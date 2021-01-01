« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 123829 times)

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8640 on: Today at 07:03:49 pm »
This was like a little warm up match for Holland. Hardly broke a sweat.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8641 on: Today at 07:09:07 pm »
That result presumably means if tonights group ends up without a team in 3rd on 4 or more points that England, Czech (and any other teams who stand to finish at least 3rd on 4 points or more) are through?
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8642 on: Today at 07:13:41 pm »
which of tonight's games is worth a watch cannot decide? I went with the Austria game for the first match as it had more riding on the result
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,221
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8643 on: Today at 07:18:04 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 07:13:41 pm
which of tonight's games is worth a watch cannot decide? I went with the Austria game for the first match as it had more riding on the result

Denmark-Russia is the only one with something riding on it unless Finland pull off a shock
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,331
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8644 on: Today at 07:29:29 pm »
Yeah Ill be cheering on Denmark tonight, would like to see them get through.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8645 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm »
so its settled I shall watch the Denmark game. Thank you both for the recommendation. I too hope that Denmark go though after all they have been though as a team at the competition so far. Would be a massive boost to them and christian eriksen
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8646 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:29:29 pm
Yeah Ill be cheering on Denmark tonight, would like to see them get through.
Hard for me not to cheer on a team with Pukki in it but I want to see the Danes go through as well.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8647 on: Today at 07:36:57 pm »
Where is Vermaelen playing these days? I was sure he'd have retired from international football by now, he seemed to have become really injury-prone by the time he left Arsenal.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,221
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8648 on: Today at 07:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:36:57 pm
Where is Vermaelen playing these days? I was sure he'd have retired from international football by now, he seemed to have become really injury-prone by the time he left Arsenal.

Japan with Vissel Kobe
Logged

Online TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8649 on: Today at 07:54:03 pm »
YNWA playing before the Denmark game <3
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,188
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8650 on: Today at 07:54:41 pm »
Danny Murphy...  :butt :butt
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,384
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8651 on: Today at 07:55:22 pm »
Lukaku is a unit.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,384
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8652 on: Today at 07:56:31 pm »
Interested to see this Doku lad play.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,767
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8653 on: Today at 07:57:39 pm »
That shirts eevn better than i realised. Great anthem too

Come on Finland!
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8654 on: Today at 08:01:46 pm »
Pearce/Keown are the dream team on the BBC for FIN-BEL...
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,331
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8655 on: Today at 08:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:01:46 pm
Pearce/Keown are the dream team on the BBC for FIN-BEL...

Lets hope goal line technology isnt called upon.
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8656 on: Today at 08:06:14 pm »
I just keep hearing Robot Wars...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Up
« previous next »
 