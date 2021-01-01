« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 119167 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,746
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8440 on: Today at 07:12:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:10:54 pm
Is he pinching womens bottoms whilst riding on the back of a Vespa with a pastel sweater draped over his shoulders?

Calling out Ciaaaaaao as he goes past (Eddie Izzard sketch, sorry!)

It was just the jacket casually swung over his shoulder that did it (very sports casual Partridge come to think about it)
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,439
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8441 on: Today at 07:12:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:56:40 pm
The more people hype them up the more I want them to lose. 😀 Anyway Wales are through which is good to see.

They're not being hyped up for nothing. They're comfortably better than the likes of England, Portugal, and Spain. I'd put them up there with France and Belgium as favorites to win it.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,630
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8442 on: Today at 07:13:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:09:54 pm
Could Mancini look any more Italian right now ;D
Short of sitting on a Vespa and breaking a red light, not much more really  :D

Quote from: Crimson on Today at 07:11:06 pm
No more games tonight!
You shut your damn mouth with such filthy talk  :P
Christ, I might have to do with watching *checks* Venezuela vs Ecuador in the Copa later on. FFS.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,752
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8443 on: Today at 07:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:13:38 pm
Short of sitting on a Vespa and breaking a red light, not much more really  :D
You shut your damn mouth with such filthy talk  :P
Christ, I might have to do with watching *checks* Venezuela vs Ecuador in the Copa later on. FFS.
Oman-Somalia is live on YouTube right now

Hello?!!
Logged
AHA!

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8444 on: Today at 07:16:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:11:23 pm
Italy are in a somewhat different situation to us though at that time I would suggest. They are one of the favourites for the tournament, so I would still say it was pretty strange considering it's only the group stages so far.

Honestly, I disagree. They're a team coming from failure to even qualify for the previous WC, now looking like they could win this whole thing and team spirit seems to be a big thing in that.

Made me smile to see them that happy :)
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8445 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:16:09 pm
Honestly, I disagree. They're a team coming from failure to even qualify for the previous WC, now looking like they could win this whole thing and team spirit seems to be a big thing in that.

Made me smile to see them that happy :)

Maybe they wanted to give a bit of joy back to a nation that has lost over 120k people as well. Just a thought.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8446 on: Today at 07:17:26 pm »
On a slightly different subject, there's something wrong about football being the number 1 item on a newscast.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,942
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8447 on: Today at 07:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:12:50 pm
They're not being hyped up for nothing. They're comfortably better than the likes of England, Portugal, and Spain. I'd put them up there with France and Belgium as favorites to win it.

They still have to do it though, they've had a pretty straight forward group and have played in Italy so far. Until I have seen them overturn France and Belgium to me they are at least third favourites so far.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8448 on: Today at 07:17:50 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:17:21 pm
Maybe they wanted to give a bit of joy back to a nation that has lost over 120k people as well. Just a thought.

True that.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,942
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8449 on: Today at 07:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:16:09 pm
Honestly, I disagree. They're a team coming from failure to even qualify for the previous WC, now looking like they could win this whole thing and team spirit seems to be a big thing in that.

Made me smile to see them that happy :)

Smile away.  :wave
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8450 on: Today at 07:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:10:44 pm
Oh that was the height of rudeness from Bale in that interview.
Even bigger reason why i cant take him seriously is the fact that hes nicked Pebble Flinstones hair style design for his own.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,439
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8451 on: Today at 07:22:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:17:27 pm
They still have to do it though, they've had a pretty straight forward group and have played in Italy so far. Until I have seen them overturn France and Belgium to me they are at least third favourites so far.

Yeah, I don't disagree. I'd probably place them as third favorites too at the moment. On paper they're not better than France or Belgium but so far they've put in better performances than the other two so we'll see. And they've got a very winnable round of 16 tie against Austria or Ukraine as well so we'll see how they progress further as the tournament goes on.

At the moment I'd have France as favorites, followed by Belgium, Italy, Netherlands and England. And I've got a feeling that one of Spain and Portugal won't progress any further so I'm not including them for now.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,671
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8452 on: Today at 07:22:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:17:27 pm
They still have to do it though, they've had a pretty straight forward group and have played in Italy so far. Until I have seen them overturn France and Belgium to me they are at least third favourites so far.

Shouldn't have much trouble next round against the runner up in Holland's group, which will be Ukraine or Austria. It'll be tough from the quarters.

Italy play last 16 at Wembley and that's where the semi and final is, so they'll need to settle at Wembley like they have Rome. Less traveling than some other teams.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,942
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8453 on: Today at 07:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:22:20 pm
Yeah, I don't disagree. I'd probably place them as third favorites too at the moment. On paper they're not better than France or Belgium but so far they've put in better performances than the other two so we'll see. And they've got a very winnable round of 16 tie against Austria or Ukraine as well so we'll see how they progress further as the tournament goes on.

At the moment I'd have France as favorites, followed by Belgium, Italy, Netherlands and England. And I've got a feeling that one of Spain and Portugal won't progress any further so I'm not including them for now.

Yes, pretty much agree though unless England score some goals they are going to struggle seriously and could go out quite early. Portugal have left it really hard on themselves now but I wonder if the French will do what Italy did today and rest a few of their big guns.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8454 on: Today at 07:26:58 pm »
I've 3 Italians on my fantasy team for a reason, clean sheets. Stop subbing these guys off before the 60th for Christ sake  ;D

On a side note : https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/20/calls-to-light-allianz-arena-in-rainbow-colours-after-hungary-anti-lgbtq-law

Hope this happens, that Hungarian PM really seems like a real Pos
Logged
YNWA

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,656
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8455 on: Today at 07:27:09 pm »

Switzerland 3 - 1 Turkey; (two goals for Shaqiri) - 5 minute highlights from ITV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qDw3llNq29g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qDw3llNq29g</a>


or click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDw3llNq29g
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,942
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8456 on: Today at 07:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:22:41 pm
Shouldn't have much trouble next round against the runner up in Holland's group, which will be Ukraine or Austria. It'll be tough from the quarters.

Italy play last 16 at Wembley and that's where the semi and final is, so they'll need to settle at Wembley like they have Rome. Less traveling than some other teams.

It should be getting tougher from the quarters are they still playing in Italy or will they have to move?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,671
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8457 on: Today at 07:29:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:26:34 pm
Yes, pretty much agree though unless England score some goals they are going to struggle seriously and could go out quite early. Portugal have left it really hard on themselves now but I wonder if the French will do what Italy did today and rest a few of their big guns.

Conveniently Portugal-France is the last game of the group stages (along with Germany) so Portugal will know the exact result they need to go through as 3rd place team again and France will know they're through by then and want to use the squad a bit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,671
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8458 on: Today at 07:32:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:27:31 pm
It should be getting tougher from the quarters are they still playing in Italy or will they have to move?

London-Munich-London-London would be their knockout schedule.

Quarters they'll play the winner of Belgium's match against a 3rd place team (which could be France or Portugal). Semis they'd likely play the winner of France's group.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,942
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8459 on: Today at 07:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:29:17 pm
Conveniently Portugal-France is the last game of the group stages (along with Germany) so Portugal will know the exact result they need to go through as 3rd place team again and France will know they're through by then and want to use the squad a bit.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:32:43 pm
London-Munich-London-London would be their knockout schedule.

Quarters they'll play the winner of Belgium's match against a 3rd place team (which could be France or Portugal). Semis they'd likely play the winner of France's group.

Competition proper soon to start then, we'll soon see where everyone is.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,185
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8460 on: Today at 07:34:36 pm »
Don't understand all this criticism of teams celebrating goals and results. Let teams be happy with whatever they are achieving.

* Celebrating corners is still pathetic and hilarious.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Up
« previous next »
 