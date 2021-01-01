« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #320 on: Today at 09:20:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:18:12 pm
Turkey are the youngest team in the tournament its like they have frozen in this opening game, goalie is keeping them in it.

If Italy's finishing was better, this game would be over by now.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #321 on: Today at 09:20:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:18:12 pm
Turkey are the youngest team in the tournament its like they have frozen in this opening game, goalie is keeping them in it.

They've no outball. Italy have strangled them with a high line without needing to worry about any pace on the break.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #322 on: Today at 09:20:56 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:18:03 pm
It was a report and other observations that took us to a part of the board which is of no interest matey. It was enlightening though, fucking hell ye can't even let the kids play on their own behind the greenhouse without them smashing windows and calling each other names.

Having perused the last few days the only conclusion for any sane person is that you are a worthy winner; there's a couple of tedious people still posting on this forum; maybe we should jib it along with the wrestling thread which RAWK staff despise :)

Anyway, I wish Italy were playing in Blue mate, fucking shite that. I bet you got France in the work, family, pub and local Spar sweep didn't you?


Samies alright once you get to know him.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #323 on: Today at 09:22:10 pm
Mancini's head is too big for his body
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #324 on: Today at 09:22:11 pm
Turkey using up all their subs
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #325 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:52:13 pm
Find it harder to watch any game that doesnt involve us these days.

You sound like a yank!  :lmao

We all know the best matches are when both sides want to score goals and both think they are the better side or at lest see each other as equals.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #326 on: Today at 09:23:32 pm
2-0. Deserved
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #327 on: Today at 09:23:34 pm
Didnt Turkey bring on an attacking sub, theyve had no ball though to run at the Italian defence with.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #328 on: Today at 09:23:34 pm
Nicely taken goal.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #329 on: Today at 09:23:39 pm
2-0.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #330 on: Today at 09:23:45 pm
Gutting for Turkey
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #331 on: Today at 09:24:44 pm
That's that.

Cakir made another good save from Spinazzola, who has been the best player on the pitch tonight.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #332 on: Today at 09:24:53 pm
Unlucky for the keeper after an imrpessive stop.

Absolutely woeful defending again. No compsure.

Barella looks a nice player, put in some lovely touches this half
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #333 on: Today at 09:25:00 pm
The older Mancini gets the more he looks like Al Pacino.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #334 on: Today at 09:25:01 pm
Tidy finish.
