If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Belgium already losing on the anthem stakes. Nobody's gonna beat that Russian anthem
Taylor's a clown
*rolls eyes*How does that work? He only plays it because Lukaku is in an offside position. Makes zero sense.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Deffo a pen that. !!!!!
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Its offside but not given
Lukaku off the mark alreadyoffsidewait,oneside
There didnt look much contact.
Classic premier league thread, you fuckers all concentrating on diffrent games.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]