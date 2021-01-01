« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5760 on: Today at 07:03:41 pm
Any links to stream games?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5761 on: Today at 07:06:23 pm
How the fuck he not pass there? Half of Copenhagen was steaming into the box. Great game!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5762 on: Today at 07:06:54 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:46:14 pm
Ooh, some rotten luck in the state of Denmark (sorry, bit Henry Winter that).
Henry Winter delights me not, no nor his puns niether. No nor his puns neither.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5763 on: Today at 07:15:32 pm
Really good post-match interview with Lukaku praising the Danish team for the manner in which they played considering what they've been through. He also said it's one of the best atmospheres he's played in
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5764 on: Today at 07:18:43 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:15:32 pm
Really good post-match interview with Lukaku praising the Danish team for the manner in which they played considering what they've been through. He also said it's one of the best atmospheres he's played in

For an ex-Chelsea, Everton and Man Utd player, he is rather likeable.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5765 on: Today at 07:19:15 pm
Denmark was a boring team in the World Cup, but here they've been very good. And have 0 points to show for it.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5766 on: Today at 07:22:22 pm
As a neutral, here's hoping De Boer loosens the reins like he did against Ukraine and Austria play like they did against North Macedonia. Could be a cracker
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5767 on: Today at 07:32:34 pm
If I see one more side play with 3 at the back I'm gonna throw a fit
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5768 on: Today at 07:42:11 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:32:34 pm
If I see one more side play with 3 at the back I'm gonna throw a fit

I'd love to know where this has come from, but yeah hopefully it gets killed off. Honigstein was saying Löw is under pressure to ditch it
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5769 on: Today at 07:44:09 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:32:34 pm
If I see one more side play with 3 at the back I'm gonna throw a fit

You might want to skip tonight's evening match... ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5770 on: Today at 07:51:30 pm
De Boer is playing 3-5-2 or whatever shity formation he thinks he's playing.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5771 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:42:11 pm
I'd love to know where this has come from, but yeah hopefully it gets killed off. Honigstein was saying Löw is under pressure to ditch it

Everyone's cagey at international level, so maybe managers are just worried about their defending?  Like they don't trust full-backs in a back 4?

Southgate resorting to wing-backs because he can't make it work with full-backs like Trent in a back 4; The Dutch don't have great full-backs but great CBs, etc.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5772 on: Today at 07:53:55 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:42:11 pm
I'd love to know where this has come from, but yeah hopefully it gets killed off. Honigstein was saying Löw is under pressure to ditch it

Conte, Tuchel and Nagelsman innit. I think they are the only top coaches that use it frequently.
