Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Barneylfc∗

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Was Joachim Low caught sniffing his ballbag sweat again?
bornandbRED

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 10:33:44 pm
Germany looked utterly toothless
Ghost Town

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
I think we should do a top ten of the best anthems, it will be argued over as much as game.  ;D
Of the teams in this tournament my top ten would be:

1. Russia
2. Wales
3. France
4. Italy
5. Portugal
6. Germany
7. Finland
8. Turkey
9. Scotland
10. Belgium

But everything from 7-10 could change depending on mood
zimmie'5555

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Was Joachim Low caught sniffing his ballbag sweat again?

Find someone who loves you the way Joachim Low loves his balls
stjohns

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:57 pm
Can is such a composed player, a leader. You could see his teammates looking for him at the end because he was so calm and smooth.

Surprised he isnt their captain yet. Been predicted for a while, I think.
stjohns

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4645 on: Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
Find someone who loves you the way Joachim Low loves his balls
Doesnt he usually aim for the posterior perfume?
zimmie'5555

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4646 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm
Doesnt he usually aim for the posterior perfume?

Looks like he's switched his routine up a bit
darragh85

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4647 on: Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Was Joachim Low caught sniffing his ballbag sweat again?

probably had his face mask shoved down his jocks during the game.
Ghost Town

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4648 on: Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm
Well this thread has hit a new and unpleasant Low
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4649 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm
Well this thread has hit a new and unpleasant Low

You've got to be Joachim. This is just the beginning.
BobPaisley3

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4650 on: Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm
Not seen anything to change my opinion before the tournament; France, Portugal and Italy the three best sides, with Belgium just behind.
Andy82lfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4651 on: Yesterday at 11:57:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:14:13 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Finland vs Russia

Turkey vs Wales

Italy vs Switzerland

Because Im a child Im really hoping for a Hungary - Turkey fixture.
Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4652 on: Today at 12:30:15 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm
Not seen anything to change my opinion before the tournament; France, Portugal and Italy the three best sides, with Belgium just behind.

Agree with that except I'd swap Italy for Belgium. On paper they're a much better side than the Italians. Whether or not that'll mean something will yet to be determined though.
Bobinhood

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #4653 on: Today at 12:35:35 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
I think we should do a top ten of the best anthems, it will be argued over as much as game.  ;D

Still firmly in the England camp.

Short is beautiful in pre game anthems. Got an entire lifetime of every single time a Canadian team plays an American team in basketball hockey football soccer or baseball they play BOTH anthems and its always the singers first and only shot at glory and they milk those bastards. Soooo many times they milk those bastards ive heard every vowel that could ever be ridiculously extended stretched way past the breaking point infinity times. Plus im not even american its a boot-licking tragedy how many times ive heard that anthem unnecessarily in my life how many vowel extended lifetime glory high note seeking rockets have red glared at me i shudder to think.

Its a highlight every year in the FA cup final they play the anthem for the first last and only time all year, I assume becouse the queen has tickets and might technically show up, and that s.o.b is over in a heartbeat "Queens great yeah we love her GAME ON!"

Never look down on that lovely lovely anthem. So short. Shes a beauty. 

Although musically speaking i remember when Boris Yeltsin was standing on tanks and nobody knew who had the Nukes in hand in Russia for a few days i put my speakers on the balcony at midnight one night in the thick of it and played the Soviet anthem (from a videotaped hockey game) and then the 1812 overture (on record) at full blast. No one complained. So yeah that ones good.

