Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:43:09 pm
:o

Is he suggesting that if youre 2 on 1 with the keeper and one player rounds him and pulls the ball back to his teammate to tap in then its offside? 

Because it isnt.

Doesn't look like that's what he's suggesting. What's the issue with that decision, its a clear offside?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:10:29 pm
Doesn't look like that's what he's suggesting. What's the issue with that decision, its a clear offside?

He says the direction of pass is irrelevant, only the location of the attacker with reference to the defender.

If he thinks the direction of pass is irrelevant then he thinks a player is offside if he doesnt have two opponents between him and the goal even if the ball is played backwards to him.  Hes wrong.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:14:26 pm
He says the direction of pass is irrelevant, only the location of the attacker with reference to the defender.

If he thinks the direction of pass is irrelevant then he thinks a player is offside if he doesnt have two opponents between him and the goal even if the ball is played backwards to him.  Hes wrong.

He's deleted the tweet ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:17:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:16:39 pm
He's deleted the tweet ;D
He's one of the most annoying fuckers on Twitter. A know-nothing who thinks he knows it all.
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:17:45 pm
He's one of the most annoying fuckers on Twitter. A know-nothing who thinks he knows it all.

Perfect for RAWK though.
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 09:53:46 pm
I just won two cups in one gw!

Did you win the league in Boca's world though?  :D
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:17:45 pm
He's one of the most annoying fuckers on Twitter. A know-nothing who thinks he knows it all.

I dont really know who he is, but I see him referenced on here occasionally basically justifying incorrect decision after incorrect decision and claiming the ref is always right.

He seems to be trying to out do Peter Walton.
« Reply #407 on: Today at 10:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:10:29 pm
Doesn't look like that's what he's suggesting. What's the issue with that decision, its a clear offside?

It's not offside in a million years.  Which Dale has now acknowledged.  In the least gracious way possible, of course.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #408 on: Today at 10:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:14:26 pm
He says the direction of pass is irrelevant, only the location of the attacker with reference to the defender.

If he thinks the direction of pass is irrelevant then he thinks a player is offside if he doesnt have two opponents between him and the goal even if the ball is played backwards to him.  Hes wrong.

The attacker would be offside if he's ahead of the ball when it is played and he went back to get it.

Attacker on the six yard line, team mate half way between the penalty spot and the 6 yard line plays the ball back to the penalty spot. Attacker goes from 6 yard line to the penalty spot to score - he's offside.

Attacker on the penalty spot, team mate on the 6 yard line plays the ball back to the attacker to score - he's onside.

Almost certain that's the way of it.
« Reply #409 on: Today at 10:33:01 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 10:26:58 pm
It's not offside in a million years.  Which Dale has now acknowledged.  In the least gracious way possible, of course.

Just seen the corner there on Twitter. Didnt see it in real time. Don't know why he was claiming offside as you can't be offside from a corner.
I assume he thought the player receiving the ball played the corner to Insigne who played it back to him. He'd have been offside in that scenario.
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:33:23 pm »
Insigne created a buzz not a hum tonight.
« Reply #411 on: Today at 10:35:06 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:20:39 pm
Did you win the league in Boca's world though?  :D
yes! the very first season! i set the standard!
« Reply #412 on: Today at 10:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:29:48 pm
The attacker would be offside if he's ahead of the ball when it is played and he went back to get it.

Attacker on the six yard line, team mate half way between the penalty spot and the 6 yard line plays the ball back to the penalty spot. Attacker goes from 6 yard line to the penalty spot to score - he's offside.

Attacker on the penalty spot, team mate on the 6 yard line plays the ball back to the attacker to score - he's onside.

Almost certain that's the way of it.

Yes you are quite right.  In my scenario I was making the assumption that the player was behind the ball when played, but there is a situation where the ball can be played backwards and you can be offside as you described.

That wasnt what the Twitter chap was saying though as the bloke he reckoned was offside was standing right behind the bloke who passed him the ball, and so was also behind the ball.
« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:36:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:50:46 pm
Im Icelandic. You might be thinking of Fjordy?
Oh, yep, He's another misunderstood, likeable weirdo. Not a funny as you Icey mate.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:37:16 pm
Turkey are done,put a fork in them.
;D
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:36:00 pm
Oh, yep, He's another misunderstood, likeable weirdo. Not a funny as you Icey mate.

Always thought Nick was an alright geyser.
« Reply #416 on: Today at 10:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:35:28 pm
Yes you are quite right.  In my scenario I was making the assumption that the player was behind the ball when played, but there is a situation where the ball can be played backwards and you can be offside as you described.

That wasnt what the Twitter chap was saying though as the bloke he reckoned was offside was standing right behind the bloke who passed him the ball, and so was also behind the ball.

Well in that case, he's a fucking twat  ;D
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 10:35:06 pm
yes! the very first season! i set the standard!

I wasn't in your division, null and void  ;D
« Reply #418 on: Today at 10:44:23 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:50:46 pm
Im Icelandic. You might be thinking of Fjordy?

Bjig Djick Njick?
Too soon to call it but Italy look like they could go all the way. No way England play that well against that average Turkey side.

Plus there is a lot to say for the passion and commitment Italian players seem to have for their team and each other. England play like a bunch of strangers half the time, and with no tactical awareness.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:43:14 pm
Well in that case, he's a fucking twat  ;D

 ;D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:44:23 pm
Bjig Djick Njick?

Bjick Djick Njicksson surely as all Icelandic people's names end in son.

Which is basically Richard Nixon.
Going Swiss, Danes and Belgians tomorrow.
« Reply #423 on: Today at 10:52:29 pm »
I still feel as if this multi-nation host thing gives a lot of nations an unfair home advantage. Turkey were awful tonight but they were essentially playing an away game.
