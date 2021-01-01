« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 127098 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,422
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8920 on: Today at 10:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:03:14 pm
Your not the only one ;D

Are the third placed teams drawn?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,460
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8921 on: Today at 10:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:03:14 pm
Wales v Denmark, in Amsterdam.

Think Wales will do them. But it'll be a very even game.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8922 on: Today at 10:08:56 pm »
The Russian centre forward! He must have been hauling 20 stone around the pitch with him. I'm sure the cameras caught at one point with a pie and pea supper.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8923 on: Today at 10:09:19 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:01:04 pm
Every team that already has 4 points or more now guaranteed to go through.

So that's Switzerland confirmed as a best placed 3rd place team, plus Czech Republic, England, Sweden and France all guaranteed to progress regardless of the results in their final games.

Even now, a 2 goal defeat would guarantee Portugal go through (unless they unlikely finish bottom of the group by Germany losing by a goal), so the edge has gone off that France game. You'd expect with home advantage Germany will beat Hungary fairly comfortably.

Croatia-Scotland will be exciting as it's must win. England-Czech's a dead rubber, bar whoever wins the group (which means a tougher last 16 tie).

Spain only need a draw against Slovakia unless Poland beat Sweden in which case they'll need to win or they'll finish bottom.

Ukraine will also go through if Scotland-Croatia is a draw tomorrow.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:49 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,460
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8924 on: Today at 10:09:48 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:03:27 pm
They've gone from pressing machines full of energy in that tournament to looking like a pub team in this tournament. I wouldn't be the first to suggest it but there's definitely been some funny business going on there.

Some funny business going on with the Russian team as the tournament was being held in Russia with other Russian athletes being banned left and right for doping? Surely not.  ;D
Logged

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8925 on: Today at 10:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:39:20 pm
Found it!  ;D

Shit quality video though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4</a>
OMG!! Never seen this before (non UK so rarely see international games with UK commentary). Absolutely hilarious, thanks for posting! 
:lmao
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,385
  • Kloppite
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8926 on: Today at 10:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:08:08 pm
Are the third placed teams drawn?

No these are the tiebreakers

Rules for classification: 1) Points; 2) Goal difference; 3) Goals scored; 4) Wins; 5) Lower disciplinary points total; 6) European Qualifiers overall ranking.
Logged

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8927 on: Today at 10:12:05 pm »
Putin wont be a happy bunny can see the russians getting "lost" on the way home.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,460
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8928 on: Today at 10:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 10:12:05 pm
Putin wont be a happy bunny can see the russians getting "lost" on the way home.

Cherchesov might be off to manage the Siberian prison team
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,656
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8929 on: Today at 10:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:08:08 pm
Are the third placed teams drawn?
No. Belgium have to play 3rd in groups A/D/E/F for example. I think they just eliminate the two groups who don't qualify (e.g. groups E and F) and manage to come up with the correct combination that works across the 4 ties.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,628
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8930 on: Today at 10:18:21 pm »
Delighted for Denmark

It will be a better game Denmark v Wales plus a tougher game I feel for the Welsh

Out of Finland, Denmark or Russia I think Wales preference wouldnt have been Denmark. Great stuff

Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8931 on: Today at 10:18:33 pm »
Looking at the draw if Scotland finish 3rd and England win the group it looks like England and Scotland would play each other in the quarters if they both won their last 16 tie.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,392
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8932 on: Today at 10:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:08:09 pm
Think Wales will do them. But it'll be a very even game.

Denmark will win that.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8933 on: Today at 10:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:18:33 pm
Looking at the draw if Scotland finish 3rd and England win the group it looks like England and Scotland would play each other in the quarters if they both won their last 16 tie.

Thats shit too (and very unlikely lets face it!). But you shouldnt be able to face a team from your group until the final in a proper draw with a normal number of teams!
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,214
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8934 on: Today at 10:22:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:21:13 pm
Thats shit too (and very unlikely lets face it!). But you shouldnt be able to face a team from your group until the final in a proper draw with a normal number of teams!

CL only blocks that in the round of 16. If it was up to me they would have random draws, but obviously logistically that is a bit difficult in the short time frame.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,916
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8935 on: Today at 10:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:08:09 pm
Think Wales will do them. But it'll be a very even game.

Denmark impressed me vs Belgium and tonight, they create a lot.

Wales will have to put in a performance similar in level to the one vs Turkey, which was very good, otherwise Id give Denmark the edge.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8936 on: Today at 10:23:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:21:13 pm
Thats shit too (and very unlikely lets face it!). But you shouldnt be able to face a team from your group until the final in a proper draw with a normal number of teams!

Unlikely, but feasible.

Scotland would play winners of Spain's group (currently Sweden who are at a similar level to Scotland). England would play runners up in France's group with home advantage of Wembley while their opponent has had to travel around Europe for the 4th time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,084
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8937 on: Today at 10:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 10:12:05 pm
Putin wont be a happy bunny can see the russians getting "lost" on the way home.
Complementary bottle of perfume in every room.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8938 on: Today at 10:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:23:18 pm
Unlikely, but feasible.

Scotland would play winners of Spain's group (currently Sweden who are at a similar level to Scotland). England would play runners up in France's group with home advantage of Wembley while their opponent has had to travel around Europe for the 4th time.

In that case I would machine the bookies would say its more likely to be England v Croatia again.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,954
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8939 on: Today at 10:26:33 pm »
Currently neither Wales/UK or Denmark are on the dutch government's safe countries list, gonna be a great atmosphere if neither set of fans can attend.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,460
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8940 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:26:33 pm
Currently neither Wales or Denmark are the dutch government's safe countries list, gonna be a great atmosphere if neither set of fans can attend.

Can't they travel and attend with proof of vaccination and/or a negative PCR test?
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8941 on: Today at 10:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:09:19 pm
Even now, a 2 goal defeat would guarantee Portugal go through (unless they unlikely finish bottom of the group by Germany losing by a goal), so the edge has gone off that France game. You'd expect with home advantage Germany will beat Hungary fairly comfortably.

Croatia-Scotland will be exciting as it's must win. England-Czech's a dead rubber, bar whoever wins the group (which means a tougher last 16 tie).

Spain only need a draw against Slovakia unless Poland beat Sweden in which case they'll need to win or they'll finish bottom.

Ukraine will also go through if Scotland-Croatia is a draw tomorrow.

That England game is going to be terrible to watch. Neither team is very exciting and neither team will want to win.

Am I right in thinking then, that the only matches which will have anything at stake are Scotland v Croatia and Poland v Sweden?
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • Seis Veces
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8942 on: Today at 10:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:39:20 pm
Found it!  ;D

Shit quality video though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4</a>

I reckon I think about Jonathan Pearce's confusion for that goal at least once a month

GOODNESS ME! THEY'VE CHANGED THEIR MINDS NOW!
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8943 on: Today at 10:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:21:50 pm
That England game is going to be terrible to watch. Neither team is great to watch and neither team will want to win!

Am I right in thinking then, that the only matches which will have anything at stake are Scotland v Croatia and Poland v Sweden?

I do think that Spain-Slovakia/Poland-Sweden games will yield the topsy-turvy possibilities throughout (like the Denmark and Belgium games today) given how close that group is, and how Spain could finish last if they draw and Poland win.  Of course, if Poland fall behind early and Spain score early, that almost puts that to bed but we'll see.

Only problem with those games is that none of those teams are particularly exciting to watch, so while there's a lot at stake, it might be somewhat of a slog.  But if it's 1-0 Poland and 0-0 in the other game in the second half, there will be a lot of nerves.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8944 on: Today at 10:31:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:25:18 pm
In that case I would machine the bookies would say its more likely to be England v Croatia again.

Pretty much 2/1 Scotland win with the bookies. Croatia will dominate the ball but they look toothless. Scotland more threatening with it but need to finish their chances.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8945 on: Today at 10:33:03 pm »
did head to head trump goal difference between the 3 teams on 3 point in group b or is that disregarded when they all beat each other?

someone i know suggesting that it was actually on the head to head that denmark went through but if thats the case then why did they gothrough? is it because they beat Russia by 3 goals? but then Finland beat them?  surely the result between denmark and finland would matter most in this scenario?

i was full sure it was down to goal difference that Denmark made it into second but the UEFA rules does state that head to head is above goal difference in the order.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,954
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8946 on: Today at 10:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:27:33 pm
Can't they travel and attend with proof of vaccination and/or a negative PCR test?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-57556248

Quote
Wales fans will be unable to travel to Amsterdam for the next round of Euro 2020 in the Netherlands, Wales' health minister has said.

Eluned Morgan said police in Amsterdam had said they would not be "letting Welsh fans into the country".

Don't know if any changes will be made, or how enforceable that is.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,460
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8947 on: Today at 10:35:01 pm »
Well that's a load of nonsense. At least let the vaccinated ones travel.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8948 on: Today at 10:39:18 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:33:03 pm
did head to head trump goal difference between the 3 teams on 3 point in group b or is that disregarded when they all beat each other?

someone i know suggesting that it was actually on the head to head that denmark went through but if thats the case then why did they gothrough? is it because they beat Russia by 3 goals? but then Finland beat them?  surely the result between denmark and finland would matter most in this scenario?

i was full sure it was down to goal difference that Denmark made it into second but the UEFA rules does state that head to head is above goal difference in the order.

Denmark, Finland, and Russia have 3 points.
-Head to head first:  each team has 3 points in games against each other
-Goal difference in the matches among the teams played:  Denmark (+2), Finland (0), Russia (-2)

Denmark 2nd, Finland 3rd, Russia 4th
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,516
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8949 on: Today at 10:41:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:45:08 pm
Generic bowl stadiums are crap.

A Stadium with 4 stands has a better atmosphere.


Puskas stadion says hello.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8950 on: Today at 10:45:00 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 10:39:18 pm
Denmark, Finland, and Russia have 3 points.
-Head to head first:  each team has 3 points in games against each other
-Goal difference in the matches among the teams played:  Denmark (+2), Finland (0), Russia (-2)

Denmark 2nd, Finland 3rd, Russia 4th

so goal difference became the deciding factor? the person im arguing with seems to think that the head to head was still the deciding factor but Denmark made it through because they beat Russia by more than Finland beat them and the results cancelled each other out or some shite.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,047
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8951 on: Today at 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 09:50:20 pm
None of the players were dying so they quickly cut away.
Ouch. That's cold. But you're 100% correct.  :(
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8952 on: Today at 11:00:29 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:45:00 pm
so goal difference became the deciding factor? the person im arguing with seems to think that the head to head was still the deciding factor but Denmark made it through because they beat Russia by more than Finland beat them and the results cancelled each other out or some shite.

It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference (see points a and b below).  The first head-to-head check is points in the games among the tied teams, which in this case is 3 points for each team (point a below).  So then, you go to the next head-to-head check, which is goal difference in the games among the tied teams (point b below).

It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference as a check if everyone got the same number of points when they played each other.  It's more of a series of logical steps than just one criteria.

https://documents.uefa.com/v/u/WVKcnryVkASzztwJjPBcIw

20.01 If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:
a. higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in
question;
b. superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question;
c. higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question;
d. if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to i) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal:
e. superior goal difference in all group matches;
f. higher number of goals scored in all group matches;
g. higher number of wins in all group matches;
h. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in
all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);
i. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings (see Article 23).
Logged
King Kenny.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8953 on: Today at 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 11:00:29 pm
It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference (see points a and b below).  The first head-to-head check is points in the games among the tied teams, which in this case is 3 points for each team (point a below).  So then, you go to the next head-to-head check, which is goal difference in the games among the tied teams (point b below).

It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference as a check if everyone got the same number of points when they played each other.  It's more of a series of logical steps than just one criteria.

https://documents.uefa.com/v/u/WVKcnryVkASzztwJjPBcIw

20.01 If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:
a. higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in
question;
b. superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question;
c. higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question;
d. if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to i) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal:
e. superior goal difference in all group matches;
f. higher number of goals scored in all group matches;
g. higher number of wins in all group matches;
h. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in
all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);
i. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings (see Article 23).

sorry if im being confusing but point a above only really applies if two teams finish on 6 points and one of those teams beat the other doesnt it?  for 3 teams to finish on 3 points then those 3 teams will have had to won a game each in the games between each other in which case the head to head scenario outlined in point a is rendered an  impossible scenario?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,189
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8954 on: Today at 11:11:39 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:10:18 pm
sorry if im being confusing but point a above only really applies if two teams finish on 6 points and one of those teams beat the other doesnt it?  for 3 teams to finish on 3 points then those 3 teams will have had to won a game each in the games between each other in which case the head to head scenario outlined in point a is rendered an  impossible scenario?

I posted the permutations today
It basically came down to goal difference in the games between the 3 teams. The results against Belgium aren't relevant.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:14:53 pm
Group B permutations, all pretty straightforward


Monday: Russia (3) vs Denmark (0), Finland (3) vs Belgium (6, through)

Belgium are through and will top the group with a draw.

Russia will be through with a win, or a draw if Finland fail to beat Belgium.

Finland will be through with a win, or a draw if Russia lose to Denmark.

Denmark can finish second if they beat Russia and Finland lose against Belgium, but it will all depend on the goals scored in these two matches.

If Belgium, Russia and Finland all finish on 6 points (ahead of Denmark on 0), they will be split on goal difference from matches between the three teams though all will advance at least as a best third-placed team.

In that scenario, if Finland beat Belgium by one or two goals, and Russia win, the order will be: 1 Belgium, 2 Finland, 3 Russia.

If Finland beat Belgium by between three and five goals, and Russia win, the order will be 1 Finland, 2 Belgium, 3 Russia.

If Finland beat Belgium by six goals or more, and Russia win, the order will be 1 Finland, 2 Russia, 3 Belgium.

If Denmark, Russia and Finland all finish on 3 points (behind Belgium on 9), they will be split on goal difference from matches between the three teams. The second-placed team behind Belgium would be through and the third-placed team could still advance depending on the final record of third-placed teams in other groups.

In that scenario, if Denmark beat Russia 1-0, and Finland lose, the teams would be equal on all three-way scenarios and would be split on overall goal difference then overall goals scored, then number of wins (which in this case would be equal), then disciplinary points, then European Qualifiers rankings (in which Russia are 12th, Denmark 15th and Finland 20th). Disciplinary points then European Qualifiers rankings would be used specifically if Denmark won 1-0 and Finland lost 2-1 (Denmark and Finland would be equal on overall goal difference, goals scored and number of wins), or if Denmark won 1-0 and Finland lost 3-0 (Russia and Finland would be equal on overall goal difference, goals scored and number of wins).

If Denmark beat Russia by a one-goal margin other than 1-0, and Finland lose, the order will be 2 Denmark, 3 Russia, 4 Finland.

If Denmark beat Russia by two goals or more, and Finland lose, the order will be 2 Denmark, 3 Finland, 4 Russia.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8955 on: Today at 11:16:41 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:10:18 pm
sorry if im being confusing but point a above only really applies if two teams finish on 6 points and one of those teams beat the other doesnt it?  for 3 teams to finish on 3 points then those 3 teams will have had to won a game each in the games between each other in which case the head to head scenario outlined in point a is rendered an  impossible scenario?

Yes, I don't think point A can determine a winner in a 3-way tie (only in a 2-way tie), so point B on goal difference will come into play.  But it's still the "head-to-head" portion of the tiebreaker.  It doesn't involve the 4th team whatsoever.  Denmark could've lost to Belgium 10-1, and it would not matter based on how the group played out, because overall goal difference only applies if points A through D cannot rank the teams properly.

So, overall goal difference comes into affect later (point E).  Head-to-head goal difference comes in at point B.  It's just semantics, but goal difference decided the group, but just on the head-to-head portion of it in the games among Russia, Finland, and Denmark.  ;D
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Up
« previous next »
 