« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142] 143   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 80844 times)

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 05:18:21 pm »
Watching this, maybe Martinez is already thinking about De Bruyne and Hazard.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,375
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 05:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:59:23 pm
Game is in Copenhagen mate.   ;D
???

Not with you old bean. I merely stated that the Belgian anthem was reasonable, as is everything about Belgium. Current venue unreferenced.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 05:19:14 pm »
Braithwaite and Poulsen getting behind the Belgian slow line with ease
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,200
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 05:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:18:30 pm
???

Not with you old bean. I merely stated that the Belgian anthem was reasonable, as is everything about Belgium. Current venue unreferenced.

 ;D

Ignore me mate, weekend started early for me. I thought you said something else.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 05:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:16:48 pm
No such luck on Irish telly, where Ronnie Whelan basically said 'He's not dead, let's get on with the game'  :-X

Couldn't believe he said that. Reminded me of Lawrenson. Disrespectful c*nts.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 05:23:53 pm »
Belgium just can't get started. Getting overran.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 05:26:44 pm »
I didn't realise this stadium has a retractable roof.

Might be the smallest stadium in the tournament but it's my favourite one out of the lot.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,954
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 05:26:49 pm »
Well now!

Just switched on and see the Danes leading - going to be interesting
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,762
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 05:27:27 pm »
Belgium can't even create anything. Denmark can get a 2nd in the 2h if they keep defending well.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,375
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:21:53 pm
;D

Ignore me mate, weekend started early for me. I thought you said something else.
;D

I did wonder whether it was you or me who had stated their weekend early
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 05:28:26 pm »
Wales probably watching this with interest.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 05:28:41 pm »
The Denmark kit is lovely.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
What the fuck is this from Belgium?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 05:31:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:26:44 pm
I didn't realise this stadium has a retractable roof.

Might be the smallest stadium in the tournament but it's my favourite one out of the lot.

Think so too,immaculate pitch as well.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,568
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 05:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:31:09 pm
Think so too,immaculate pitch as well.
It's definitely my favourite ground to have hosted both European Championship matches and Eurovision Song Contests.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,736
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 05:35:25 pm »
what a nice bit of skill that was.

Denmark playing so well.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,044
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 05:35:31 pm »
Close.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 05:35:48 pm »
Can always rely on Bobby Brown Shoes to be unable to organise a defence.
Logged
AHA!

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 05:36:30 pm »
Decent effort by Denmark again, they need to take these chances.

Saying that, this Belgian defence looks like a disaster waiting to happen.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 05:38:41 pm »
This Belgium defence against Italy's front 3 would be a massacre.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,265
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 05:40:29 pm »
Scotland fans are in high spirits    :D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGpRmctejFU
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,024
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 05:42:20 pm »
Great to see so many fans together. Cant wait to see the crowds at Anfield in August.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,044
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 05:48:24 pm »
Belgium getting back into this now. Denmark really needed a second. Wouldn't be surprised if Belgium end up scoring a couple in the second half
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 05:49:20 pm »
Brutal half from Belgium. Nothing working for them. Well played Denmark.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:15:02 pm
Well in the players, ref & fans - and also to Tyldesley for shutting up during for a good chunk of the one minute applause for Eriksen.

https://www.clippituser.tv/c/yzveew

I knew Gail wasn't all that bad
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,044
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 06:03:23 pm »
De Bruyne on for Mertens
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 06:04:49 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 05:52:04 pm
I knew Gail wasn't all that bad

That reference is about 4 husbands out of date!
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 06:08:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:04:49 pm
That reference is about 4 husbands out of date!

I haven't watched it in a while. I trust Albert Tatlock is doing well  :P
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 06:08:59 pm »
Damsgaard has been really good for Denmark.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,736
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 06:13:15 pm »
Tap in for Thorgen Hazard
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5670 on: Today at 06:13:21 pm »
Devastating team goal.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5671 on: Today at 06:13:27 pm »
good goal.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5672 on: Today at 06:13:32 pm »
How good is that from Lukaku? What a phenomenal player hes become.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5673 on: Today at 06:13:46 pm »
Fantastic goal.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,044
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5674 on: Today at 06:13:50 pm »
Too easy for Belgium. All those Danish misses early on are catching up now
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,586
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5675 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm »

Denmark 1 - 1 Belgium; Thorgan Hazard goal on 55' - https://streamable.com/cwdijm & https://streamwo.com/caqn4cB & https://streamable.com/xb6ind
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,384
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5676 on: Today at 06:15:19 pm »
Get Benteke on and I reckon Belgium go on and win this
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,779
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5677 on: Today at 06:17:02 pm »
Loved that goal - great watching de bruyne without the club rivalry, hes different class
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,736
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5678 on: Today at 06:18:52 pm »
Thats one hell of a recovery from Axel Witsel after a ruptured achilles in January.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,044
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #5679 on: Today at 06:19:42 pm »
Too sloppy from Denmark. Belgium the more likely to add a 2nd
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142] 143   Go Up
« previous next »
 