« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21] 22   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 11037 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,400
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #800 on: Today at 04:42:36 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:41:06 pm
So is this fella now the full time Wales manager or is Giggseh still hanging on?

still caretaker.

When all that is done, hopefully Wales just give Giggs the boot, never wanted that scumbag as national team manager anyway.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,921
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #801 on: Today at 04:43:50 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:41:06 pm
So is this fella now the full time Wales manager or is Giggseh still hanging on?

Full time but with time off for future Led Zeppelin touring commitments.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,247
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #802 on: Today at 04:48:18 pm »
So Italy and Denmark get to play home games while Wales and Switzerland had to go to Azerbaijan. Whose brilliant idea was that?
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #803 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Just 2 games so far but sure seems the concerns were well founded in regards to players legs being gone.  Bale could have played 9 holes instead and nothing would have changed.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,161
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #804 on: Today at 04:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:48:18 pm
So Italy and Denmark get to play home games while Wales and Switzerland had to go to Azerbaijan. Whose brilliant idea was that?

Samie
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,693
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #805 on: Today at 04:53:56 pm »
Yesterday there was a car that brought the ball out, today it's a giant dildo.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,448
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #806 on: Today at 04:54:19 pm »
Oh my fuck, is Salford-born Anthony Taylor seriously working an international tournament? Fuck off.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,938
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #807 on: Today at 04:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:45:46 pm
Savage so happy to get something right.

I CALLED IT!!!
That was funny. Glad they got the point. Denmark Finland should be quite tasty. Fingers crossed.
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,979
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #808 on: Today at 04:55:38 pm »
What did I do in my past lives to deserve Martin Keown co-commentating on this match?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,921
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #809 on: Today at 04:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:53:56 pm
Yesterday there was a car that brought the ball out, today it's a giant dildo.

Is it deadline day?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #810 on: Today at 04:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:48:18 pm
So Italy and Denmark get to play home games while Wales and Switzerland had to go to Azerbaijan. Whose brilliant idea was that?
Yeah. I mean I don't mind the pan-European format as a one-off, but they could have used the opportunity to stage every game at a neutral venue
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,400
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #811 on: Today at 04:56:34 pm »
Great crowd in Copenhagen, love it!

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #812 on: Today at 04:56:55 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 04:55:38 pm
What did I do in my past lives to deserve Martin Keown co-commentating on this match?
Not just Keown, Keown alongside Jonathan Pearce.

Hopefully we dont have a goal decided by technology to confuse them again.
Logged
AHA!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,693
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #813 on: Today at 04:57:17 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #814 on: Today at 04:57:50 pm »
Fucking hell they've got a full ground. Make me kinda emotional and envious that after this fucking year
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #815 on: Today at 04:57:54 pm »
Decent anthem that
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,161
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #816 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
The smiles on those Finnish players faces is brilliant.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,979
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #817 on: Today at 04:58:19 pm »
Two wholesome anthems there.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,508
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #818 on: Today at 04:58:33 pm »
The last time I heard the Finnish national anthem was after Mika Hakinnen won a Grand Prix. A really exciting moment for Finland this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,423
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #819 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm »
This is Finland's first ever tournament game?

Fantastic for them.

Must be one of the last European nations for that to happen? Aside from the little countries of course.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,161
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #820 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:58:40 pm
This is Finland's first ever tournament game?

Fantastic for them.

Must be one of the last European nations for that to happen? Aside from the little countries of course.

Yep first tournament ever.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,400
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #821 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
Yessssss, Derek Rae doing the commentary  8)  I expect wonderfully and properly enunciated names throughout.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,921
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #822 on: Today at 05:00:22 pm »
Not even Hodgson could qualify them for a major tournament.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,887
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #823 on: Today at 05:01:48 pm »
Qatar airways, equal game
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #824 on: Today at 05:02:19 pm »
Hrádecky Plays for Leverkusen not BMG
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #825 on: Today at 05:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:56:34 pm
Great crowd in Copenhagen, love it!

Yep, brilliant to see!
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,720
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #826 on: Today at 05:04:35 pm »
Anthony Taylor is definitely sending someone off today
Logged

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #827 on: Today at 05:05:26 pm »
Huuhkajat, perkele! Homma himaan köpiksestä.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,540
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #828 on: Today at 05:05:35 pm »
Wythenshawe born Anthony Taylor setting his stall out early
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #829 on: Today at 05:05:53 pm »
A guy gets nutmegged and you give him a yellow?  :butt
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,540
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #830 on: Today at 05:07:29 pm »
No segregation at all which is nice to see
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,720
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #831 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Hradecky is going to busy. Really bright start for Denmark
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #832 on: Today at 05:08:03 pm »
Can't get away from shit English referees, fucking hell, everywhere you look!
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,161
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #833 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm »
Quote from: stara on Today at 05:05:26 pm
Huuhkajat, perkele! Homma himaan köpiksestä.

Deffo.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #834 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm »
Wont really matter what happens, therell be some beer sold in Copenhagen tonight. Happy days.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,161
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #835 on: Today at 05:09:53 pm »
Looking like it could be a long day for the Finns.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,423
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #836 on: Today at 05:10:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:00:22 pm
Not even Hodgson could qualify them for a major tournament.

To be fair, he probably didn't have any Irish blood in his team....
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,921
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #837 on: Today at 05:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:09:53 pm
Looking like it could be a long day for the Finns.

Always is at this time of year.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,720
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #838 on: Today at 05:11:25 pm »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,508
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #839 on: Today at 05:12:01 pm »
Struggling to get any real possession Finland at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21] 22   Go Up
« previous next »
 