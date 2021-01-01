« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186] 187

Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

afc turkish

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7400 on: Today at 05:21:11 pm
Havertz jogging around defensively on the Portuguese goal, total passenger when defending. Definition of a show pony.
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7401 on: Today at 05:21:34 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:12:51 pm
Id forgotten this was the group of dives.

Hungary were horrendous.
Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7402 on: Today at 05:22:12 pm
The Fanny just destroyed Rudiger.
smutchin

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7403 on: Today at 05:22:14 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:16:14 pm
Thats  brilliant from Jota but does he not remember Ive bet on him to be top scorer. Fucks sake!

Did look like he could have taken it on himself, but fair play - he collected and controlled the pass brilliantly, and a perfect ball to Ronaldo for the tap-in. Class.
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7404 on: Today at 05:22:20 pm
What a counter. Germany have played really well but they have no one to blame: Portugal's game style has always been clear as day, going by their players' qualities.
davidlpool1982

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7405 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:19:07 pm
Havertz has a long way to go to become a top player. Hes far too casual for high tempo top tier games

He suffers from Ozil syndrome. He looks so languid on the pitch and at times looks so disinterested it's unreal. But then he has these flashes of brilliance that make you notice him.
Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7406 on: Today at 05:22:54 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:20:23 pm
The flag went up on the field didn't it before it went to VAR?

Yep but play went on so that VAR could have final say, which he did.
Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7407 on: Today at 05:23:14 pm
Low just doesn't care now. He's been phoning it in post 2014.
Phineus

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7408 on: Today at 05:23:43 pm
Cannot wait to see Jota again for us next season, think because of all defensive injuries goes under radar just how badly we missed him.

He was electric and think hell just kick in and go up another level next season.
stoa

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7409 on: Today at 05:23:49 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:22:12 pm
The Fanny just destroyed Rudiger.

No matter what you think about the c*nt, that was a great move...
Phineus

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7410 on: Today at 05:24:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:14 pm
Low just doesn't care now. He's been phoning it in post 2014.

Yeah really dubious decisions leading up to this tournament, theyre a mess.
Macphisto80

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7411 on: Today at 05:24:26 pm
Great bit of showboating and gloating from Ronaldo. Normally hate that sort of thing, but that was funny.
Lastrador

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7412 on: Today at 05:24:28 pm
Can we say Rudiger is a massive c*nt? Threw a little punch at Ronaldo's back after he was made to look like the tit he is. How did he get away with biting Pogba on his back on the last match?
smutchin

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7413 on: Today at 05:24:29 pm
WTF did Ronaldo just do? Completely taking the piss out of Rudiger. :lmao
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7414 on: Today at 05:24:54 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 05:24:29 pm
WTF did Ronaldo just do? Completely taking the piss out of the Germans. :lmao
Almost like Zidane vs Brasil
jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7415 on: Today at 05:24:59 pm
Good opportunity for Germany.
zimmie'5555

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7416 on: Today at 05:25:01 pm
Are Germany just not producing good players in the same numbers as before anymore? It's a very average XI on the whole
Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7417 on: Today at 05:25:29 pm
Why do Germany keep appearing as the 'away' team on the UEFA fixtures, when they're in Munich
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7418 on: Today at 05:25:49 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:11:55 pm
But singing about a different King who lived in a different palace is great? ;)

Yeah . Couldnt give a fuck about the lyrics really , its a uplifting song compared to the shite we have .
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7419 on: Today at 05:26:47 pm
Portugal have so many unlikeable players, its quite the achievment.

Diogo just doesnt suit that team!
Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7420 on: Today at 05:27:18 pm
I get that some of you are up for Portugal because of Jota, but Fanny Boy, Pepe, Bruno the diver, I just cannot so,

C'mon Germany.
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7421 on: Today at 05:27:56 pm
Portugal have quite an amazing team for only having 10 mill population.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7422 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 05:25:01 pm
Are Germany just not producing good players in the same numbers as before anymore? It's a very average XI on the whole

They've been in the final of the last three u-21 Euros. There are players coming through, but the they are deficient in some key areas and these tactics do nothing to help the personnel at Löw's disposal
b_joseph

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7423 on: Today at 05:28:18 pm
Twice a game, Jota will someone find himself on the end of a free kick cross or a corner...I dont know how but it always happens.
Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7424 on: Today at 05:28:44 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:26:47 pm
Portugal have so many unlikeable players, its quite the achievment.

Diogo just doesnt suit that team!

It has always been the way. Same with the coordinated diving cheating and harranguing the refs.

I don't think I've ever met a portuguese person who wasn't lovely, it's just their footballers identity!
davidlpool1982

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7425 on: Today at 05:28:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:26:47 pm
Portugal have so many unlikeable players, its quite the achievment.

Diogo just doesnt suit that team!

You mean you wouldn't invite a team containing Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes and Pepe round for lunch?
Phineus

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7426 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:28:18 pm
Twice a game, Jota will someone find himself on the end of a free kick cross or a corner...I dont know how but it always happens.

He has world class movement. His touch and decision making can be a tad erratic at times, but as you say he just constantly gets into the right areas and situations.

Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7427 on: Today at 05:29:28 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 05:25:01 pm
Are Germany just not producing good players in the same numbers as before anymore? It's a very average XI on the whole

they arent at the moment.

Although in Goretzka and probably Sane, they do have 2 very talented players on the bench. And they do have a few good young players coming through - but not real stand outs you could say.

And Marco Reus choose not to play in this tournament, so theres another who is defiantely one of Germanys most talented players who isnt there.
zimmie'5555

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7428 on: Today at 05:30:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:28:04 pm
They've been in the final of the last three u-21 Euros. There are players coming through, but the they are deficient in some key areas and these tactics do nothing to help the personnel at Löw's disposal

Low is definitely not helping matters
SenorGarcia

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7429 on: Today at 05:30:21 pm
Ronaldo may be a dick but theres no doubt his arrogance and drive on the pitch has helped pushed him to the levels hes reached in his career, and hes bloody entertaining to watch when hes at his best.


Jotas looking great so far, the Germans not so much.
Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7430 on: Today at 05:31:12 pm
something is up, because i agree with pepe. blatant yellow for gnabry, it wasnt like he was trying to get a toe on the ball
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7431 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm
Portugal already beginning with the time wasting half an hour in
Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7432 on: Today at 05:31:52 pm
Shocker Pepe going on as if he was fucking shot the goofy looking bastard.
Nick110581

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7433 on: Today at 05:31:56 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:31:14 pm
Portugal already beginning with the time wasting half an hour in

Good old Pepe
gazzalfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7434 on: Today at 05:32:18 pm
70 mins of time wasting ahead

Plus the worst ref in the premier league to let that stuff happen
davidlpool1982

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7435 on: Today at 05:32:24 pm
I like Haeverts now. Kick the c*nt again.
Macphisto80

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7436 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 05:30:21 pm
Ronaldo may be a dick but theres no doubt his arrogance and drive on the pitch has helped pushed him to the levels hes reached in his career, and hes bloody entertaining to watch when hes at his best.


Jotas looking great so far, the Germans not so much.
I like this version of him. It's probably the best I've seen of him. He's using his kill to bring others into the game, being less greedy on the ball instead of trying to make it all about himself.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7437 on: Today at 05:32:50 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:32:18 pm
70 mins of time wasting ahead

Plus the worst ref in the premier league to let that stuff happen

Definitely
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7438 on: Today at 05:33:01 pm
Havertz rocking a long sleeved shirt  8)
dalarr

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7439 on: Today at 05:33:29 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:32:18 pm
70 mins of time wasting ahead

Plus the worst ref in the premier league to let that stuff happen
beyond frustrating to watch. Pepe is the worst.
