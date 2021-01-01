Remember that Nihat goal, 302 against the Czechs I think. Great match.



That 2008 tournament was fantastic. Really memorable for me. Turkey's win against Switzerland was last-minute also. Then the deciding match against the Czechs. I think it if had ended in a draw, it would've gone to penalties as both sides had the same points and GD. But Turkey stormed back from 2-0 down.Then the crazy late goals in the Croatia match and then conceding to Lahm in stoppage time in the Semis.Russia and Hiddink's masterclass against the Dutch, who were so fun in the group stage.All culminating in Torres scoring the goal in the final.Fun tournament.