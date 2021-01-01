« previous next »
Online skipper757

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 04:24:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:03:08 pm
How is Pepe still a thing?

I think Fonte's also still in the squad.  Cancelo's out due to COVID, but if they had him, a healthy Pereira, and a young talented CB, they'll be in great shape to contend for 2022 also.  They're not short of options in attack either with Andre Silva, Felix, Pote, and Neto (who's injured right now) as options.

Maybe their midfield is a tad old outside of Bruno and Neves?  In any case, it's a very good team.

Of course, Santos will play it like Greece does, but definitely enough to get over the line in tournament football.
King Kenny.

Online Lastrador

  • Yes lad!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 04:25:45 pm »
So that Portugal looks like one of the best 11 we have seen yet (on paper). That being said, it's really noticeable the lack of quality all around in football when you look at the squads of teams that used to be filled with world-class players, like Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and even England.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 04:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:24:14 pm
Pepe is a fuckin' pensioner now.

Ageist.
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 04:33:54 pm »
How can I be ageist my grandparent's are old.  ???
Online Drinks Sangria

  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 04:34:26 pm »
Anyone who thinks Pepe is done, go watch the highlights of Porto's two legged-victory over Juventus in this season's CL. The man has still got it. Always been a bad nobhead but as far as defending goes, he knows what he's doing.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 04:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:34:26 pm
Anyone who thinks Pepe is done, go watch the highlights of Porto's two legged-victory over Juventus in this season's CL. The man has still got it. Always been a bad nobhead but as far as defending goes, he knows what he's doing.

With a walking stick as well. Very impressive.
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 04:37:59 pm »
Wasn't the last time these two met the 3-3 at Euro 2016? What a game that was. Here's to hoping this one is similar.
Online red_Mark1980

  • J.F.T.96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 04:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:25:45 pm
So that Portugal looks like one of the best 11 we have seen yet (on paper). That being said, it's really noticeable the lack of quality all around in football when you look at the squads of teams that used to be filled with world-class players, like Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and even England.

Yes, it strikes me as a great squad. No wonder the bookies can't separate most teams.

You can never really count the Italians or the Germans out as they always have the ability to slug it out and then before you know it, we are in the semis.

This group is wild though. I know it's on seedings but seems unfair that you have three huge nations in one group and Macedonia are in with Austria Holland and Ukraine (even more so with this best third place sides).
Online red_Mark1980

  • J.F.T.96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm »
Hang on Gary. Without Dias city wouldn't have won the league?

Ha ha ha
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:50:43 pm
Hang on Gary. Without Dias city wouldn't have won the league?

Ha ha ha

Hes getting boring about this now isnt he.

Hungarys kit could pass as one of ours.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 04:55:07 pm »
Has covid been eradicated in Hungary?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 04:55:22 pm »
Whys Ronaldo singing down Patricios ear? To get a better angle for the cameras?
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 04:55:24 pm »
They are playing at Anfield East mate.  ;D
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 04:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:25:45 pm
So that Portugal looks like one of the best 11 we have seen yet (on paper). That being said, it's really noticeable the lack of quality all around in football when you look at the squads of teams that used to be filled with world-class players, like Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and even England.

I was in disbelief at that Spain side last night. Unbelievable decline in the last 10 years. Morata starting speaks volumes.
Online Ghost Town

  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3894 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm »
Portugal anthem is one of the best, without doubt.

I don't know this Hungary one, sounds quite mellow, though
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3895 on: Today at 04:58:08 pm »
Szoboslai is injured right?  ???
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 04:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:58:08 pm
Szoboslai is injured right?  ???

Yep
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 05:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:58:08 pm
Szoboslai is injured right?  ???

yes, he hasnt played for months.
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 05:00:30 pm »
Thought so mate. Otherwise he could've been a breakout star of this tournament.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 05:04:06 pm »
Roland Sallai is a decent young player, although he probably wont see much of the ball today!

 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 05:04:59 pm »
Nice attempt by Jota
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 05:05:32 pm »
Ronaldo, so infuriating with his whining at his own team mates. Good effort by Jota, didnt need to pass it.
Online Oskar

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm »
Decent effort, not sure why Hartson is having a moan when the space opened up like that for Jota.
Online Kekule

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 05:06:00 pm »
Bunch of diving fannies. (Jota an exception, obviously  ;D)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 05:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:05:32 pm
Ronaldo, so infuriating with his whining at his own team mates. Good effort by Jota, didnt need to pass it.

Ronaldo's reaction was like a petulant child
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 05:08:14 pm »
Seen those given in the premier league
Online Kekule

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 05:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:05:49 pm
Decent effort, not sure why Hartson is having a moan when the space opened up like that for Jota.

Other way round and Hartson would be talking about how its that selfishness and single mindedness that makes Ronaldo the great that he is, and that any striker would take that shot on.
Online Fromola

  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 05:08:52 pm »
John Hartson thinks this is 'arguably the most competitive group'.

Big shout that.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 05:09:34 pm »
Jota in the right place again, but no control of that one. 
Online Fromola

  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 05:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:08:23 pm
Other way round and Hartson would be talking about how its that selfishness and single mindedness that makes Ronaldo the great that he is, and that any striker would take that shot on.

No way Ronaldo passes it. He shoots on sight.
