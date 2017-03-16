« previous next »
Author Topic: 2021/2022 Fixtures  (Read 8115 times)

Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #120 on: July 5, 2021, 08:05:11 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on June 18, 2021, 01:44:32 pm
Sure I read a rumour about playing United too, a few weeks ago?
Apparently that was kiboshed by their bus-hijacking protest.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #121 on: July 5, 2021, 09:30:10 pm »
Quote from: No666 on July  5, 2021, 08:05:11 pm
Apparently that was kiboshed by their bus-hijacking protest.

I can do without that International pre season tournament, were we play likes of United, Sevilla ecc, thus worrying about players getting injured by shithousery that you get in these matches, be refreshing to play teams in pre season we hardly ever play instead.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #122 on: July 5, 2021, 09:32:33 pm »
Rangers have been rumoured for Anfield. As have Osasuna. Other than that it might be the usual glamorous locations, Prenton PArk, Ewood Park, Wrexham etc.

Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #123 on: July 5, 2021, 09:56:47 pm »
So are multiple PL Saturday 3pm kick offs going to be a thing again next season? I really hope so. Can't be doing with every match being televised, but I figured they'd use Covid as an excuse to make it a permanent change.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #124 on: July 5, 2021, 10:34:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  5, 2021, 09:56:47 pm
So are multiple PL Saturday 3pm kick offs going to be a thing again next season? I really hope so. Can't be doing with every match being televised, but I figured they'd use Covid as an excuse to make it a permanent change.

I'm with you on this.  Would love to go back to six game Saturdays, where you can avoid the 3pms and watch MOTD without knowing four of the scores.  Used to end up leaving too many matches on in the background during the last season and a bit, and they just blended into one.

Fixtures look good on this front, actually:

Friday 13 August
Brentford v Arsenal (20:00)

Saturday 14 August
Man Utd v Leeds (12:30)
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Watford v Aston Villa
Norwich v Liverpool (17:30)

Sunday 15 August
Newcastle v West Ham (14:00)
Spurs v Man City (16:30)
« Last Edit: July 5, 2021, 10:37:21 pm by jackh »
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #125 on: July 14, 2021, 11:35:09 am »
Please can you share any decent Liverpool google calendars for phones/google  calendar downloads that include the future CL and cup dates.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #126 on: July 14, 2021, 11:44:19 am »
I wish the first home game was at 3pm and not 1230. Would have allowed for a bit more build up through the day and probably a better atmosphere. Hoping in general we do have a decent number of 3pm homes.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #127 on: July 14, 2021, 01:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  5, 2021, 09:32:33 pm
Rangers have been rumoured for Anfield. As have Osasuna. Other than that it might be the usual glamorous locations, Prenton PArk, Ewood Park, Wrexham etc.
The Echo suggesting today that we are looking at options for a home friendly against European opposition.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #128 on: July 14, 2021, 03:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  5, 2021, 09:32:33 pm
Rangers have been rumoured for Anfield. As have Osasuna. Other than that it might be the usual glamorous locations, Prenton PArk, Ewood Park, Wrexham etc.

I really cant see Rangers coming as Anfield would be mobbed with Rangers fans. I dont really see the appetite for tens of thousands of drunken Glaswegians descending during a COVID pandemic.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #129 on: July 14, 2021, 04:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on July 14, 2021, 03:53:38 pm
I really cant see Rangers coming as Anfield would be mobbed with Rangers fans. I dont really see the appetite for tens of thousands of drunken Glaswegians descending during a COVID pandemic.
Rangers is definitely ruled out, their league season starts on July 31st so we won't even be back in this country to play them before that.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:44:46 am »
Anyone have an idea if the iCal fixtures through the LFC website are downloading go their iPhone calendar properly? Ive tried several times to download the fixtures, using this link https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/match-fixtures-download but nothing showing up. In previous seasons, it would work and update the fixtures throughout the season for tv/cup games etc.

Any help is appreciated. Thanks.
Re: 2021/2022 Fixtures
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:41:07 am »
October will be interesting .
