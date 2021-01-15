Their 90's team was quite good and Euro 2008. Also have produced 2 of the best keepers in history in Lev Yasin and Dasayev
Probably since Blokhin, and he was technically Ukrainian. Mostovoi and Karpin were good players, but I doubt they were ever considered world class.
I mean it's pretty standard that people would talk about a major event in the footballing world. It seems mostly well intentioned.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Using all of your drafting experience to seem knowledgeable, arent we?
Not like I don't have the World Encyclopedia of Football 1930 to 2002 book.
From a hero, to a clown, in an hour.Only on RAWK.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Read the post again
Yep, Croatia and Serbia have produced more world class footballers than they have by a country mile.
So have we.
Well steady on with that now
Are you trying to claim Ireland footballers are actually Irish now?
A part from Rice and Grealish?Yes Keane, McGrath, Giles, Irwin to name a few.
Damien Duff pretty much saying Eden Hazard is fat and out of shape
No lies told. He's been a poor professional for several years now. Makes you appreciate other footballers who go above and beyond to keep them selves in shape consistently.
Shay Given was a better keeper than Lev Yashin too.
Word.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Kinell, that Salah pic's really got you going hasn't it?
Liam Brady was a classy player too.
I see Carrasco and Foden have the same idea of good looking hair.
Their production line has been shit. When's the last time they had a world class player?
Both being wrong mind.
Fancy Wales to give it a good welly. Denmark have never really impressed for me, bit of a boring team. Reckon Finland could get a result there. Big Rom to show he means business against Russia. Hopefully, its raining goals tomorrow.
Happy with my predictions for the first full day of football, not often I get things right.
Now come on, not even I would boast about predicting Belgium would thump Russia.
Finland were 10/1 to win! (I know the circumstances ect...)
Hazard is so shit nowadays, that even his little brother is having a go at him.
Has Divock jacked this international footy in?
