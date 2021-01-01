« previous next »
Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 09:45:22 pm »
The name Denzil reminds me of that scouse character in Only Fools and Horses.
Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 09:45:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:30:42 pm
This is a great game
Spectacular stuff.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,995
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 09:45:29 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:44:28 pm
A Fife goal thriller.


Think the Dutch will push for a Forfar settle for what they have?
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,020
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 09:45:50 pm »
So he has Dunedin. Damn, the rotter.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 09:45:50 pm »
I thought Dumb Fries was nickname for Harry Maguire.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 09:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:41:06 pm
Alejandro Moreno just talks nonsense throughout

Calling it nonsense is being generous
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,245
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 09:47:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:43:46 pm
The worst.

Its like the Dutch where walking in Memphis until the Ukraine shouted Timber.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 09:47:18 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 09:35:59 pm
Sleepy game turns into best game of the tournament

Don't worry, Scotland will suck any life back out the tournament tomorrow.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 09:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:41:06 pm
Alejandro Moreno just talks nonsense throughout
he is no Alberto Moreno
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 09:47:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:43:01 pm
These puns are getting agonising now. 😂

Yeah a few are good but this Borders on too much.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,943
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 09:47:52 pm »
5 minutes? Where's that come from?
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 09:47:18 pm
Don't worry, Scotland will suck any life back out the tournament tomorrow.
;D
I actually think it will be surprisingly interesting.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,815
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 09:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:47:52 pm
5 minutes? Where's that come from?

Probably VAR check and subs
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 09:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:47:52 pm
5 minutes? Where's that come from?

5 goals and a bunch of subs.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,754
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 09:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:47:52 pm
5 minutes? Where's that come from?
5 goals
Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 09:48:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:40:59 pm
Sky need to bin Tyler and Neville and go with these two.

Criminal how Tyldesley has never been on Sky.

Sky are only interested in sensationalist journalism and partisanship. I fecking hate the lot of them on that channel.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,943
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 09:49:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:48:13 pm
Probably VAR check and subs
Ah right - fair enough
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,564
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 09:50:34 pm »
Been a great game this
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,995
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 09:50:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:48:07 pm
;D
I actually think it will be surprisingly interesting.

Both sides will hopefully be thinking its their best chance if a win and both go flat out for it.

Looking forward to seeing the young Scottish right back, Uri Utrecht in that one.
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 09:52:19 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:50:41 pm
Both sides will hopefully be thinking its their best chance if a win and both go flat out for it.

Looking forward to seeing the young Scottish right back, Uri Utrecht in that one.

Yeah if we don't win tomorrow it will be a tough ask, and same goes for the Czechs so hopefully should both go for it and will be a good game.
Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,104
  • IFWT
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 09:52:28 pm »
Enjoyed that
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,907
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm »
Best match so far. Happy for Gini.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,943
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 09:52:35 pm »
:wellin Gini's team
Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,209
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 09:52:43 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:45:29 pm
Think the Dutch will push for a Forfar settle for what they have?
I guess we arbroath hoping for a 6th.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 09:53:05 pm »
Great game, hopefully we'll get a few more like that.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,319
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 09:53:05 pm »
Well that was a great game to watch. But you just can't throw it away like that if you're Ukraine after somehow getting back to 2-2.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,669
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 09:53:57 pm »
After yesterday this was a treat of a game, well in Ukraine for giving it a go.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,725
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 09:54:08 pm »
If they had Virgil at the back I could see this Dutch team winning it.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,943
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 09:54:13 pm »
Hoping the Dutch maintain this level of intensity - best game of the tournament so far
Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,209
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 09:54:16 pm »
Can't wait for Neville to suck the life and fun out of that game,  the miserable twat.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,319
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 09:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:54:08 pm
If they had Virgil at the back I could see this Dutch team winning it.

Nah not even close even with Virgil back. France and Belgium are still miles ahead in every department.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,319
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 09:56:19 pm »
Shevchenko has that Putin death stare going on. It looks as though he's ready to beat someone down.
Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,182
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 09:56:47 pm »
cracking game that, top stuff
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,669
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 10:01:08 pm »
These two United players take the fun out of everything.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,683
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3114 on: Today at 10:04:08 pm »
From a certain angle you can barely see these pundits in the studio due to their clothes all matching the background colours! I glanced up quickly one time and it was like an empty studio shot!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,109
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3115 on: Today at 10:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:47:41 pm
Still early obviously, but I hope the tournament gets better. Been shite so far

Certainly picked up there. Cracking game.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,594
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3116 on: Today at 10:06:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:01:08 pm
These two United players take the fun out of everything.

Truly

And the other guy was a snide shithouse of a player too
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,107
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3117 on: Today at 10:11:08 pm »
Come on football nerds, Copa America is on BBC now too

Brazil vs Venezuela:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347696.120

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
  • Red since '64
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3118 on: Today at 10:13:57 pm »
Right, Im betting on Netherlands to win it.

Listening to Keane and Neville talking, youd imagine the Dutch are way short of the quality needed - in fact Neville suggested that they lack world class players and are poorly organised at the back. The Yarmolenko goal was a proper worldie, but according to these three pundits, the Dutch defence were to blame.

Well VVD is obviously missed, but they are still blessed with quality in key areas. Keane is obviously paid to be controversial and Nevilles judgement is consistently poor.

So come on you Oranges 😎
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,669
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #3119 on: Today at 10:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:06:10 pm
Truly

And the other guy was a snide shithouse of a player too

True, so maybe he deserves their company.  ;D

In other news, Richarlison is so poor.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
