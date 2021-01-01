« previous next »
Online J_Kopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 05:36:44 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 05:33:06 pm
What the fuck is BBC One playing at?

Picture is totally out of sync with the sound...
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 05:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:24:08 pm
That's abysmal by Ramsey, two great chances and he's wasted them.

Hopefully that doesn't come back to cost us, shocking finishing.

Amazes me how experienced professional footballers with finely-tuned techniques, when put in a situation like that with a bit of time to think, can still end up leaning back and blazing the ball over the top like a complete amateur.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 05:37:08 pm »
Wales out of puff already
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:36:28 pm
This is well out of sync doing my head in.

Yeah, its off putting.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 05:38:06 pm »
Ha ha ha, bale, what a clown
Online Kekule

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 05:38:45 pm »
Did he forget hes not as quick as he used to be?
Online jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 05:38:46 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 05:33:06 pm
What the fuck is BBC One playing at?

5 Live is little better lost the commentary twice.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 05:39:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:37:28 pm
Yeah, its off putting.
Rather like Bale will be in a few days, amirite?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 05:39:19 pm »
Ramseys approach play been very good this half, shame his finishing has been so abysmal.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 05:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:39:08 pm
Rather like Bale will be in a few days, amirite?
heh
Online Tobelius

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 05:41:04 pm »
Looks like a sauna in there
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 05:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:39:08 pm
Rather like Bale will be in a few days, amirite?

You da man!
Online Oskar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm »
GET IN!!!!!!
Online Father Ted

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
Finally finished one. Great pass.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 05:42:39 pm »
ha!

Finally rambo  ;D
Online Phineus

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm »
Fair play thats a great goal.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 05:42:50 pm »
Turkey aren't a very good side in all honesty
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 05:42:50 pm »
Wales take the lead
Online jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 05:42:54 pm »
Even Ramsey couldnt miss that one.
Online stara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 05:42:55 pm »
third time a charm
Online Salty Dog

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 05:43:02 pm »
He finally finishes. Nice goal.
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 05:43:09 pm »
Everyone that said Turkey are good are just liars. They are one of the worst teams in this.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 05:43:17 pm »
Great pass that is from Bale.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 05:43:20 pm »
Baku the net!

Who cares about the missed chances now! Asks Savage...well maybe Wales if they dont go on to win.
Online Oskar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 05:43:36 pm »
Great pass by Bale, Ramsey remembered how to finish.

Deserve to be in front, hopefully we're not tempted to sit back now.
Online Phineus

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 05:43:36 pm »
Glad for Wales but Savage can do one, so annoying.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 05:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:42:50 pm
Turkey aren't a very good side in all honesty

Their entire reputation has been based on what they did in qualifying. They've been mediocre since
Online CHOPPER

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm »
Rhyly good goal
Online rawcusk8

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 05:44:03 pm »
Good goal that.. Turkey defence happy to let him walk through on his own.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 05:44:31 pm »
Does Soyuncu just raise his hand for a non-existent offside every time his side concedes a goal because he's shit?
Online gaztop08

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 05:44:57 pm »
Now that was a very good goal
Online oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm »
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 05:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:44:31 pm
Does Soyuncu just raise his hand for a non-existent offside every time his side concedes a goal because he's shit?

I think hes claiming the goal
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm »
That's a great goal. Perfectly played pass, great timing on the run, great control and cool finish.  Deserved too.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4914 on: Today at 05:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:44:31 pm
Does Soyuncu just raise his hand for a non-existent offside every time his side concedes a goal because he's shit?

Maybe its a Leicester thing, Maguire does the same.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4915 on: Today at 05:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:39:19 pm
Ramseys approach play been very good this half, shame his finishing has been so abysmal.

He's changed that! His hardest chance too.

He's a fine player is Ramsey. Long thought so. His runs from the deep have killed Turkey so far. (Is he still wasting his time at Juve?)
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4916 on: Today at 05:46:32 pm »
Can't see Turkey scoring, that lad they have up front plays looking at his knees at all times
Offline Pistolero

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4917 on: Today at 05:46:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:42:54 pm
Even Ramsey couldnt miss that one.

Jokin aren't yer?...took a 30 yrd pass down on his chest and then stroked it in on the half volley....cracking goal, cracking finish
Online Salty Dog

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4918 on: Today at 05:47:18 pm »
Wales thoroughly deserve their lead at the half. Turkey are lucky it isn't a bigger deficit.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4919 on: Today at 05:47:32 pm »
Wales have been pretty good but this is hellish from Turkey. Beating France and Netherlands pulled me in. Theyre absolutely rancid.
