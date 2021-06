First time in 4 years that we've started away from home since that 3-3 at Vicarage road. A fairly spread out set of fixtures in terms of the tricky games but I thought that last season- I mean it turns out it doesn't matter when you play teams if you're playing shite! AFCON goes from the 9th of Jan to the 6th of Feb and looking at the fixtures, they could have been tougher for that period. Only 2 games in that period against Brentford and Palace plus presumably a couple of FA cup games as well. If one of our players go deep in the tournament then the Leicester game on the 9th could be affected as well though which would be a blow. Already looking at that City game in April as a potentially huge game as well.