossesses the Italian striker to start the glorious move for the most famous goal in World Cup Final history. It's Tostao.

Back in the 70s I even thought Liverpool were slightly better with Heighway and Keegan and four behind them in midfield rather than Toshack in the starting eleven. Rome '77 was the pinnacle of that system of course. No classic centre forward there but a lot of silverware. 

The only claim I'm making is that if you have mobile, skilful, quick forwards - as England currently have - you don't necessarily need to play a classic no. 9. Especially if he's desperately out of form.

All fair points but Guardiola has also had sucess with Aguero as his central striker.

The problem aren't just #9s, it's the lack of quality ones out there for the most part.

Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,868
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 02:22:47 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:10:47 pm
And it's been quite the  trophy haul hasn't it?

Kane will score goals for Spurs and I'm sure he loves it. It doesn't make spurs a success does it?

They have to sacrifice a lot in order to accommodate him. What has it got them in all that time?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correlation_does_not_imply_causation#:~:text=The%20idea%20that%20%22correlation%20implies,therefore%20because%20of%20this').


On the other hand, your statement amounts to what you've actually "seen in his game": practically nothing outside of where Spurs has finished or what have they won (which is actually not part of his game).
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:03 pm by The 1989 Brit Awards »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:22:09 pm
All fair points but Guardiola has also had sucess with Aguero as his central striker.


I'm not denying it! My only claim is that great teams do not have to play with a classic 9.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,891
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 02:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:19:30 pm
That's fair to a point. But Klopp's Liverpool is not the first amazing football team to play without a traditional 9.  I know we're meant to hate Guardiola on here but he had a degree of success without a classic 9 at Barcelona. The Hungarians did too, way back in '53 when Hidegkuti bamboozled the English. Look at Tostao in 1970. A false 9 before the word existed playing in the greatest team of all time. See who is the last man in the Brazilian defence who dispossesses the Italian striker to start the glorious move for the most famous goal in World Cup Final history. It's Tostao.

Back in the 70s I even thought Liverpool were slightly better with Heighway and Keegan and four behind them in midfield rather than Toshack in the starting eleven. Rome '77 was the pinnacle of that system of course. No classic centre forward there but a lot of silverware. 

The only claim I'm making is that if you have mobile, skilful, quick forwards - as England currently have - you don't necessarily need to play a classic no. 9. Especially if he's desperately out of form.

I don't disagree with most of it. I'm not saying False 9 is revolutionary.

What I'm saying is that there is a time and a place for both No. 9 and False 9. England under Southgate, for the setup and style of play they have, False 9 is not the solution.

On a side note, didn't that Hungary team have Puskas as well?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 02:43:20 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:29:24 pm
I don't disagree with most of it. I'm not saying False 9 is revolutionary.

What I'm saying is that there is a time and a place for both No. 9 and False 9. England under Southgate, for the setup and style of play they have, False 9 is not the solution.

On a side note, didn't that Hungary team have Puskas as well?

They certainly did. He was the star I suppose, but the English players confessed that it was Hidegkuti's dropping deep that confused them so much. Traditional 9s like Lawton, Dean, Mortensen played the game on the shoulder of the centre half. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 03:05:32 pm »
Can I just say...and I may be generalising here, but those Hungarian meatheads in the black shirts...what a bunch of cùnts.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,407
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9687 on: Today at 03:09:51 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:19:16 pm
Oh, the old trophy argument. Are you one of those who slate Gerrard for not having won a PL trophy? Football is a team game. One player isn't responsible for trophies.

Well Gerrard is a great example.

A European cup, 2 fa cups, a UEFA cup, 3 league cups and 2 European super cups.

What exactly has Harry Kane's 225 goals earned him? Actual winners medals?

Zero. Nothing.

I know one player doesn't win trophies, but if a team is set up and geared towards a single player scoring a shit load of goals but wins absolutely NOTHING, maybe. Just maybe that team may need to rethink how it's set up in order to win a shiny cup or two.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 