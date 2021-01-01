Walker has 2 left feet alright.
Left back is 19 and Caleta-Car is young. The other centre back who likes like a Die Hard/Lethal Weapon baddie still going strong though.
Get Shaw/Chilwell on and out trippier back on the right before Walker passes the ball into his own net or something.
Pickford's kicking is terrible
Two right feet, us lefties are cool.
people like big dick nick.
Is Kane playing?
Remember when England had to choose from Terry, Ferdinand, Carragher, King and Campbell for CB? Now they have to play
Tyrone Mings. Been a difficult position for quite a few years now.
Caleta Car is a shite car dealership name.
Aren't they Everton's shirt sponsors?
That's Yazoo mate.
Ooooh, notepad. Very professional.
Mount is playing really well love the way hes always moving into space.
