Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm
So who told them it had to be played by noon tomorrow then?

I'm guessing by "no pressure" it was a case of you aren't forced to play it tonight, but still. Imagine you've just seen a teammate potentially almost die on the pitch and within an hour or so of the game being suspended you're given that choice. These people aren't machines. Fuck any UEFA talk on players' mental health or well-being for the next little while
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm
Russia are always terrible.  Flat, dire, sterile football.  Its like peak Graham Taylor England
Can you see Wemberley from your high horse?  ;D
dalarr

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
Find it strange that the Russians seldom manage to build a decent football team. Its a huge country after all. I guess they are more into hockey and other sports.
jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm
I'm guessing by "no pressure" it was a case of you aren't forced to play it tonight, but still. Imagine you've just seen a teammate potentially almost die on the pitch and within an hour or so of the game being suspended you're given that choice. These people aren't machines. Fuck any UEFA talk on players' mental health or well-being for the next little while

I know it's dreadful really, the only reason I supported tonight was I thought they'd done it freely now it feels very wrong. It's the first game as well, no reason why they couldn't have put it back a couple of days.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm
I know it's dreadful really, the only reason I supported tonight was I thought they'd done it freely now it feels very wrong

It's telling Delaney and Kjaer were subbed. Neither of them were likely in the right frame of mind. The players might have thought it's less than an hour of playing time, but even in the warm-ups they were overwhelmed. I hope they receive professional counselling if they request it.
jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
It's telling Delaney and Kjaer were subbed. Neither of them were likely in the right frame of mind. The players might have thought it's less than an hour of playing time, but even in the warm-ups they were overwhelmed. I hope they receive professional counselling if they request it.

It just tells you those who run the game care only for the tournaments and not for the players. We may as well go back to the Dortmund situation as well and the lack of any understanding there too. It just stuns you how those in the footballing organisations have so little awareness in instances like this. There are some things more important than a single football match.
newterp

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
How will England fuck up tomorrow?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 11:37:19 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
It just tells you those who run the game care only for the tournaments and not for the players. We may as well go back to the Dortmund situation as well and the lack of any understanding there too. It just stuns you how those in the footballing organisations have so little awareness in instances like this. There are some things more important than a single football match.

Exactly. Dortmund another example of this attitude
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:47:03 pm
Thats poor form from UEFA.

typical too.

They where equally uncaring to the players when BVBs bus got bombed before that CL game a few years ago.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:37:19 pm
Exactly. Dortmund another example of this attitude

just saw this after I replied.

They just dont give a shite.
him_15

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1729 on: Today at 12:10:44 am
Lukaku too good for United.
bornandbRED

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1730 on: Today at 12:20:11 am
This England side actually seem a decent bunch of lads so  for the first time since Euro 2004 I think I might actually support them tomorrow
B0151?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1731 on: Today at 12:49:07 am
Yeah that's beyond shit they got given that choice. Maybe it fucks things up a bit but a player just nearly died ffs. I was wrong to say it wasn't fucked up straight away. Just imagine the players thinking back to this day, they won't be able to believe they had to play footy couple hours later

I do think however that it will be difficult for them to play any of the games left after being a part of that. Just thank God he's alive and hopefully he can recover.
djahern

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1732 on: Today at 01:12:03 am
Jeez that was tough watching that unfold. Some detail here from the Danish physio

Denmark team doctor Martin Boesen spoke in a post-match news conference and explained how the events unfolded.

"It was clear he was unconscious," he said.

"When I got to him he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse, but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR.

"The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back. He spoke to me before he was taken to hospital."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57457388

Amazing work from the medics. Fair play to Kjaer, looks like the kinda guy you want nearby if theres an emergency. And Delaney, he was very quick to get the team to shield Eriksen from the cameras even though he was clearly distressed. Schmeichal too, with the sense to pull his teammates away to give the medics the room to work. Good stuff from Anthony Taylor too, all contributed to hopefully a good outcome.
bornandbRED

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1733 on: Today at 02:33:47 am
Been a couple of difficult years for Schmeichel - he was one of the first responders to the Leicester owner helicopter crash too.
BarryCrocker

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1734 on: Today at 02:51:18 am
a treeless whopper

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #1735 on: Today at 06:13:53 am
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
Find it strange that the Russians seldom manage to build a decent football team. It’s a huge country after all. I guess they are more into hockey and other sports.

Think they are more into their ballet and cyber hacking.
