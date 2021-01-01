« previous next »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:35:20 pm
another typical southgate performance.
And bring harry Kane on for god sake
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:35:32 pm
Walker has 2 left feet alright.
Walker has 2 left feet alright.

Two right feet, us lefties are cool.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:35:32 pm
Pickford's kicking is terrible
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:35:41 pm
Modric would improve our team
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:35:55 pm
got to love modric and intelligent central midfielders

a drop of a shoulder ..a bit of shift of weight and they find that pocket of space.

makes football looks so easy

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:35:57 pm
Modric starting to boss it after a bright England start.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:36:03 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:33:43 pm
Left back is 19 and Caleta-Car is young. The other centre back who likes like a Die Hard/Lethal Weapon baddie still going strong though.

Great description of Vida ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:36:06 pm

When Jermaine Jenas says you're having a nightmare... Kyle Walker seems to have made more passes to the advert boards than to England players, simple 10-15 yard passes under no/little pressure.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:36:11 pm
To think people think Walker is better than Trent. Embarrassing.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:36:16 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 02:34:51 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Get Shaw/Chilwell on and out trippier back on the right before Walker passes the ball into his own net or something.

Chilwell not even on the bench mate.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:36:23 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:35:32 pm
Pickford's kicking is terrible

Him having good distribution is one of my favourite myths in football.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:36:30 pm
Is Kane playing?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:36:35 pm
Two right feet, us lefties are cool.

Word.
Two right feet, us lefties are cool.

Word.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:36:53 pm
Caleta Car is a shite car dealership name.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:36:54 pm
Can't believe he's gone with Pickers. I mean, I can believe it, but it's daft.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:37:05 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:35:32 pm
Two right feet, us lefties are cool.

I'll call them wrong feet from now on  :D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:37:09 pm
Remember when England had to choose from Terry, Ferdinand, Carragher, King and Campbell for CB? Now they have to play Tyrone Mings. Been a difficult position for quite a few years now.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:37:26 pm
Sloppy ball from Foden after that run.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:37:48 pm
For evrey shite thing Walker does Trent's value goes up.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:37:49 pm
Is Kane playing?

He's on the pitch, but he's not playing
Is Kane playing?

He's on the pitch, but he's not playing
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:37:55 pm
Were only a few minutes away from the England crowd booing and whistling their own team here.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:38:00 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 02:37:09 pm
Remember when England had to choose from Terry, Ferdinand, Carragher, King and Campbell for CB? Now they have to play Tyrone Mings. Been a difficult position for quite a few years now.

Yes but Tyrone mings has a great back story.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:38:20 pm
England looking like that fast start tired them out, now.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:38:29 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 02:37:09 pm
Remember when England had to choose from Terry, Ferdinand, Carragher, King and Campbell for CB? Now they have to play Tyrone Mings. Been a difficult position for quite a few years now.

Without his injuries Gomez would be a regular for England.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:38:31 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:36:53 pm
Caleta Car is a shite car dealership name.
Aren't they Everton's shirt sponsors?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:38:42 pm
Oh I just saw both Rice and Mount are playing. I dont understand Englands game plan, its all very random
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:39:09 pm
Aren't they Everton's shirt sponsors?

That's Yazoo mate.
Aren't they Everton's shirt sponsors?

That's Yazoo mate.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:39:21 pm
So many weak links in this England side. T-Rex arms, Walker, Rice, Mings, Stones and what looks like a half fit Kane. Combined with Southgate's lack of tactical awareness no chance they winning this tournament
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:39:30 pm
Ooooh, notepad. Very professional.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:39:51 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 02:37:09 pm
Remember when England had to choose from Terry, Ferdinand, Carragher, King and Campbell for CB? Now they have to play Tyrone Mings. Been a difficult position for quite a few years now.
By the same token...back in those days, they didnt have the forward talent that this era has. How it goes, I guess. 2006 would have loved a Sancho, unfortunately for England, Southgate doesnt.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:39:51 pm
That's Yazoo mate.

Only You could make that joke.
That's Yazoo mate.
Only You could make that joke.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:40:01 pm
Bring on Hendo!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:40:08 pm
Phillips looks like one part of a hardcore trance duo that had a huge hit in the mid 90s.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:40:16 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:39:30 pm
Ooooh, notepad. Very professional.

Taken some lessons from Paul Ince there.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:40:17 pm
Aren't they Everton's shirt sponsors?
That was Bamboozle, no?
Aren't they Everton's shirt sponsors?
That was Bamboozle, no?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:40:19 pm
Walker's having a terrific game.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:40:26 pm
Walker is even worse than sterling
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:40:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Mount is playing really well love the way hes always moving into space.
He's a wonderful player.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:40:39 pm
Walker. :lmao
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:40:41 pm
England just don't have the smarts to win a tournament. 
