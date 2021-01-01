Timely reminder there that VAR is shit, no matter who is using it.
This is vaguely reminding of another incident which I think was also a World Cup or Euros and involved lines and I think Pearce being an idiot.... am I remembering right and if so what was it?
No you're right. It was something to do with goal line technology and I think he was convinced it hadn't crossed the line, when he was just looking at the wrong moment.
Thats that, Lukaku scores.
he didnt understand the most simple things about the new goalline technology. i'm going to have to watch it on youtube after this haha
SHIT! He's got a foot like a traction engine.Very reminiscint of the goal partridge commentated onEDITthis guy gets it!
Is that Russia in 3rd place with -5 despite Finland being on -1?That basically means Russia won't qualify as 3rd place team, whereas another team in another group could go through with -2?Farcical.
Denmark do play some footy and create plenty of chances. They where so unfortuante vs Belgium in that first half.
Found it! Shit quality video though.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HjIj_GlvLD4</a>
They just need a John Dahl Tomasson to finish them.
Theyre (Finland) third arent they?
Has Bendtner retired?
"Which replay are we we supposed to believe?!?!" The one of the ball going over the line you pillock, not the one where it hits the post
Uruguay-Chile in 15 mins after this if you are thirsty for more football
The atmosphere is really making this special. If ever a fan base deserved to have a completely mental night, it's Denmark. The team absolutely deserve to go through as well - 0 points from the first 2 games was so unfair.
