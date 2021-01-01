« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 09:48:27 pm »
Somewhere, someone listens to Danny Murphy and nods in approval...I worry for that person
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 09:49:20 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 09:46:50 pm
Long way from Villa and Torres up front.
Or even just when they went with Fabregas up front
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 09:51:08 pm »
Unbelievable save
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 09:51:27 pm »
If he doesnt start Thiago next game, then Spain deserve nothing.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 09:51:40 pm »
Should have scored. I'm still going to blame Morata for that miss.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 09:51:50 pm »
He has to start Thiago and Moreno next game.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 09:54:28 pm »
It's like the Spanish team from the 70's/80's have been regenerated.


 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 09:54:39 pm »
Sweden dressed in Nottingham Forest kit circa 1979 is still doing my head in. It's not right.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 09:55:25 pm »
Come on Spain, I've seen this game enough times already this season.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 09:55:49 pm »
15% possession for Sweden, and 157 passes. Amazed its that many to be honest  :P
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 09:56:50 pm »
Keeper with a full Pickford there
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 09:58:40 pm »
Quite like the look of that Oyazarbal. Anyone seen much of him?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 09:58:51 pm »
86% possession for Spain. 900+ passes compared to Sweden's 161. 90% pass accuracy compared to Sweden's 55%. And the joke is Sweden could have won it had Lustig or Berg converted those sitters.  Sweden managed to get through their most difficult fixture while saving Isak's legs.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 09:59:04 pm »
Sweden are worse to watch than prime Stoke :D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 09:59:41 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 09:58:40 pm
Quite like the look of that Oyazarbal. Anyone seen much of him?
I looked upon his works and despaired
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 10:01:01 pm »
looked like one of our games after xmas in that shite run

worse game so far? probably
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 10:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:59:04 pm
Sweden are worse to watch than prime Stoke :D
Stoke had entertaining throw ins at least
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 10:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:55:49 pm
15% possession for Sweden, and 157 passes. Amazed its that many to be honest  :P

Thats, the name of the game.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 10:02:28 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 09:58:40 pm
Quite like the look of that Oyazarbal. Anyone seen much of him?

He's good but think he does his best work alongside Curt Smith.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 10:02:38 pm »
Spain looked better when thiago came on ..didn't play traore or bring him on mmmm strange call
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 10:02:54 pm »
What a shit match.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 10:02:54 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 09:58:40 pm
Quite like the look of that Oyazarbal. Anyone seen much of him?
Only in the Ryder Cups mate.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:02:28 pm
He's good but think he does his best work alongside Curt Smith.

Saw them both in concert a long while ago, great show much better than tonight's borefest
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 10:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:02:28 pm
He's good but think he does his best work alongside Curt Smith.

Its a mad world when I find myself laughing at your jokes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 10:06:06 pm »
Appreciate the laughs guys if nothing else  ;D ;D ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 10:07:30 pm »
Didi just said Thiago was poor when he came on.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 10:11:33 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 10:07:30 pm
Didi just said Thiago was poor when he came on.
Did Didi or Didi did?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 10:16:56 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:04:46 pm
Its a mad world when I find myself laughing at your jokes.

:D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 10:19:49 pm »
euro Stoke 2021 against the kings of doing absolutely feck all with a football was never going to be a pretty watch.

Also anybody that plays morata up front does not deserve feck all.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3789 on: Today at 10:21:01 pm »
Spain should hire Simeone just for the chaos of unwatchability.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3790 on: Today at 10:25:02 pm »
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Hungary vs Portugal

Germany vs France
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 10:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:59:04 pm
Sweden are worse to watch than prime Stoke :D usually better looking fans tho.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3792 on: Today at 10:29:09 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 10:07:30 pm
Didi just said Thiago was poor when he came on.

Another former player who may have been a very talented footballer, but he knows little about the actual sport it seems.

 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3793 on: Today at 10:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:25:02 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Hungary vs Portugal

Germany vs France

We played Hungary last week and I am expecting them to end up on a -10+ GD in this group.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3794 on: Today at 10:32:10 pm »
So Portugal will play a 4231 you would think do who is left out of the attacking four, Jota, Fanny boy, Bruno, Silva, Felix?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3795 on: Today at 10:35:28 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:47:51 pm
If Adama Traore is the answer, I don't want to know the question.
;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3796 on: Today at 10:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:59:41 pm
I looked upon his works and despaired
I really do need to start reading real books again  :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3797 on: Today at 10:44:03 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 10:38:07 pm
I really do need to start reading real books again  :)
I'm just grateteful someone got it. :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3798 on: Today at 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 09:48:27 pm
Somewhere, someone listens to Danny Murphy and nods in approval...I worry for that person

Dire isn't he? Was just moaning about the managers' tactics the whole game.
