so goal difference became the deciding factor? the person im arguing with seems to think that the head to head was still the deciding factor but Denmark made it through because they beat Russia by more than Finland beat them and the results cancelled each other out or some shite.



It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference (see points a and b below). The first head-to-head check is points in the games among the tied teams, which in this case is 3 points for each team (point a below). So then, you go to the next head-to-head check, which is goal difference in the games among the tied teams (point b below).It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference as a check if everyone got the same number of points when they played each other. It's more of a series of logical steps than just one criteria.20.01 If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:a. higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams inquestion;b. superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question;c. higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question;d. if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to i) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal:e. superior goal difference in all group matches;f. higher number of goals scored in all group matches;g. higher number of wins in all group matches;h. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received inall group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);i. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings (see Article 23).