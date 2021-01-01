Competition proper soon to start then, we'll soon see where everyone is.



It's so up in the air with this format until you get the full last 16 draw with the route to the final.Portugal went from one half of the draw with the strongest sides to the weaker side of the draw by virtue of Iceland scoring a last second goal. They went from a route of England/France/Germany to the final to Poland/Croatia/Wales.Italy were the best side in the group under Conte and ended up with a run of Spain/Germany/France to the final. They went out on pens to Germany.Hopefully it's a bit more evenly balanced between the two halves of the draw.