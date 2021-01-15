« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 20149 times)

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,679
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 08:09:00 pm »
Taylor's a clown
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,544
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 08:09:13 pm »
There didnt look much contact.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 08:09:23 pm »
yessss
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,744
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 08:09:28 pm »
Saved. Terrible pen
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 08:09:30 pm »
Hmmm
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,679
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 08:09:31 pm »
Justice
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,166
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 08:09:47 pm »
Shit pen that.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 08:09:56 pm »
Keeper off his line before the kick
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,551
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 08:10:02 pm »
Deffo a pen that. !!!!!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:41 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,022
  • JFT96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 08:10:06 pm »
Looking forward to Pearce and Keown tell us he would have scored if he was able to focus on the game
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,433
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 08:10:21 pm »
Lukaku off the mark already

offside

wait,

onside
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,295
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 08:10:34 pm »
Justice for that dive
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 08:10:36 pm »
Get in!
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,342
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 08:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:58:28 pm
Belgium already losing on the anthem stakes. Nobody's gonna beat that Russian anthem
Everytime I hear the Russian anthem it reminds me of Call of Duty 4 multiplayer.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 08:10:37 pm »
Giving it to a Tottenham bottle job , who can't hit a barn door . Bad idea
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 08:10:59 pm »
Nevermind, he's a mile offside
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,587
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 08:11:17 pm »
mile off
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 08:11:38 pm »
For fuck sake why have itv brought in Peter Walton
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,166
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 08:11:41 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 08:09:00 pm
Taylor's a clown

From a hero, to a clown, in an hour.

Only on RAWK.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 08:11:41 pm »
The goal stands
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,551
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 08:11:59 pm »
That will always be a joke to me
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,587
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 08:12:15 pm »
*rolls eyes*

How does that work? He only plays it because Lukaku is in an offside position. Makes zero sense.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 08:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:58:28 pm
Belgium already losing on the anthem stakes. Nobody's gonna beat that Russian anthem

North Macedonia will run them close, think it's Saturday Night by Whigfield
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,890
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 08:12:44 pm »
That off side rule is silly.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,367
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 08:13:13 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:12:15 pm
*rolls eyes*

How does that work? He only plays it because Lukaku is in an offside position. Makes zero sense.

Its offside but not given
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 08:13:25 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:12:15 pm
*rolls eyes*

How does that work? He only plays it because Lukaku is in an offside position. Makes zero sense.

Defender played the ball. I remember us conceding a similar one a few years ago
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,995
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 08:13:31 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:12:15 pm
*rolls eyes*

How does that work? He only plays it because Lukaku is in an offside position. Makes zero sense.

Not watching but was this a Villa/Man City type decision? All the laws they fucking change for no reason yet keep that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,928
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 08:13:36 pm »
Classic premier league thread, you fuckers all concentrating on diffrent games.  ;D
Logged

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,680
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 08:13:37 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:10:02 pm
Deffo a pen that. !!!!!
Stonewaller.

Feel sorry for Hojbjerg.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 08:13:41 pm »
I understand why that goal is given but the rule stinks. The Russian guy has to go for the ball as lukaku is behind him. Offside.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 08:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:13:13 pm
Its offside but not given

Apparently not offside if the defender attempts to play the ball
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,089
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 08:13:44 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:12:15 pm
*rolls eyes*

How does that work? He only plays it because Lukaku is in an offside position. Makes zero sense.

Similar to Kane's dive v us a few seasons back
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,918
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 08:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:10:21 pm
Lukaku off the mark already

offside

wait,

oneside
So glad the Mancs managed to piss him off
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 08:14:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:09:13 pm
There didnt look much contact.

Its a Man U type pen.
Yousuf Poulsen might be a goodbuy for them.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,680
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 08:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:13:36 pm
Classic premier league thread, you fuckers all concentrating on diffrent games.  ;D
Not exactly like a Premier League thread though, because we'll actually be allowed to talk about our own match.

When do Scotland play by the way?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 