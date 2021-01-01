Id forgotten this was the group of dives.
Thats brilliant from Jota but does he not remember Ive bet on him to be top scorer. Fucks sake!
Havertz has a long way to go to become a top player. Hes far too casual for high tempo top tier games
The flag went up on the field didn't it before it went to VAR?
The Fanny just destroyed Rudiger.
Low just doesn't care now. He's been phoning it in post 2014.
WTF did Ronaldo just do? Completely taking the piss out of the Germans.
But singing about a different King who lived in a different palace is great?
Are Germany just not producing good players in the same numbers as before anymore? It's a very average XI on the whole
Portugal have so many unlikeable players, its quite the achievment. Diogo just doesnt suit that team!
Twice a game, Jota will someone find himself on the end of a free kick cross or a corner...I dont know how but it always happens.
They've been in the final of the last three u-21 Euros. There are players coming through, but the they are deficient in some key areas and these tactics do nothing to help the personnel at Löw's disposal
Portugal already beginning with the time wasting half an hour in
Ronaldo may be a dick but theres no doubt his arrogance and drive on the pitch has helped pushed him to the levels hes reached in his career, and hes bloody entertaining to watch when hes at his best.Jotas looking great so far, the Germans not so much.
70 mins of time wasting aheadPlus the worst ref in the premier league to let that stuff happen
