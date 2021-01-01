« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8840 on: Today at 09:37:47 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:27:54 pm
Timely reminder there that VAR is shit, no matter who is using it.

Yup and cost me money.

Some goal for Denmark.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8841 on: Today at 09:37:47 pm
Yeeeeessssss!!!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8842 on: Today at 09:37:50 pm
Russians falling apart.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8843 on: Today at 09:37:51 pm
Beautiful break. 4-1.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8844 on: Today at 09:37:51 pm
4!!!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8845 on: Today at 09:38:09 pm

Russia 1 - 3 Denmark; Andreas Christensen great strike on 79' - https://streamable.com/is1xl6 & https://streamye.com/v1NV7W & https://goalbackup.xyz/vcKtUxV1

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8846 on: Today at 09:38:11 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:35:08 pm
This is vaguely reminding of another incident which I think was also a World Cup or Euros and involved lines and I think Pearce being an idiot.... am I remembering right and if so what was it?
he didnt understand the most simple things about the new goalline technology. i'm going to have to watch it on youtube after this haha
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8847 on: Today at 09:38:25 pm
Thats that, Lukaku scores.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8848 on: Today at 09:38:28 pm
Great counter.

Cool finish.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8849 on: Today at 09:38:41 pm
Another nice finish
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8850 on: Today at 09:38:43 pm
Lukaku making the Finland defence look like under 12s
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8851 on: Today at 09:38:48 pm
That was Agger-esque
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8852 on: Today at 09:38:56 pm
Leaving Utd was the best thing Lukaku did
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8853 on: Today at 09:39:09 pm

Russia 1 - 4 Denmark; Joakim Mæhle goal on 82' - https://streamye.com/v0gwKf & https://streamable.com/72nz45
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8854 on: Today at 09:39:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:36:17 pm
No you're right. It was something to do with goal line technology and I think he was convinced it hadn't crossed the line, when he was just looking at the wrong moment.

Found it!  ;D

Shit quality video though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4</a>
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8855 on: Today at 09:39:30 pm
Is that Russia in 3rd place with -5 despite Finland being on -2?

That basically means Russia won't qualify as 3rd place team, whereas another team in another group could go through with -2?

Farcical.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8856 on: Today at 09:39:44 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:38:25 pm
Thats that, Lukaku scores.

He'll never have to buy a drink or meal in Copenhagen ever again after the past ten days
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8857 on: Today at 09:39:46 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:38:11 pm
he didnt understand the most simple things about the new goalline technology. i'm going to have to watch it on youtube after this haha

^ see above  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8858 on: Today at 09:39:51 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:35:58 pm
SHIT! He's got a foot like a traction engine.

Very reminiscint of the goal partridge commentated on

EDIT
this guy gets it!

AND ANOTHER!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8859 on: Today at 09:39:57 pm
Just fantastic. Well done, Denmark.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8860 on: Today at 09:40:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:39:30 pm
Is that Russia in 3rd place with -5 despite Finland being on -1?

That basically means Russia won't qualify as 3rd place team, whereas another team in another group could go through with -2?

Farcical.

Theyre (Finland) third arent they?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8861 on: Today at 09:40:23 pm
At least Lukaku will make me money when he wins the Golden Boot.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8862 on: Today at 09:40:35 pm
Denmark do play some decent footy and create plenty of chances. They where so unfortuante vs Belgium in that first half.

 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8863 on: Today at 09:40:51 pm

Finland 0 - 2 Belgium; Romelu Lukaku goal on 81' - https://streamwo.com/WGpmQmZ & https://goalbackup.xyz/4dZZbDTY
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8864 on: Today at 09:41:21 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:40:35 pm
Denmark do play some footy and create plenty of chances. They where so unfortuante vs Belgium in that first half.

They just need a John Dahl Tomasson to finish them.  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8865 on: Today at 09:41:59 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:39:20 pm
Found it!  ;D

Shit quality video though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4</a>

"Which replay are we we supposed to believe?!?!"
;D
The one of the ball going over the line you pillock, not the one where it hits the post
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8866 on: Today at 09:42:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:41:21 pm
They just need a John Dahl Tomasson to finish them.  ;D

Has Bendtner retired?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8867 on: Today at 09:42:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:39:30 pm
Is that Russia in 3rd place with -5 despite Finland being on -2?

That basically means Russia won't qualify as 3rd place team, whereas another team in another group could go through with -2?

Farcical.

Head-to-head first makes more sense though generally
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8868 on: Today at 09:42:31 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:40:23 pm
Theyre (Finland) third arent they?

I thought they would be, was going off BBC's live feed.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8869 on: Today at 09:42:32 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:39:20 pm
Found it!  ;D

Shit quality video though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4</a>

Absolute classic.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8870 on: Today at 09:42:38 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:40:35 pm
Denmark do play some decent footy and create plenty of chances. They where so unfortuante vs Belgium in that first half.

 

Yeah they just lack an outright finisher.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8871 on: Today at 09:42:40 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:42:12 pm
Has Bendtner retired?
Just ironing his paddy power boxers
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8872 on: Today at 09:43:03 pm
Uruguay-Chile in 15 mins after this if you are thirsty for more football
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8873 on: Today at 09:43:26 pm
Fantastic by Denmark, will be a cracking game against Wales.

Really disappointed for Finland, though they really should have managed to get a draw against Russia.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8874 on: Today at 09:43:31 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:41:59 pm
"Which replay are we we supposed to believe?!?!"
;D
The one of the ball going over the line you pillock, not the one where it hits the post

The best bit is when you think you has figured it out when it shows the second incident. OK Pearce, you're a bit slow but you got there in the end.

Then he goes straight back to your quote.  :lmao
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8875 on: Today at 09:43:37 pm
I went for a shower at 1-2, comes back down 5 min later and its 1-4  :o

Rewound the telly, what a strike for the 3rd
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8876 on: Today at 09:44:05 pm
The atmosphere is really making this special. If ever a fan base deserved to have a completely mental night, it's Denmark. The team absolutely deserve to go through as well - 0 points from the first 2 games was so unfair.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8877 on: Today at 09:44:53 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:43:03 pm
Uruguay-Chile in 15 mins after this if you are thirsty for more football
Sure why not
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8878 on: Today at 09:45:04 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:44:05 pm
The atmosphere is really making this special. If ever a fan base deserved to have a completely mental night, it's Denmark. The team absolutely deserve to go through as well - 0 points from the first 2 games was so unfair.

Absolutely
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #8879 on: Today at 09:45:08 pm
Generic bowl stadiums are crap.

A Stadium with 4 stands has a better atmosphere.
