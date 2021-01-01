This might sound weird as well but seeing a lot of you saying how it's affected you makes me feel better for my reaction. I was holding back tears and clearly in distress and my Mother & Father both told me I was "being fucking stupid" and "need to relax".
The picture of him conscious is a massive sigh of relief, if you pray keep praying. If not, just keep doing whatever positivity you send out.
Its horrible seeing something like that, I hated the Dion Dublin double leg break that was splashed across back pages the day after.
Disgusted with BBC not cutting back to the studio, there will have been kids watching that which is very upsetting images for many.