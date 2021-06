Lol at England and Southgate getting booed! I didnít get a chance to watch the game, was it same as the Croatia game - no game plan and no urgency?



but that's why I really don't care about England these days.Bad game tonight yeah, but England pretty much qualified for the next round. They might even be able to lose next week and still go through. Apparently that deserves jeers and derision.Scotland now need an unlikely win against Croatia in their final game or they go out, but apparently that is amazing.I mean I know most Engerland fans have no idea what it takes to win a tournament (and how you do it is largely irrelevant) because most of them are Spurs and West Ham fans, but the way they act, expecting big things when the team is average anyway (I mean shit, they STARTED Williams, Rice & Mings because that's the best there is) makes me glad when they fail and the fans get all upset and start holding 'inquests'.