Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Scotland missed an opportunity to win, yet their fans are happy. England are probably through, their fans are not happy. Scotland can beat Croatia though, hopefully they do, and it'll inspire some kids up there as the current crop are nothing on players from years gone by (bar the magnificent Robertson)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Went out for the game tonight. Watching an England game with England fans is bleak. It was genuinely a depressing experience. Henderson aside I cant get behind these players and every time I go out to watch a game Im reminded I cant get on board with the fans either. I really cant wait for them to get knocked out.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
but that's why I really don't care about England these
I mean I know most Engerland fans have no idea what it takes to win a tournament (and how you do it is largely irrelevant) because most of them are Spurs and West Ham fans,


Not sure where you get that from about West Ham & Tottenham fans

You can clearly see most flags at games are from lower league clubs
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Scotland missed an opportunity to win, yet their fans are happy. England are probably through, their fans are not happy. Scotland can beat Croatia though, hopefully they do, and it'll inspire some kids up there as the current crop are nothing on players from years gone by (bar the magnificent Robertson)

The current crop of Scots might not be a patch on years gone by, but compare it to the last 15-20 years and they look like Brazil.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
I see Southgate is managing Middlesboro to relegation.  :P
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
just finished watching the england game, first half decent dogged derby stuff, second half fucking dire - scotland game managed it well for a point, england were dogshite

subs wise, there's lots of options you could pick to spice it up and i dont have a problem with the players southgate went to, but... what were the tactics, the instructions? cos basically nothing changed, ie he was clearly happy with a point as well, regardless of what he might say after the game. anyone watching that wouldn't say england were really going for it, not a chance. all very safe as you go

now in his defence, it's tournament footy, what england didn't want there was to lose and in that regard mission accomplished

but if we come out of the group stages and play like that in the knockout stages, kick the fucker out before the world cup rolls around

southgate is way too safe a manager, i'm trying to wrack my brain for a top class manager that played it safe and i guess maureen and clough fall in that bracket but meh, they had tactical nouse, i dont feel southgate has it
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
just finished watching the england game, first half decent dogged derby stuff, second half fucking dire - scotland game managed it well for a point, england were dogshite

subs wise, there's lots of options you could pick to spice it up and i dont have a problem with the players southgate went to, but... what were the tactics, the instructions? cos basically nothing changed, ie he was clearly happy with a point as well, regardless of what he might say after the game. anyone watching that wouldn't say england were really going for it, not a chance. all very safe as you go

now in his defence, it's tournament footy, what england didn't want there was to lose and in that regard mission accomplished

but if we come out of the group stages and play like that in the knockout stages, kick the fucker out before the world cup rolls around

southgate is way too safe a manager, i'm trying to wrack my brain for a top class manager that played it safe and i guess maureen and clough fall in that bracket but meh, they had tactical nouse, i dont feel southgate has it
Clough was actually the man manager/motivator, and Peter Taylor was the tactical mind.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
I used to have the issue of not being able to bring myself to support England over cheering for direct rival players, but a combination of the squad being pulled from different clubs these days and also my own reduced interest in following football week in week out means I've barely heard of some of them and couldn't tell you where they played.

But my god, the media feeding frenzy over England is still enough to put me right off. You've either got journalists championing pet players (either due to being fanboys or just skillful agents) to get a chance, or endless debates over stalwarts like Kane and how you get the best out of him (but they'd all link arms and call Southgate crazy if he dropped him).
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Well in Robbo and Scotland.

Southgate really is a clueless idiot, i guess it makes sense they appointed him because the people in charge at the FA are equally clueless. England manager for almost five years and still havent managed to put a system in place apart from being absolutely shit.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
So the Scots are celebrating a draw? Is that how shit they are?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Well in Robbo and Scotland.

Southgate really is a clueless idiot, i guess it makes sense they appointed him because the people in charge at the FA are equally clueless. England manager for almost five years and still havent managed to put a system in place apart from being absolutely shit.

The last World Cup, 3,5,2 and keep it simple was an identity, a dull one but credit where its due you could identify with it and it got them to the semis. This time its not obvious whats going on, defence have played well, midfield and attack look out of sorts. Weather the players are not in form or weather Southgate is out his depth I dont know, but against the Czechs you would like to see an attacking game plan that the players look comfortable with. Because atm they dont.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Feels like England are playing to finish runner-up so they avoid playing Group F.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Feels like England are playing to finish runner-up so they avoid playing Group F.

Thats it, people on here need to realise that Southgate is actually a genius
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
So the Scots are celebrating a draw? Is that how shit they are?

It's the international equivalent of Sheffield Wednesday drawing away at Stamford Bridge to avoid immediate elimination, knowing they can now go through by beating Palace at home.

I think if I were a fan I'd be pretty chuffed about it.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
The last World Cup, 3,5,2 and keep it simple was an identity, a dull one but credit where its due you could identify with it and it got them to the semis. This time its not obvious whats going on, defence have played well, midfield and attack look out of sorts. Weather the players are not in form or weather Southgate is out his depth I dont know, but against the Czechs you would like to see an attacking game plan that the players look comfortable with. Because atm they dont.

Indeed, but the football has always been side to side and the odd long ball and it is ridiculous. No triangles, abysmal pressing, no movement. With this set of players England should be up there with the top European sides. He is atrocious. They need to put someone like Potter or Chris Wilder in the job.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Fair play Scotland and congrats to Scottish people everywhere
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
So the Scots are celebrating a draw? Is that how shit they are?
Get out
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
So the Scots are celebrating a draw? Is that how shit they are?

Yes, yes we were.

There are 50 odd (very odd) million of you lot & 5 million of us. You should beat us 9 times out of 10, but you dont. We somehow had the best chances too. Who knows what it is, but Id guess its down to English mismanagement & attitude that they dont consistently walk over teams they should be beating.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Feels like England are playing to finish runner-up so they avoid playing Group F.

If that was the case, they'd have been better off by beating Scotland. Then they would have just had to lose to Czechia to be guaranteed second. Now, there is the danger of finishing 3rd and being worse off.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
So the Scots are celebrating a draw? Is that how shit they are?

Not just a draw, but a draw that doesn't help them at all and also sees England progress.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Scotland missed an opportunity to win, yet their fans are happy. England are probably through, their fans are not happy. Scotland can beat Croatia though, hopefully they do, and it'll inspire some kids up there as the current crop are nothing on players from years gone by (bar the magnificent Robertson)

The narrative is all positive for Scotland but the draw suits England better as it pretty much guarantees them qualification (beat Czechs to win the group) whereas Scotland now have to.win last game.

Missed opportunity given England there for the taking and just how up for it Scotland were.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Feels like England are playing to finish runner-up so they avoid playing Group F.

That would be mad given they'd have to play last 16 abroad only to play France or Portugal in quarters anyway (also abroad)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Had to endure Paul whinging about players not good enough, can't pass, don't move, don't shoot but when I said that's what happens when you've got Gareth Southgate as manager.

The most risk averse, defensive minded manager when we've got probably the best attacking young talent available for a generation and had the classic response of how is it his fault when he's not on the pitch!

Errr...because it's him who decides how we set up, how we play, how he coaches them and plans how to overcome the opposition.

I didn't watch any of the afters, couldn't be arsed listening to all the ex England players arse licking them all. 

Having heard stupid Gary Lineker in an earlier show saying that Harry fucking Kane is the nearest player he's seen to Marco van Basten 😯 how can you take anything, any of them say seriously!

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Not just a draw, but a draw that doesn't help them at all and also sees England progress.

It does help us a lot actually. A loss would almost certainly have seen us go out.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Clough was actually the man manager/motivator, and Peter Taylor was the tactical mind.

yes im aware, taylor was the coach, clough was the manager, and i was talking about managers (and im not buying cloughy didn't have tactical nouse, taylor wasn't talking to himself on the touchline and i've heard cloughy talk about the game often enough in the old days, he didn't gee them up and that was it) but yes, they made a good partnership
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
I think youre arguing with the wrong people. I dont think many said Scotland were shite. You certainly didnt have many saying England were great or going to win it.

On reflection that was a missed opportunity for Scotland though. I think Southgate the bore possibly thought a point isnt terrible as it pretty much secures qualification (I think), just maybe not topping the group.

Id say based on that Scotland have a chance against Croatia who havent looked that impressive so far. Scotlands attitude looks better, but can you win a must win game when you need to?

I'm not arguing with anyone Nick! "There was post after post saying we were shit during tha Czech game. I'm not complaining about that, in the grand scheme of things we are pretty shit. It was just pretty funny after the game yesterday.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
I'm not arguing with anyone Nick! "There was post after post saying we were shit during tha Czech game. I'm not complaining about that, in the grand scheme of things we are pretty shit. It was just pretty funny after the game yesterday.

I personally (the only opinion that counts obviously) thought you played quite well against the Czechs and were fairly unlucky. And Ive said for a while that you have several players who could easily slot into the England set up. Almost all at left back and centre mid though!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
The last World Cup, 3,5,2 and keep it simple was an identity, a dull one but credit where its due you could identify with it and it got them to the semis. This time its not obvious whats going on, defence have played well, midfield and attack look out of sorts. Weather the players are not in form or weather Southgate is out his depth I dont know, but against the Czechs you would like to see an attacking game plan that the players look comfortable with. Because atm they dont.
Their identity is to be safe and defensive in open play and put a lot of time in to set pieces. It's probably the most representative of English coaching side England have had for ages.

Last night they still had the best chances, although can't remember a decent one after about 15ish minutes. But they don't look coached, or have the players in midfield/defence starting to to overcome the defensive nature of the coaching, to excel in open play. Maybe it'll be different this time when they're penned in as they have a fair bit of quality on the counter. Again though I think they'll let down by some poor coaching and all that will happen is whoever it is will overwhelm them over 90 minutes and you have some pretty unreliable defenders in that situation
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
I personally (the only opinion that counts obviously) thought you played quite well against the Czechs and were fairly unlucky. And Ive said for a while that you have several players who could easily slot into the England set up. Almost all at left back and centre mid though!
It must be frustrating having your two best players be left backs. Compare it to Wales having Ramsey and Bale and it just completely elevates that side. Robertson was brilliant again but there's only so much you can do from where he plays
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
This is the best pool of players England have had since the "golden generation".  And just like then, we're going to piss away the opportunity to actually win something.

Not that I can stomach England hat much anymore.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Ha ha, a few weeks ago I booked a meal for my girlfriend and I at a local Argentinian steak house. Just so happened it clashed with England Scotland.

Had a great night. ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Not just a draw, but a draw that doesn't help them at all and also sees England progress.

so they are better off with 3 points than 4


errr ok then  :o
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Think last nights match is being way overblown on both sides. The only thing that matters at this stage is to qualify. England have pretty much secured that and have a decent chance to win the group. You get fuck all for beating Scotland, other than points. It's just such a big game that English supporting media, commentators etc have hyped right up that it feels more significant. There's zero point in looking good at this stage of the tournament.

Scotland on the other hand, I just don't see how that's anything more than an average result given their position in the group. Croatia being likened to Palace earlier in the thread is pretty harsh imo. Not sure Palace have ever had players of the class ofnModric, Kovacic and Perisic. Scotland, pretty much, have to win that game now and Croatia do too. Not an ideal situation.

As an England supporter, who would still rather Liverpool won a corner than England a game, but who wants them to do well regardless, there are obviously concerns and things that have to improve. Use or non use of Grealish and Sancho is probably the big one along with the non-existent Kane. Aside from that I thought they were so so slow moving the ball through defence and midfield. 3 or 4 touches when quick balls into the feet of Sterling, Mount, Kane, Foden were available a lot of times.

Mings has been a massive bonus and whilst I think Maguire is a good player, I don't think he's bringing anything more to the table than Mings does. Mings gives a nice bit of balance at the back there as well with his left foot. Big lad, good in the air, quicker than Maguire I reckon and strong too. He should be keeping his place imo.

I'd love to see Grealish in the midfield three, centrally. I think Southgate has, or at least sees, a problem in DM though. As good a player as Rice is I don't think he'll cut it in there alone protecting - he can't cover the distance well enough. So I understand why Phillips (or a player of that ilk) is alongside him. If that wasn't the situation then there'd be more chance of doing something like City were in 17/18 with Grealish/Mount or even Foden playing the Silva and De Bruyne 8/10 roles and then having Sterling/Sancho flanking Kane up top.

Anyway. Getting carried away there. Back to what matters. When are we signing M'bappe?
