Given the format, I reckon Denmark would have had a decent chance to reach the semi-final had Eriksen not nearly died. Taylor gave them nothing in the first 40 mins of that match. Like a lot of these mid-tier nations the problem is they lack a quality striker. Even then that's often not enough when you're surrounded by subpar players (Poland)
Yeah, Poland is in a bit of a weird spot, because I think they got decent quality on midfield with Zielinski and Klich, but Lewandowski isn't the type of strikers to be making diagonal runs for through balls. He's way better being feed balls from wide positions, and there Poland are absolute shit. Btw, I'm not saying Lewandowski is a fraud or anything, but for a player with his reputation and goalscoring record he's surprisingly easy to nullify, not just for Poland knockout Champions League matches.