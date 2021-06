Speaking of Ronaldo and total hilarity, (surely someone somewhere must have been) the leagues are still closed but we've been playing pick up at the park on Fri and Sat for about a month now, so playing last night it somehow developed that every time somebody fucked up the one who suffered from the screw up would do a pantomime Ronaldo strop from the Jota non pass.



They got pretty over the top it was really funny at times. Nobody wanted to make a mistake because you were gonna get ronaldo'd big time. Guess you had to be there but that was the closest couple of hours to normal service resumed in many a moon.



Football. a good part of the life.



Thing with Ronaldo is when he wins something, or scores, he pulls those smug, cocky “yeah, it’s no big deal to me” faces.But when he doesn’t get passed to, or his team gets knocked out, he pulls major wobblers which rather belie the aforementioned “too cool for this” attitude. If he picked one it would be irritating enough, but to do both is off the scale.