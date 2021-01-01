Jeez that was tough watching that unfold. Some detail here from the Danish physioDenmark team doctor Martin Boesen spoke in a post-match news conference and explained how the events unfolded."It was clear he was unconscious," he said."When I got to him he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse, but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR."The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back. He spoke to me before he was taken to hospital."Amazing work from the medics. Fair play to Kjaer, looks like the kinda guy you want nearby if theres an emergency. And Delaney, he was very quick to get the team to shield Eriksen from the cameras even though he was clearly distressed. Schmeichal too, with the sense to pull his teammates away to give the medics the room to work. Good stuff from Anthony Taylor too, all contributed to hopefully a good outcome.