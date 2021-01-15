« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42] 43   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 22643 times)

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • Yes lad!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 08:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:16 pm
Their 90's team was quite good and Euro 2008. Also have produced 2 of the best keepers in history in Lev Yasin and Dasayev
Using all of your drafting experience to seem knowledgeable, arent we?  ;D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,261
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 08:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:55:11 pm
Probably since Blokhin, and he was technically Ukrainian. Mostovoi and Karpin were good players, but I doubt they were ever considered world class.

Yep, Croatia and Serbia have produced more world class footballers than they have by a country mile.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,261
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 08:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:16 pm
Their 90's team was quite good and Euro 2008. Also have produced 2 of the best keepers in history in Lev Yasin and Dasayev

Out of that 2008 side, only Arshavin was worth his salt at club level [and a not long of a period either].

Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,997
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 08:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:54:53 pm
I mean it's pretty standard that people would talk about a major event in the footballing world. It seems mostly well intentioned.

Read the post again ;)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,934
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 08:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:57:30 pm
Using all of your drafting experience to seem knowledgeable, arent we?  ;D


Not like I don't have the World Encyclopedia of Football 1930 to 2002 book.   ::) :P
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • Yes lad!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 09:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:59:14 pm

Not like I don't have the World Encyclopedia of Football 1930 to 2002 book.   ::) :P
Prof gift I bet.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,200
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 09:02:49 pm »
Damien Duff pretty much saying Eden Hazard is fat and out of shape ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,680
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 09:02:50 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:11:41 pm
From a hero, to a clown, in an hour.

Only on RAWK.
didn't watch the game earlier as have been playing cricket, clearly he reacted very well to CE's collapse and for that he deserves praise.

He's still not a very good referee though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,742
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 09:03:06 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 08:58:57 pm
Read the post again ;)

haha, teach me to skim read quickly!
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,200
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 09:03:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:57:44 pm
Yep, Croatia and Serbia have produced more world class footballers than they have by a country mile.

So have we.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,724
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 09:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:03:21 pm
So have we.
Well steady on with that now

Are you trying to claim Ireland footballers are actually Irish now?

;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,200
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 09:05:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:04:59 pm
Well steady on with that now

Are you trying to claim Ireland footballers are actually Irish now?

;D

A part from Rice and Grealish?

Yes ;D

Keane, McGrath, Giles, Irwin to name a few.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,724
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 09:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:05:41 pm
A part from Rice and Grealish?

Yes ;D

Keane, McGrath, Giles, Irwin to name a few.
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,186
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 09:10:01 pm »
Russia almost played a bit of football then.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,471
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 09:12:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:39 pm
:lmao
Shay Given was a better keeper than Lev Yashin too.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,261
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 09:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:02:49 pm
Damien Duff pretty much saying Eden Hazard is fat and out of shape ;D

No lies told. He's been a poor professional for several years now. Makes you appreciate other footballers who go above and beyond to keep them selves in shape consistently.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,714
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 09:16:31 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:15:33 pm
No lies told. He's been a poor professional for several years now. Makes you appreciate other footballers who go above and beyond to keep them selves in shape consistently.

Kinell, that Salah pic's really got you going hasn't it?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,200
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 09:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:12:38 pm
Shay Given was a better keeper than Lev Yashin too.

Word.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,177
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 09:18:57 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,261
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 09:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:16:31 pm
Kinell, that Salah pic's really got you going hasn't it?


Yup  :D
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 09:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:05:41 pm
A part from Rice and Grealish?

Yes ;D

Keane, McGrath, Giles, Irwin to name a few.
Liam Brady was a classy player too.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 09:21:10 pm »
I see Carrasco and Foden have the same idea of good looking hair.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,552
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 09:24:02 pm »
Cheryschev coming off after only a short sub appearance.

Those russian doping substances aren't what they used to be.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,200
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 09:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:21:08 pm
Liam Brady was a classy player too.

He was that, we have had many very good players.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,200
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 09:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:21:10 pm
I see Carrasco and Foden have the same idea of good looking hair.

Both being wrong mind.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,934
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 09:26:01 pm »
The Russian labs seriously need to up their game for Qatar 2022. These Russians look way off it.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,835
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 09:27:36 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:52:58 pm
Their production line has been shit. When's the last time they had a world class player?

Dasaev, Yashin, Shesternyov, Blokhin and Netto are their major. They have had other world class players although nothing of late
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 09:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:25:25 pm
Both being wrong mind.

Going both bald and grey myself,naturally. 
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,646
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 09:30:00 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm
Fancy Wales to give it a good welly. Denmark have never really impressed for me, bit of a boring team. Reckon Finland could get a result there. Big Rom to show he means business against Russia. Hopefully, its raining goals tomorrow.

Happy with my predictions for the first full day of football, not often I get things right.   ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 09:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:21:10 pm
I see Carrasco and Foden have the same idea of good looking hair.
They both model themsleves on that Manc protester
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,550
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 09:31:54 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:30:00 pm
Happy with my predictions for the first full day of football, not often I get things right.   ;D

Now come on, not even I would boast about predicting Belgium would thump Russia.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,646
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 09:33:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:31:54 pm
Now come on, not even I would boast about predicting Belgium would thump Russia.  ;D

Finland were 10/1 to win! (I know the circumstances ect...)
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,550
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 09:34:01 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:33:20 pm
Finland were 10/1 to win! (I know the circumstances ect...)

I'm giving you that one.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • Yes lad!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 09:40:13 pm »
Hazard is so shit nowadays, that even his little brother is having a go at him.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,278
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 09:40:21 pm »
Belgium haven't really impressed at all. Russia have been terrible.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,835
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 09:41:23 pm »
Belgium have been nothing special. They've stopped playing in the. 2nd half and still Russia can do nothing. Blandest game so far.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,200
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 09:41:44 pm »
Belgium playing within themselves, poor game though.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1677 on: Today at 09:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:40:13 pm
Hazard is so shit nowadays, that even his little brother is having a go at him.
It's like he's desperately trying to prove that he's still got it - but he hasn't.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1678 on: Today at 09:43:07 pm »
Has Divock jacked this international footy in?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,278
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1679 on: Today at 09:43:55 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 09:43:07 pm
Has Divock jacked this international footy in?

Has he even made the squad?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42] 43   Go Up
« previous next »
 