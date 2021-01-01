Right, Im betting on Netherlands to win it.
Listening to Keane and Neville talking, youd imagine the Dutch are way short of the quality needed - in fact Neville suggested that they lack world class players and are poorly organised at the back. The Yarmolenko goal was a proper worldie, but according to these three pundits, the Dutch defence were to blame.
Well VVD is obviously missed, but they are still blessed with quality in key areas. Keane is obviously paid to be controversial and Nevilles judgement is consistently poor.
So come on you Oranges 😎