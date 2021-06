Why does every goal ever have to be forensically dissected in order to lay blame?



Some goals are just good goals. I mean there was almost no chance of preventing the cross and the ball finds the 2 inch space between two jumping defenders.



Good goal, nobody really at fault. Also, how fucking ordinary does Robbo make the rest of the Scotland team look?



Yea I thought this. The female pundit on the bbc having a go at whoever was on the left for Scotland about not getting out quick enough was just a bit odd. Coufal came from nowhere and the lad sprinted out when he saw, and the header was quality. As you said, just a good goal.