So are multiple PL Saturday 3pm kick offs going to be a thing again next season? I really hope so. Can't be doing with every match being televised, but I figured they'd use Covid as an excuse to make it a permanent change.



I'm with you on this. Would love to go back to six game Saturdays, where you can avoid the 3pms and watch MOTD without knowing four of the scores. Used to end up leaving too many matches on in the background during the last season and a bit, and they just blended into one.Fixtures look good on this front, actually:Brentford v Arsenal (20:00)Man Utd v Leeds (12:30)Burnley v BrightonChelsea v Crystal PalaceEverton v SouthamptonLeicester v WolvesWatford v Aston VillaNorwich v Liverpool (17:30)Newcastle v West Ham (14:00)Spurs v Man City (16:30)