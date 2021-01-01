Right, Im betting on Netherlands to win it.Listening to Keane and Neville talking, youd imagine the Dutch are way short of the quality needed - in fact Neville suggested that they lack world class players and are poorly organised at the back. The Yarmolenko goal was a proper worldie, but according to these three pundits, the Dutch defence were to blame.Well VVD is obviously missed, but they are still blessed with quality in key areas. Keane is obviously paid to be controversial and Nevilles judgement is consistently poor.So come on you Oranges 😎
Dumfries tonight. Stirling this afternoon.
Fantastic to see all the "it's coming home" and "we are winning this" merchants on the news already. Keep it up please.
Of the Clan McSporran?
Dont you fuckin start an all.
Alloa Doc, how ya doin? Anyway, I've just put a tenner on Alba scoring the winner for Spain.
Nice! I spent all build up wondering how to crowbar that one in there, but noting as good as that.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
