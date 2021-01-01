« previous next »
BIG DICK NICK

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2800 on: Today at 08:38:47 pm
Oof, Gini! So unlucky.
Oskar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2801 on: Today at 08:38:50 pm
Another brilliant save by the Ukrainian goalkeeper, thought Gini was scoring there.
Rush 82

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2802 on: Today at 08:38:59 pm
Cripes! That was some shot and some save
Classycara

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2803 on: Today at 08:39:30 pm
Great effort and save from WIjnaldum. Fun to watch him less responsibility.
BIG DICK NICK

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2804 on: Today at 08:39:36 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:37:38 pm
Van Aanholdt...

Don't they have anyone better in that position?

Kurt Kirkcudbright is injured.
Phineus

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2805 on: Today at 08:39:43 pm
Ooof sitter that.
Dim Glas

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2806 on: Today at 08:39:45 pm
Oh Denzel.....
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2807 on: Today at 08:39:45 pm
Dumfries should have done better there.
TepidT2O

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2808 on: Today at 08:39:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:29:28 pm
Im not utterly convinced that Dumfries isnt rubbish
Hmmm
Fromola

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2809 on: Today at 08:39:50 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:38:47 pm
Oof, Gini! So unlucky.

He's bossed it so far.
Father Ted

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2810 on: Today at 08:39:51 pm
Got to get that on target at least.
Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2811 on: Today at 08:39:52 pm
At the very least hit the target.
CHOPPER

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2812 on: Today at 08:39:59 pm
Denzel, you fucking quilt.
jillc

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2813 on: Today at 08:40:01 pm
He should have done better
The North Bank

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2814 on: Today at 08:40:01 pm
Shocking miss that
Oskar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2815 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm
Dumfries has to do better with that.
Macphisto80

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2816 on: Today at 08:40:06 pm
That's a shocking header. :lmao
Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2817 on: Today at 08:40:10 pm
The amazing thing about the header is how much he missed the target by. It wasn't even close.
Chris~

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2818 on: Today at 08:40:21 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:39:30 pm
Great effort and save from WIjnaldum. Fun to watch him less responsibility.
Already has 4 shots this game, had 31 across the entire League season last year
Just Elmo?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2819 on: Today at 08:40:24 pm
Turns out Dumfries isn't very good in the Ayr.
Rush 82

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2820 on: Today at 08:40:30 pm
Damn Dumfries! Got to pot that
RedSince86

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2821 on: Today at 08:40:59 pm
Sky need to bin Tyler and Neville and go with these two.

Criminal how Tyldesley has never been on Sky.
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2822 on: Today at 08:41:25 pm
At least 2 of the 3 games have been good today/tonight.  Hopefully they are just getting warmed up!
jillc

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2823 on: Today at 08:41:33 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:40:21 pm
Already has 4 shots this game, had 31 across the entire League season last year

Not a surprise as he played a different role for us.
Nitramdorf

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2824 on: Today at 08:41:47 pm
Dumfries got on my Wick there
Fromola

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2825 on: Today at 08:42:22 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:40:21 pm
Already has 4 shots this game, had 31 across the entire League season last year

Should have had an assist as well
CHOPPER

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2826 on: Today at 08:42:42 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:41:33 pm
Not a surprise as he played a different role for us.
Yep, the Klopp shackles are off of him here and its showing.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2827 on: Today at 08:43:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:41:33 pm
Not a surprise as he played a different role for us.

Yeah but what good did that achieve?
red mongoose

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2828 on: Today at 08:43:19 pm
You can take Depay out of United, but you can't take United out of Depay.
Rush 82

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2829 on: Today at 08:43:31 pm
43' flown by
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2830 on: Today at 08:43:42 pm
Dutch really dominating now
Ghost Town

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2831 on: Today at 08:44:09 pm
All these puns, Thurso bad
BIG DICK NICK

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2832 on: Today at 08:44:21 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:40:24 pm
Turns out Dumfries isn't very good in the Ayr.

He links up well with Martin de Troon though.
The Test

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2833 on: Today at 08:44:32 pm
jillc

  Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #2834 on: Today at 08:44:45 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:03 pm
Yeah but what good did that achieve?

Not sure as we didnt win anything. Oh yes we did. 😀
