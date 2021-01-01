Given the format, I reckon Denmark would have had a decent chance to reach the semi-final had Eriksen not nearly died. Taylor gave them nothing in the first 40 mins of that match. Like a lot of these mid-tier nations the problem is they lack a quality striker. Even then that's often not enough when you're surrounded by subpar players (Poland)



Yep, lack of efficiency upfront from these mid-tier countries. Can spring an upset here and there but asking a lot of them to win multiple knock-out games against higher-quality opponents. Need to grind out results but if you don't take your chances, it's going to be too hard to run through the tournament.But a quarter-final or semi-final appearance in this format is definitely possible depending on how the draw goes.