Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #40 on: Today at 07:11:05 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:09:47 pm
Italy last 8 games

Conseeded 0

Blooming hell, thats good. Helps theyve played farmers most games though.
Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #41 on: Today at 07:11:52 pm
Italy v Turkey stream if anyone wants it.  :wave

http://allsportsmedia.live/novo/footy/11-italy/
Just Elmo?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #42 on: Today at 07:11:52 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:09:47 pm
Conseeded 0

You can put that down to Georgio Chia-llini
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #43 on: Today at 07:11:55 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:09:47 pm
Italy last 8 games

Won 8
Conseeded 0

Everyone is strong in qualifying these days. And friendliest are hard to judge. I dont think theyll go beyond the Quarters.
Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:12:38 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:09:47 pm
Italy last 8 games

Won 8
Conseeded 0

Not like they were playing Brazil circa 1970 or something grandad.
Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #45 on: Today at 07:21:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:12:38 pm
Not like they were playing Brazil circa 1970 or something grandad.

You allowed stay up late tonight?
Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #46 on: Today at 07:24:48 pm
Yeah, it's the weekend.  :P

You getting up to piss more than 3 times tonight?
Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #47 on: Today at 07:26:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:24:48 pm
Yeah, it's the weekend.  :P

You getting up to piss more than 3 times tonight?

Have the bag.
gerrardisgod

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #48 on: Today at 07:27:05 pm
Have these three dickheads (and Cesc) just been banging on about England for half an hour?

Any danger of chatting about the upcoming game? Or tournament in general?
tubby pls.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #49 on: Today at 07:27:22 pm
Has Fabregas had Botox or something, he looks really odd.
Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #50 on: Today at 07:28:15 pm
Fuck me Lineker is so biased he makes Martin Tyler sound like a fucking scouser.
Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #51 on: Today at 07:30:29 pm
Got Eurovision vibes there.
Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #52 on: Today at 07:31:27 pm
The sun shining down adds to the beauty as Rome is just a stunning City.
Oskar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #53 on: Today at 07:33:41 pm
Rustu Recber, what a goalkeeper.
Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #54 on: Today at 07:34:25 pm
Remember that Nihat goal, 3-2 against the Czechs I think. Great match.
oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #55 on: Today at 07:35:03 pm

UEFA's free live youtube stream for the Opening Ceremony (in case anyone has had enough of Lineker, Jenas and co already):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SZTsvsZhwT0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SZTsvsZhwT0</a>


or click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZTsvsZhwT0
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #56 on: Today at 07:35:45 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:34:25 pm
Remember that Nihat goal, 302 against the Czechs I think. Great match.

Great match. Boss tournament. Turkey, Croatia and Russia were all really entertaining in Euro 2008
Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #57 on: Today at 07:37:57 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:35:03 pm
UEFA's free live youtube stream for the Opening Ceremony (in case anyone has had enough of Lineker, Jenas and co already):-

Thanks for that.

I see Nesta's lost his looks. He used to be a dreamboat.
skipper757

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #58 on: Today at 07:37:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:34:25 pm
Remember that Nihat goal, 302 against the Czechs I think. Great match.

That 2008 tournament was fantastic.  Really memorable for me.  Turkey's win against Switzerland was last-minute also.  Then the deciding match against the Czechs.  I think it if had ended in a draw, it would've gone to penalties as both sides had the same points and GD.  But Turkey stormed back from 2-0 down.

Then the crazy late goals in the Croatia match and then conceding to Lahm in stoppage time in the Semis.

Russia and Hiddink's masterclass against the Dutch, who were so fun in the group stage.

All culminating in Torres scoring the goal in the final.

Fun tournament.
Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #59 on: Today at 07:39:16 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:35:45 pm
Great match. Boss tournament. Turkey, Croatia and Russia were all really entertaining in Euro 2008

Yep, watching some of those clips, particularly of our Torres scoring the winner in the final brought back some great memories.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #60 on: Today at 07:40:25 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:35:45 pm
Great match. Boss tournament. Turkey, Croatia and Russia were all really entertaining in Euro 2008

Probably my favourite ever international tournament that. The perfect 16 team format, lots of great football, underdogs springing some surprises, Spain winning it with a host of Liverpool players in the squad and best of all, no England circus.
Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #61 on: Today at 07:42:22 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:37:58 pm
That 2008 tournament was fantastic.  Really memorable for me.  Turkey's win against Switzerland was last-minute also.  Then the deciding match against the Czechs.  I think it if had ended in a draw, it would've gone to penalties as both sides had the same points and GD.  But Turkey stormed back from 2-0 down.

Then the crazy late goals in the Croatia match and then conceding to Lahm in stoppage time in the Semis.

Russia and Hiddink's masterclass against the Dutch, who were so fun in the group stage.

All culminating in Torres scoring the goal in the final.

Fun tournament.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:40:25 pm
Probably my favourite ever international tournament that. The perfect 16 team format, lots of great football, underdogs springing some surprises, Spain winning it with a host of Liverpool players in the squad and best of all, no England circus.

Yep, best tournament for me as well. Can't deny England not qualifying meant that there was more focus on the football than there otherwise would have been, which made it all the better.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #62 on: Today at 07:42:31 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:40:25 pm
Probably my favourite ever international tournament that.

Definitely my favourite Euros. Just the right amount of teams. No England meant no circus either.
gerrardisgod

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #63 on: Today at 07:43:13 pm
Is that Mina Rzouki the one who said Salah was no better than Cuadrado? :D
rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #64 on: Today at 07:44:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:10:18 pm
If anyone finds a decent stream for this showing BBC coverage I'd appreciate it. Thanks

Watch it on the PC via BBC website, or are you not in the UK?
Tobelius

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #65 on: Today at 07:44:58 pm
Heres hoping the tournament will be good,don't think i can enjoy the WC much.
gazzalfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #66 on: Today at 07:47:10 pm
The Go Compare guy has lost some weight :P
RedSince86

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #67 on: Today at 07:47:42 pm
Italia 90 vibes.
Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #68 on: Today at 07:48:26 pm
Up the Italians! Right in the mood now
jameslfc1997

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #69 on: Today at 07:48:36 pm
Been far too long till something like this haha
gazzam1963

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #70 on: Today at 07:48:57 pm
Great that
tubby pls.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #71 on: Today at 07:49:06 pm
Amazing, I'm officially hyped now.  Let's go.
Zeb

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #72 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm
Nessun Dorma's just put me right in the mood. Good shout that for whoever chose it.

Let's see this Italian team then.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #73 on: Today at 07:49:30 pm
That was immense
gazzalfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #74 on: Today at 07:49:35 pm
This is why you give Italy the opening ceremony.

Imagine Wembley playing Jerusalem
Logged

Macphisto80

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #75 on: Today at 07:49:39 pm
The Italians know how to do it.
Henry Gale

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #76 on: Today at 07:49:40 pm
Brilliant opening ceremony! Normally they are a bit boring but that was great  :wellin
mentalgellar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #77 on: Today at 07:50:04 pm
This shit following that sensational performance of Nessun Dorma. A shame.
Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #78 on: Today at 07:50:07 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:49:28 pm
Nessun Dorma's just put me right in the mood. Good shout that for whoever chose it.

Definitely!
Oskar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #79 on: Today at 07:50:36 pm
The Italians know how to open a tournament, that was great.
