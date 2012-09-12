« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 86713 times)

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5960 on: Today at 02:57:04 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:46:13 pm
Sweden are the most boring team this tournament. Dire.

Slovakia will win this.

Scotland will see that bet and raise you.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5961 on: Today at 02:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:51:42 pm
Think he's had the Covid but yeah, he'd probably get the ball and try to do something and they don't want that. 0-0s are what really count.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:52:43 pm
Probably because he's just back in the squad after having COVID
Right. Thanks, didn't know that.

Hopefully he gets on at some point.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5962 on: Today at 02:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Scotland will see that bet and raise you.

Come on, we are great quality wise but the Czech game was far more entertaining than this.

We also guarantee farcical momemts which are also entertaining for the neutrals.  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5963 on: Today at 02:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Scotland will see that bet and raise you.

Scotland created many chances in that game. Vaclik had a belter.
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 02:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:58:20 pm
Come on, we are great quality wise but the Czech game was far more entertaining than this.

We also guarantee farcical momemts which are also entertaining for the neutrals.  ;D

plus we can watch Robbo run all day long. and wind up the opposition
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 02:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:51:16 pm
come on lads, stop with the sexist BS.

Anyway, not even sure Ill bother with the 2nd half of this one, not that I was exactly concentrating too much on the first half!

Mate, I don't discriminate. Show me good looknig lads in the stands.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 03:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:58:20 pm
Come on, we are great quality wise but the Czech game was far more entertaining than this.

We also guarantee farcical momemts which are also entertaining for the neutrals.  ;D

In all fairness, I'm not watching the Sweden game because the Spain game scarred me enough to not put myself through it again.

As for the farcical moments, too true unfortunately.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 03:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 03:01:20 pm
In all fairness, I'm not watching the Sweden game because the Spain game scarred me enough to not put myself through it again.

As for the farcical moments, too true unfortunately.

I'm not really watching it but I have it on while working. Put it this way, I haven't heard the commentators raise their voice in excitement to make me turn to watch once in the whole game so far.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 03:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:10:06 pm
I'm not really watching it but I have it on while working. Put it this way, I haven't heard the commentators raise their voice in excitement to make me turn to watch once in the whole game so far.

This sums it up nicely
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 03:13:25 pm »
Good save, although Slovakia had two players offside
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 03:01:20 pm
In all fairness, I'm not watching the Sweden game because the Spain game scarred me enough to not put myself through it again.

As for the farcical moments, too true unfortunately.

Sick of watching Sweden and Switzerland go through the motions at every tournament.

Always qualify but shit on a stick Hodgson football every time.
Dubravka with a ridiculous save at point blank
I do not understand that. His foot was not even above his hips. How is that a high boot?
Ok that was pretty impressive from Isak
Amazing play from Isak.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:32:34 pm
I am not impressed so far with Isak

Still? Nice extended bit of skill down the left flank there...

Edit: Just saw your post above...
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 03:28:05 pm
Still? Nice extended bit of skill down the left flank there...

Edit: Just saw your post above...

haha yeah - he has turned it on this half
Penalty for Sweden
