So who told them it had to be played by noon tomorrow then?
Russia are always terrible. Flat, dire, sterile football. Its like peak Graham Taylor England
I'm guessing by "no pressure" it was a case of you aren't forced to play it tonight, but still. Imagine you've just seen a teammate potentially almost die on the pitch and within an hour or so of the game being suspended you're given that choice. These people aren't machines. Fuck any UEFA talk on players' mental health or well-being for the next little while
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]