Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 25739 times)

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm
Russia are always terrible.  Flat, dire, sterile football.  Its like peak Graham Taylor England
Can you see Wemberley from your high horse?  ;D
YNWA

Offline dalarr

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm »
Find it strange that the Russians seldom manage to build a decent football team. Its a huge country after all. I guess they are more into hockey and other sports.
Online jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm
I'm guessing by "no pressure" it was a case of you aren't forced to play it tonight, but still. Imagine you've just seen a teammate potentially almost die on the pitch and within an hour or so of the game being suspended you're given that choice. These people aren't machines. Fuck any UEFA talk on players' mental health or well-being for the next little while

I know it's dreadful really, the only reason I supported tonight was I thought they'd done it freely now it feels very wrong. It's the first game as well, no reason why they couldn't have put it back a couple of days.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm
I know it's dreadful really, the only reason I supported tonight was I thought they'd done it freely now it feels very wrong

It's telling Delaney and Kjaer were subbed. Neither of them were likely in the right frame of mind. The players might have thought it's less than an hour of playing time, but even in the warm-ups they were overwhelmed. I hope they receive professional counselling if they request it.
Online jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
It's telling Delaney and Kjaer were subbed. Neither of them were likely in the right frame of mind. The players might have thought it's less than an hour of playing time, but even in the warm-ups they were overwhelmed. I hope they receive professional counselling if they request it.

It just tells you those who run the game care only for the tournaments and not for the players. We may as well go back to the Dortmund situation as well and the lack of any understanding there too. It just stuns you how those in the footballing organisations have so little awareness in instances like this. There are some things more important than a single football match.
Online newterp

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
How will England fuck up tomorrow?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 11:37:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
It just tells you those who run the game care only for the tournaments and not for the players. We may as well go back to the Dortmund situation as well and the lack of any understanding there too. It just stuns you how those in the footballing organisations have so little awareness in instances like this. There are some things more important than a single football match.

Exactly. Dortmund another example of this attitude
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:47:03 pm
Thats poor form from UEFA.

typical too.

They where equally uncaring to the players when BVBs bus got bombed before that CL game a few years ago.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:37:19 pm
Exactly. Dortmund another example of this attitude

just saw this after I replied.

They just dont give a shite.
Offline him_15

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 12:10:44 am »
Lukaku too good for United.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 12:20:11 am »
This England side actually seem a decent bunch of lads so  for the first time since Euro 2004 I think I might actually support them tomorrow
Online B0151?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 12:49:07 am »
Yeah that's beyond shit they got given that choice. Maybe it fucks things up a bit but a player just nearly died ffs. I was wrong to say it wasn't fucked up straight away. Just imagine the players thinking back to this day, they won't be able to believe they had to play footy couple hours later

I do think however that it will be difficult for them to play any of the games left after being a part of that. Just thank God he's alive and hopefully he can recover.
Online djahern

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 01:12:03 am »
Jeez that was tough watching that unfold. Some detail here from the Danish physio

Denmark team doctor Martin Boesen spoke in a post-match news conference and explained how the events unfolded.

"It was clear he was unconscious," he said.

"When I got to him he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse, but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR.

"The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back. He spoke to me before he was taken to hospital."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57457388

Amazing work from the medics. Fair play to Kjaer, looks like the kinda guy you want nearby if theres an emergency. And Delaney, he was very quick to get the team to shield Eriksen from the cameras even though he was clearly distressed. Schmeichal too, with the sense to pull his teammates away to give the medics the room to work. Good stuff from Anthony Taylor too, all contributed to hopefully a good outcome.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 02:33:47 am »
Been a couple of difficult years for Schmeichel - he was one of the first responders to the Leicester owner helicopter crash too.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 02:51:18 am »
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 06:13:53 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
Find it strange that the Russians seldom manage to build a decent football team. It’s a huge country after all. I guess they are more into hockey and other sports.

Think they are more into their ballet and cyber hacking.
Online rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 08:11:22 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:47:03 pm
Thats poor form from UEFA.

UEFA have never given a fuck about fans or players, it's always been about them and their tournaments. Goes at least as far back as refusing to move the 85 Final from the Heysel Stadium, to playing an all English CL final in Portugal during the pandemic to allow sponsors to attend, to wanting this game played to keep the schedule.
Offline Mister men

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 11:35:35 am »
Here's hoping England get beat today  :wave
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 12:12:30 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
Find it strange that the Russians seldom manage to build a decent football team. Its a huge country after all. I guess they are more into hockey and other sports.

Indeed, because they do manage to produce many fantastic hockey players and teams, many of the top players in the world are Russian.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 12:18:21 pm »
Can't wait for the commentators and pundits to just ignore any England players diving.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 12:45:05 pm »
Sancho and Chilwell dont make the bench.

Considering all the excitement and potential in that England side, the line-up looks pretty underwhelming. Dont expect much from that side.
Online Oskar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 12:46:49 pm »
Horrific goalkeeper and back four and Grealish should be starting IMO.

Selecting at Trippier at LB seems a bit of a bizarre decision by Southgate.
Online Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 12:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:46:49 pm
Horrific goalkeeper and back four and Grealish should be starting IMO.

Selecting at Trippier at LB seems a bit of a bizarre decision by Southgate.

I might be underestimating Croatia but England should still beat them fairly comfortably. They peaked in 2018 and have declined quite a bit since. England will encounter significantly tougher games as they progress, possibly even against Scotland next week.
Online Phil M

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 12:54:37 pm »
England have never won an opening group fixture at the European Championships. (D5 L4)
Online smicer07

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 12:55:21 pm »
Had to look up who Phillips was. What a crap team 😂
Online OOS

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 12:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 12:54:37 pm
England have never won an opening group fixture at the European Championships.

Italy hadn't scored more than two goals in a Euros game till last Friday... England 3-1 winners is my prediction, Kane with two goals.
Online Phil M

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 12:56:55 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:56:13 pm
Italy hadn't scored more than two goals in a Euros game till last Friday... England 3-1 winners is my prediction, Kane with two goals.

Italy have competent coaches.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 12:57:22 pm »
Saka making the bench over Sancho is a surprise
Online Phineus

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 12:57:57 pm »
Is sancho injured? Surely he hasnt left him out ?
Online JackWard33

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 12:59:44 pm »
Hope England win and do well in the competition - not an England fan myself but quite like most of the players, quite like the manager (despite his limited ability)

Its a justifiable balanced team selection with a good shale - Phillps over Bellingham is probably needlessly defensive.
I get wanting to play Trippier - hes decent defensively and Southgate likes him on the pitch
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:57:57 pm
Is sancho injured? Surely he hasnt left him out ?

Seems strange. I have Chilwell over Shaw but whatever, can see why youd only put one on the bench. But thought Sancho off the bench would be a bit of a no brainier.

Take out the 4 City players (and even a couple of them havent been so good this season) and that all looks a bit Spurs/mid table). That might well still be good enough but given the largely youthful squad with lots of attacking options in there that looks slightly underwhelming.
Online Phineus

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 01:01:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:00:26 pm
Seems strange. I have Chilwell over Shaw but whatever, can see why youd only put one on the bench. But thought Sancho off the bench would be a bit of a no brainier.

Take out the 4 City players (and even a couple of them havent been so good this season) and that all looks a bit Spurs/mid table). That might well still be good enough but given the largely youthful squad with lots of attacking options in there that looks slightly underwhelming.

Yeah I mean I get hes a conservative manager (to put it nicely) but leaning out a creative player who just got 30 goal contributions from past season out of the squad entirely  crikey.

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1751 on: Today at 01:03:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:59:44 pm
Hope England win and do well in the competition - not an England fan myself but quite like most of the players, quite like the manager (despite his limited ability)

Its a justifiable balanced team selection with a good shale - Phillps over Bellingham is probably needlessly defensive.
I get wanting to play Trippier - hes decent defensively and Southgate likes him on the pitch

Normally the squad would be littered with players I had a strong dislike for. Rooney, Terry, Ferdinand, Lampard, Cole etc. Very few in this one. I never want England to do well at any tournament, this one is no different. It's because of their racist supporters though rather than dislike of the players.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1752 on: Today at 01:04:49 pm »
For all the hype, that England team is incredibly under-whelming. Nowhere near the quality of France, Germany, Belgium.
Online Phil M

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1753 on: Today at 01:07:49 pm »
England to win 2-1.  1-0 HT from a Kane penalty after a dive by Sterling or Kane himself. Croatia level it early second half and someone like Sancho wins it late on off the bench despite an underwhelming performance by England and they gain an undeserved 3 pts.

Enjoy the match. :)
Online MD1990

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1754 on: Today at 01:08:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:04:49 pm
For all the hype, that England team is incredibly under-whelming. Nowhere near the quality of France, Germany, Belgium.
England have an adudance of brillant young forwards. Sancho not even on the bench.

CM & CB they are average especialy with no Henderson.
