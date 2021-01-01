Think last nights match is being way overblown on both sides. The only thing that matters at this stage is to qualify. England have pretty much secured that and have a decent chance to win the group. You get fuck all for beating Scotland, other than points. It's just such a big game that English supporting media, commentators etc have hyped right up that it feels more significant. There's zero point in looking good at this stage of the tournament.



Scotland on the other hand, I just don't see how that's anything more than an average result given their position in the group. Croatia being likened to Palace earlier in the thread is pretty harsh imo. Not sure Palace have ever had players of the class ofnModric, Kovacic and Perisic. Scotland, pretty much, have to win that game now and Croatia do too. Not an ideal situation.



As an England supporter, who would still rather Liverpool won a corner than England a game, but who wants them to do well regardless, there are obviously concerns and things that have to improve. Use or non use of Grealish and Sancho is probably the big one along with the non-existent Kane. Aside from that I thought they were so so slow moving the ball through defence and midfield. 3 or 4 touches when quick balls into the feet of Sterling, Mount, Kane, Foden were available a lot of times.



Mings has been a massive bonus and whilst I think Maguire is a good player, I don't think he's bringing anything more to the table than Mings does. Mings gives a nice bit of balance at the back there as well with his left foot. Big lad, good in the air, quicker than Maguire I reckon and strong too. He should be keeping his place imo.



I'd love to see Grealish in the midfield three, centrally. I think Southgate has, or at least sees, a problem in DM though. As good a player as Rice is I don't think he'll cut it in there alone protecting - he can't cover the distance well enough. So I understand why Phillips (or a player of that ilk) is alongside him. If that wasn't the situation then there'd be more chance of doing something like City were in 17/18 with Grealish/Mount or even Foden playing the Silva and De Bruyne 8/10 roles and then having Sterling/Sancho flanking Kane up top.



Anyway. Getting carried away there. Back to what matters. When are we signing M'bappe?